Biggest hero buffs & nerfs in Deadlock’s August 29 patch

Valve has dropped Deadlock’s August 29 update, and it’s a massive one with a lot of nerfs and buffs to heroes. So, here are the biggest winners and losers from the patch.

Being in its early Alpha stage, Deadlock is bound to keep getting a lot of updates. Nonetheless, this one takes the cake, adding in new movement mechanics like wall jumping, a whole host of item changes, and more.

Half of the game’s hero roster wasn’t immune to changes either, with most getting buffs, nerfs, or balance changes to their kit, and this will undoubtedly shake up tier lists.

Article continues after ad

So, we will rundown through each hero and the changes they received to see if they won or lost with the new patch.

Note: We have skipped Paradox as he only got a bug fix

Abrams

Despite the joke from Valve claiming that Abrams doing pulls ups on the zipline is a buff, the hero really did get a slight buff.

Article continues after ad

Now, his Infernal Resilience regeneration time will be upped to 18 seconds, rather than its old 16 seconds. This means you’ll get healing from it for a slightly longer time, which is a plus.

Article continues after ad

Other than that, Abrams mostly got some bug fixes to his Shoulder Charge and Seismic Impact, so don’t expect Abrams to suddenly become dominant.

Bebop

When it comes to Bebop, he got a slight buff to his weapon, with its range increasing from 30 meters to 32.

Other than that, Bebop didn’t get any other significant buffs, other than quality of life changes to his hook now targeting enemies by default and Hyper Beam now being cancellable by using Parry.

Article continues after ad

So, Bebop is yet another hero who may have got a buff, but won’t be soaring through tier lists just yet.

Dynamo

Valve Dynamo got a fair few nerfs in this patch.

Dynamo took quite the hit with this patch, with a whole host of nerfs being made to the lovable scientist.

Article continues after ad

His base bullet damage has been reduced from 15 to 13, and not only was his Singularity’s cast time increased from 0.1 to 0.2, but its range was reduced from 9 meters to 8.

Although he got a few quality-of-life improvements – being able to cancel Rejuvenating Aurora with parry and fixing Kinetic Pulse’s hit range – overall it’s still a nerf.

Article continues after ad

It may not be the nastiest nerf on the list, however, it’s still a downgrade from before.

Grey Talon

Grey Talon got a balance change and it sees him get quite the shake up, although it’s hard to say if it’s a total nerf or buff.

His Charged Shot took quite the nerf, with its collision size reducing by 8%, its base damage reducing from 105 to 100, and its level 2 upgrade reducing its buff from +70 to +65.

Article continues after ad

Other than that, his Immobilizing Trap received a change, with its duration being reduced from 2 seconds to 1.25, but will now apply a 50% movement slow for a second after the root. Additionally, its level 2 upgrade got buffed from +1 second to +2.

Article continues after ad

On top of this, his fire rate scales with your Spirit Power by x0.25 and you can use multiple air dashes while using Rain of Fire.

Overall, it’s quite tricky to say if Talon got a nerf or buff. If you’re just looking at his poke potential, especially in his Charged Shot, it’s a significant nerf, but the rest of his changes were quite the buff.

Article continues after ad

So, Talon really just got a balance change rather than a nerf or buff, but you may need to change up how you’re playing him now.

Haze

If there is winner from the patch, Haze may be it.

Sleep Dagger got quite the buff, with its impact damage now happening immediately rather than after the brief drowsy period, and its cooldown has been reduced from 27 seconds to 25. Although the drowsy period was increased from 0.25 seconds to 0.35, it isn’t enough to be very noticeable.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bullet Dance now also gives +2 Weapon Damage at its base and combined with the slight increase to her Bullet Damage from 5.3 to 5.6, this makes it a great buff.

Additionally, Fixation’s level 2 max stacks have been increased from +30 to +40, meaning you’ll be able to shred through health bars much quicker.

To top it all off, Haze’s Smoke Bomb radius has been reduced from 20 meters to 18, meaning you can get closer to enemies while invisible.

Article continues after ad

Overall, Haze is a winner of this patch and should help her weak laning phase.

Infernus

Infernus may not be the biggest loser this patch, but he definitely took quite the hit.

Much of his nerfs focused on his Flame Dash. Now being affected by slows and its vertical reach being reduced, with its level 1 upgrade’s Fire Rate slow being reduced from 7 seconds to 6. Although as a consolation, the trail will now get wider with Ability Range.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Catalyst had a few changes, with its base damage amplification being reduced from 30% to 25% and its level 2 upgrade’s lifesteal being reduced from +20% to +15%. Although, level 3’s damage amplification was buffed from +10% to +15%.

Overall, these changes are meant to shift his oppressiveness from the early game and more into the late game, but it still comes with some nerfs.

Ivy

Valve Ivy may be one of the biggest losers from the patch.

Ivy may be the biggest loser from the patch as Gargoyle has been given quite the hefty nerf.

Article continues after ad

The biggest hit she took was to her Air Drop. Its self-cast time was increased to 2 seconds from 1, and its max speed was reduced from 20 to 18, meaning you’ll be more vulnerable.

Additionally, the strat of becoming a horrifying attack drone with Seven with your Air Drop has been massively nerfed as allies will deal 50% less damage while being carried, although they are no longer silenced.

The ult also got a fair few quality-of-life changes in its movement and to its bomb, now being able to go up and down while in flight. Ivy’s Watcher’s Covenant also got a slight nerf to its level 2 upgrade from +3 m/s to +2 m/s.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Overall, Ivy has taken quite the nerf which will no doubt see her current place in tier lists, and potential ult combos, go down with this patch.

Kelvin

Kelvin wasn’t exactly the greatest hero pre-patch, luckily he has gotten much-needed buffs.

He saw a good amount of buffs to his Arctic Beam, with an increase to its max slow from 60% to 80%, and it now has the ability to secure and deny Soul Orbs. But as a balance, its level 3 upgrade’s range was reduced from 15 meters to 13.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Frost Grenade’s level 2 healing increased from 135 to 145, which should make him a slightly more viable healer for your team. And with an increase in his bullet radius from 5 to 6 and an increase in health growth per boon from 60% to 80%, Kelvin is eating well.

Although just how much better he will become in the meta remains to be seen, so we’re reluctant to really say he won big in this patch.

Article continues after ad

Lash

Lash got one of the smallest changes in this patch, mostly quality of life changes if anything.

Article continues after ad

The devs improved his firing arm so it doesn’t obstruct the reticle too much and Grapple no longer gives a stamina charge when used, which was a feature of grapple that doesn’t look to have been intended in the first place.

Overall, he didn’t really gain much or lose much, although losing the ability to gain a stamina with grapple is a shame.

Pocket

Despite Pocket being quite the menace, it seems the devs like their current place in the meta, only giving a small change.

Article continues after ad

Barrage’s damage amplification has been reduced from 8% to 7% per stack, which is a slight nerf. Other than a bug fix to Barrage’s amp visual, they didn’t get much change.

Even though they received a slight nerf, it is tiny and will mostly not have an effect on their place in the meta.

Article continues after ad

Seven

For the most part, Seven got a few buffs, making it a nice update for him.

Static Charge sees a small buff in its radius increasing to 6 meters from 5 and its level 2 upgrade’s radius increasing to 8 meters.

Article continues after ad

Storm Cloud is where we see a nerf, as its Spirit Power scaling has been reduced from 1.1 to 0.8. Other than that, its time to reach max radius has reduced to 3 seconds from 6, and it now provides +20% at its base, making you less vulnerable.

This means Seven most definitely won in this update as you’re now less vulnerable when you’re using Storm Cloud.

Shiv

Shiv got a fair few nerfs in this patch, although it doesn’t make him completely irrelevant.

Article continues after ad

Slice and Dice’s level 2 damage upgrade was reduced from +100 to +85, and now only considers creeps as half value for your rage meter.

Additionally, Bloodletting’s deferred damage has been reduced to 30% from 35%. He also got some slight nerfs to his bullet damage and health regen. However, Shiv got a buff to his weapon with a reduction in its fall-off range.

Article continues after ad

Overall, Shiv lost quite a bit in this patch, especially in his Slice and Dice, but still remains quite strong under the right hands.

Article continues after ad

Vindicta

Vindicta also only got a fair few changes in this update, with these just being some slight nerfs.

Stake’s duration was reduced from 2.25 seconds to 2, and Crow Familiar’s Spirit Power duration scaling was reduced from 0.05 to 0.04.

Other than a quality of life change, this is it, and even though she has gotten a nerf, it’s honestly not enough for most players to even notice.

Viscous

Valve Viscous got quite the overhaul which resulted in a significant buff.

Viscous got a lot of changes in this patch, with even ability upgrade changes as well, but for the most part was a buff.

Article continues after ad

The worst part of his kit was his weapon, which has now been reworked. The primary first has been redesigned with better damage and scaling, and now has an alt-fire that deals non-headshot AOE damage.

Article continues after ad

Splatter’s damage also got some changes, with its Spirit scaling increasing to 1.5 from 1.4, and the damage on the second and third hits increased to 70% and 50% from its old 66% and 33%.

Puddle Punch sees the most changes out of all the abilities. Its level 2 and 3 upgrades have been changed.

Article continues after ad

Level 2 will now give +50 damage and +20% movement slow from its old -10 second cooldown, and level 3 will now give a -12 second cooldown from its +80% damage and +20% movement slow.

It also sees a damage increase as it’s dealt 110% of light melee rather than 100%. Goo Ball also got a buff, with its acceleration, spirit scaling, and turn radius being increased.

Overall, this is a fantastic change and makes our lovable slime ball the absolute winner from this patch.

Article continues after ad

Warden

Warden got some slight nerfs, although nothing too drastic.

His base movement speed was reduced to 6 from 6.5 and his fire rate scaling with Spirit damage was reduced slightly from 0.375 to 0.3 fire rate per spirt.

Overall, this is a very small nerf and will most likely not have much of an effect on most players.

Yamato

Yamato got some small buffs in the patch, although nothing to go crazy about.

Power Slash’s max damage time was reduced to 1.4 seconds rather than 1.5 seconds, and its collision radius was reduced by 8%. Crimson Slash’s radius was reduced from 12 meters to 13.

Other than a few bug fixes, it isn’t much of a buff. Although these small changes are nice, they won’t be breaking the meta any time soon.

That’s all there is when it comes to hero changes from the August 29 patch folks! For some heroes, things have changed drastically, but for many others, not much has changed.

Obviously the meta will undoubtedly shift over time, so we will have to wait and see how it transforms. For now, you can check out our hero tier list here.