Best weapons you must get early in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl doesn’t feature a leveling system, so gear is a big part of progression. That said, there are some standout weapons that you can collect early, which should allow you to get through the entire story.

The main story quests will give you access to some nice boosts for your Coupons and gear, but looking a little further out of the way can quickly become very lucrative. Though much of what works will depend on your chosen playstyle, some guns objectively stand above their peers.

You’ll also want to think about ammo, because some types are a lot easier (and cheaper) to come by than others.

With all of that in mind, we’ve prepared our picks for the best weapons that you can get in the earlier portions of the game to make your adventures in the Zone that little bit more forgiving.

Best early game weapons in Stalker 2

Viper “Monolith” SMG

Dexerto/GSC Game World

Pros: High fire rate and impressive accuracy for a gun of this type

High fire rate and impressive accuracy for a gun of this type Cons: Short range and difficult to handle with high recoil

Short range and difficult to handle with high recoil Where to get: Journalist Stash at the abandoned factory, North-East of Zalissya

The normal variation of the Viper-5 SMG can be found frequently on the bodies of your defeated enemies, but the Monolith version is a noticeable step up. At short range, it’s excellent for mutant enemies that move very quickly, as the fire rate should cover any inaccuracies.

At anything further than medium range, it rapidly loses efficacy, but equipped in conjunction with a long-range rifle, it can efficiently serve as a staple of your playthrough throughout. There are several mods that reduce recoil and increase accuracy more generally, improving the Monolith Viper’s output further.

Valik Lummox’s AKM-74S

Dexerto/GSC Game World

Pros: High fire rate and better accuracy with the additional scope

High fire rate and better accuracy with the additional scope Cons: Relatively low damage per hit

Relatively low damage per hit Where to get: From Valik Lummox’s stash at the top of the water tower during the “Warlock’s Debtor” mission

The AKM-74S, in its base form, is a powerful assault rifle that takes advantage of a usually plentiful ammo type. The version that belongs to Valik Lummox comes equipped with a long-range, ACOG-style scope that makes picking enemies off with headshots from a distance a lot easier.

There are several other versions of this weapon available, all of which serve their purpose well, but the additional range here makes it a standout. The Drowned version found near Slag Heap comes with a grenade launcher attachment, so make sure to give that a go as well when you get there.

AR416 Monolith Assault Rifle

Dexerto/GSC Game World

Pros: High fire rate and extremely good accuracy

High fire rate and extremely good accuracy Cons: Difficult to find ammunition

Difficult to find ammunition Where to get: Journalist Stash South-East of Zalissya, at the Military Base near The Sphere

Where the AKM-74S feels like a jack-of-all-trades, the AR416 is the closest you’ll get to an elite military rifle in the early game. Ammunition is much more difficult to come by (and expensive when you find it at traders), but it’s a deadly option to have when up against powerful mutants.

It feels great to handle, and you’ll get the Monolith version in perfect repair if you pick it up from the Journalist Stash. Add some well-placed upgrades, and you can quickly work through the entire main story with this as part of your arsenal (as we did).

SVDM-2 Sniper Rifle

Dexerto/GSC Game World

Pros: Immense damage, penetration and accuracy

Immense damage, penetration and accuracy Cons: Short range and difficult to handle with high recoil

Short range and difficult to handle with high recoil Where to get: Loot from Leshy the bandit leader, found on the upper gangway at the abandoned factory, North-East of Zalissya

Sniper Rifles are difficult to come by in Stalker 2, so when you do, it’s almost always worth picking up. For the low price of one dead bandit leader, you can grab the SVDM-2 in your first couple of hours playing through the game.

Make sure to keep an eye out for tripwires at the factory (there are lots), then look out for Leshy on the upper walkway. Take him out before he sees you, or he will attempt to kill you with the very weapon you’re there to collect.

The ammo is relatively scarce, but not to the point that you should find yourself wanting if you only use the sniper when necessary. Use it to whittle down the numbers in heavily guarded areas, or to take down that behemoth-level enemy without getting too close.

Those are our picks for the best weapons in the early portions of Stalker 2, and they’re all available in the Lesser Zone! Make sure to check out our guides to making money and collecting ammo, so you never find yourself wanting while exploring.