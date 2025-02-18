Bethesda finally acknowledges Elder Scrolls 6 with new NPC competition

Bethesda has finally broken its silence on the highly-anticipated Elder Scrolls 6, announcing a new competition that allows a fan to create their very own NPC for the sequel.

It’s been 14 years since Skyrim hit store shelves and a whopping seven years since The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced. Ever since, developers at Bethesda have kept cards close to their chest, remaining all but silent on what the future of the series holds.

In the interim, Starfield was released while Todd Howard assisted on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Now, the acclaimed studio finally appears to be full steam ahead on ES6, and they’ve even just formally addressed the game for the first time in years.

A new competition of sorts has been announced, one with a charitable cause, allowing a lucky fan to create their very own NPC for the next entry in the series.

Bethesda letting fans make Elder Scrolls 6 character

Partnering with the nonprofit Make-A-Wish Foundation, Bethesda is letting one fan in on the development process for Elder Scrolls 6. There’s now an ongoing auction and the highest bidder will get to create their own custom character in the sequel.

“One winner will have the opportunity to work with Bethesda Game Studios development team to create a character to appear as a video game NPC in The Elder Scrolls VI.”

The full amount of the winning bid will go directly to the charity, so it’s all being done for a good cause. At the time of writing, the bid sits at $9,250 USD, though the auction has only just begun. Expect this figure to skyrocket in the coming days as thousands of fans wage for their spot in ES6.

As Bethesda explained, “This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows you to immortalize yourself in one of the most highly-anticipated video games of all time.”

Specifics such as the NPC’s location or even their role in the lively Hammerfell region are all being kept under wraps for now. There’s also currently no indication of when the auction will close. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted on the winning bid and any further details as they emerge.