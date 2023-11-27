Big savings on Demon Slayer Kanao Tsuyuri figure this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deal on Amazon slashes 55% off a Figuarts Zero statue of Kanao Tsuyuri from the hit anime Demon Slayer.

Anime fans and collectors won’t want to miss this incredible Cyber Monday deal on a highly detailed Figuarts Zero figure of Kanao Tsuyuri from the acclaimed series Demon Slayer, or Kimetsu no Yaiba. Currently discounted by 55%, enthusiasts can add this top-quality PVC statue to their collection and display.

Inspired directly by the animé television show, this 6.3-inch Kanao Tsuyuri figure captures the character at a climactic moment when pursuing Nezuko up Natagumo Mountain.

Attentive to even the smallest details, product engineers at Bandai Spirits expertly sculpted Kanao’s flowing hair, billowing Haori, and the blades of her Nichiren sword glinting in the light. Surrounding the figure is an array of translucent effect parts that evoke a sense of motion and intensity of action.

The Figuarts Zero series utilizes expert craftsmanship and engineering to produce fixed-pose anime characters true to their source material while also infusing them with a sense of liveliness.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Save more than 50% on Demon Slayer Kanao collectible

For devotees of Demon Slayer, now is the moment to procure Kanao to stand proudly alongside the rest of one’s merchandise.

Even casual fans of Japanese anime and manga can appreciate the quality production value Bandai Spirits invests in its Figuarts Zero line. So take full advantage of the 55% savings this Cyber Monday and bring home a wonderful centerpiece from one of this generation’s most beloved franchises.

Looking out for more Cyber Monday deals? Check out this deal on the M1 iPad Pro.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.