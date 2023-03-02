Best weapons in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a ton of amazing weapons for players to use in the game, but certain ones stand tall above the rest of the pack. Let’s run you through the definitive weapons to use in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Finding the right build for your cause is a tricky and even daunting proposition when it comes to the first few hours of a new Souls game as you really do need to figure out what will suit you best – especially in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

From the get-go, the game throws a fiendishly difficult boss at you in the form of Zhang Liang, and it’s vital that you walk into this, and most other boss battles, with the tool that gets the job done.

Article continues after ad

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty certainly has plenty of choice, so it’s our job to whittle them down and give you the best options to use in the game.

Team Ninja

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty best early game weapons

Our primary focus is on weapons that you can get early on, learn to scale with the game’s Five Phases, and you can get acquainted with and upgrade in the beginning levels of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. From Swords to Spears, each one has a strong, individual quality that makes it a contender in its own right.

Chivalrous Swordsman Dual Swords

In our opinion, the Chivalrous Swordsman Dual Swords are probably the best weapons in the game at the moment and feel very OP.

Article continues after ad

Wo Long’s gameplay promotes fast and frantic gameplay that encourages the player to get in the face of bosses to build up Spirit, dish out large chunks of damage, and master the game’s deflection system.

The Chivalrous Dual Swords are capable of delivering rapid blows and due to the swift nature of each attack, it’s also very easy to interrupt your own combo to deflect or block an incoming attack. Pair them with the weapon’s Martial Arts attacks, and you’ve got a handy pair of blades that can stack very nicely with Flame damage.

Cavalry Javelin

The best of the game’s Spears, the Cavalry Javelin is another strong contender for all Wo Long players as it attacks faster than other rangy weapons of this nature, and its reach can provide you with some added leeway in combat.

Article continues after ad

Its Spirit attack is a strong thrust forward, which we like, and it’s got great synergy with the Wood Phase virtue – no doubt an area that most players are going to invest a lot of points into.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Team Ninja

Bronze Poleaxe

Poleaxes are slightly stronger versions of Spears, but they come with less forgiving Deflect Difficulty, which could be problematic depending on your skills, but their Base and Spirit attack numbers are much better – at the expense of some mobility.

Everyone is different when it comes to Souls games and anyone can make anything work in reality, so if you like a slower but more powerful version of the Cavalry Javelin, capable of solid crowd-control sweeps, then you might want to main the Bronze Poleaxe.

Article continues after ad

Ring Pommel Sabre

It’s likely that many players will head into the game’s first boss with the Ring Pommel Sabre in hand, and you know what, it’s a perfectly viable weapon to carry throughout the entirety of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Comfortably one of its strongest aspects that more casual players, and even more experienced, Souls players will like is its Deflect Difficulty. It can reach numbers as high as over 110%, increasing the window for margin of error – a crucial tactic to deflect incoming Critical Blows.

It’s quick, partners very nicely with the Fire Phase, stacking weapon damage on top of weapon damage, and it’s a top-tier damage device.

Article continues after ad

Feathered Cavalry Bow

When it comes to ranged weapons and your secondary holster, Crossbows are too slow and you have to become a statue to use one, so we recommend a normal Bow, and the Feathered Cavalry Bow will do the job.

It’s nimble and allows for a great deal of mobility. It slightly edges out the competition, but hitting headshots with this thing can deal produce a ton of damage and save you the trouble of getting into unnecessary fights.

Whichever one you choose from our selection, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a plethora of fantastic weapons to choose from, and if you want more guidance in the game, then we have more guides here:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PC system requirements | Will Wo Long Fallen Dynasty be on Steam Deck? | Does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty have co-op multiplayer? | How Morale works in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty | How to get Genuine Qi fast in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty | Best Wizardry abilities in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty | Wo Long Fallen Dynasty stats explained: How to plan your best build | Wo Long Fallen Dynasty review