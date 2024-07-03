Best XDefiant LVOA-C build: Class loadouts for high damage & low recoil

The LVOA-C is a lethal new Assault Rifle in XDefiant Season 1, though with its insane fire rate, you’ll need to right build to tame this beast. Here are the very best LVOA-C builds to help you master this gun in no time.

The LVOA-C Assault Rifle arrived in XDefiant Season 1 alongside the L115 Sniper Rifle and the Sawed-Off Shotgun Secondary. As the sixth Assault Rifle in the game today, it stands out as the fastest firing in the category, and thus, comes with plenty of recoil.

If you’re leveling up the new weapon, your priority should be attachments to work around its rapid fire and lack of accuracy in comparison to other options in its class. So with that in mind, we’ve put together the very best loadouts to do just that.

Article continues after ad

Here are the best LVOA-C builds in XDefiant to hone in its recoil pattern and make the most of its devastating firepower.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

Best XDefiant LVOA-C build – Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Front Rail: Pistol

Pistol Magazine: Extended Mag

Extended Mag Rear Grip: Heavy Grip

Heavy Grip Stock: Padded

Ubisoft With the right attachments, the LVOA-C Assault Rifle can hold its own as one of the best AR options in XDefiant.

For the most well-rounded LVOA-C build in XDefiant, you’ll want to start with the Compensator Muzzle. While it comes with a slight detriment to ADS speed, we’ll be countering that later and the 7% boost to vertical recoil control is a game-changer.

From there we go with the Pistol Front Rail, the last unlock in the category. This attachment provides multiple enormous benefits, including a 20% improvement on minimum and maximum spread accuracy, an ideal solution for the LVOA-C’s tougher recoil spray. Not only that, but it bolsters your sprint to shoot time as well.

Article continues after ad

While this third pick is purely personal preference, we recommend the Extended Mag in the Magazine slot. With an AR in hand, having to reload every few seconds is far from ideal. Using this attachment gives you additional rounds in every mag, letting you shoot longer and rack up more kills.

Next comes the Heavy Grip in the Rear Grip slot, the only option without a negative effect on the overall build. With a 10% boost to ADS flinch control, your shots will remain on target far more often with this option.

Article continues after ad

Rounding out the best overall build is the Padded Stock for a whopping 15% improvement to recoil recovery, a further 10% buff to ADS stability, and 5% to ADS flinch control. With this selection, you’re reducing the downsides of holding down the trigger and letting the LCOA-C go to work.

Article continues after ad

Best LVOA-C build for high damage

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Chrome Lined

Chrome Lined Front Rail: Superlight Grip

Superlight Grip Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

Quick Draw Grip Stock: Padded Stock

Ubisoft The LVOA-C Assault Rifle can be modified to have some of the best damage output in the game.

If you’re looking to optimize the LVOA-C’s damage above all else, there’s no looking past the Barrel Extender Muzzle to start your loadout in XDefiant. With a 10% damage increase at short and medium range, it’s the best pick in the category by a considerable margin.

Next, you’re going to want the Chrome Lined Barrel for the same reason, to further boost short and medium-range damage by a staggering 20%. While both of these attachments severely impact mobility and accuracy, you’re going to be near-unstoppable at closer ranges.

The Superlight Grip in the Front Rail slot comes in next to somewhat counter the downsides of the first to attachments, boosting ADS speed and movement speed to balance things out.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

From there we’ve selected the Quick Draw Grip to improve sprint-to-shoot speed and ADS speed by 10% each, ensuring you’re not slow to the draw in every gunfight and thus, making all our damage redundant.

Last but not least is the Padded Stock option as the best in its class. Improving recoil recovery, ADS stability, and flinch control, this pick keeps your reticle on point as best as possible, countering the downsides of build.

Best LVOA-C build to reduce recoil

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Stabilizing Barrel

Stabilizing Barrel Front Rail: PEQ-15 Laser

PEQ-15 Laser Rear Grip: Grip Tape

Grip Tape Stock: Reinforced Stock

Ubisoft Controlling the LVOA-C’s recoil is vital to your success.

In order to optimize accuracy for the LVOA-C and its higher-than-normal recoil, we’ve gone with the Compensator Muzzle to start the loadout. With a hefty 7% boost to vertical recoil control, this counters much of the gun’s kick right away.

Article continues after ad

Next comes the Stabilizing Barrel to, as the name implies, help stabilize our build a little more. Improving horizontal and vertical recoil control, this attachment does come at a cost of some mobility, but it’s well worth the tradeoff.

Article continues after ad

The PEQ-15 Laser stands out as the most important attachment of the build. This Front Rail provides a staggering 40% buff to minimum and maximum spread accuracy, honing in your crosshairs a great deal.

Then comes the Grip Tape attachment in the Rear Grip slot and while it reduces ADS speed slightly, it further improves recoil recovery by 15% and vertical recoil control by 5%, adding to our already impressive accuracy.

Article continues after ad

Topping it all off is the Stock attachment, and while we’ve selected the Reinforced Stock, there is an alternative. The Reinforced stock effectively makes you a turret, vastly improving flinch control and ADS stability, though at a huge cost of ADS walking speed. If standing still isn’t your style, use the Padded Stock for a less significant downside.

How to unlock the LVOA-C Assault Rifle in XDefiant

The new LVOA-C Assault Rifle can be found at Tier 20 of the Season 1 Battle Pass. Having gone live on July 2, Season 1’s Battle Pass is now in focus, and this new AR is the first free weapon you can claim just by playing the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When Season 2 starts up, however, there’s no quite telling how the LVOA-C will be unlocked from that point on. We’ll be sure to update you here once we have further details.