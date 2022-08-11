Report: Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still “years away”

Sources allegedly familiar with Beyond Good and Evil 2’s development claim the sequel is still many years out from release.

Ubisoft and its Montpellier-based production team formally unveiled the title during E3 2017. A teaser trailer accompanied the news, as did a few details about the story and co-op features.

Nothing of substance has come out of the project since then, however. And its internal development woes have critics and players alike wondering if it’ll ever see the light of day.

Notably, series creator Michel Ancel resigned in 2020, reportedly due to allegations of workplace misconduct. The claims, which Ancel denied, insist his toxic behavior directly impacted Beyond Good and Evil 2’s troubled production cycle.

Though Ubisoft noted in a July 2021 financial report that development was “progressing well,” new details indicate the wait for the sequel won’t end anytime soon.

Beyond Good and Evil 2’s release is still years out

Writing for eXputer, industry insider Tom Henderson said the sources he’s spoken to believe the game is “years away” from launch and in desperate need of direction.

Another of Henderson’s sources claimed they had “no idea what [they were] doing when playing.”

Having seen footage and screenshots of the work-in-progress, Henderson thinks the final product is out at least two years out.

This particular update comes weeks after Beyond Good and Evil 2 reportedly began external playtesting. And just last week, former WoW Narrative Designer, Sarah Arellano, announced she’d joined the BGE2 crew as Lead Writer.

If there’s still story content to be written, it makes sense that Beyond Good and Evil 2’s release won’t soon grace store shelves.

Hopefully, those who’ve waited for nearly 20 years can stand to hold out for a little while longer.