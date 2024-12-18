Best Warrior build in Path of Exile 2

The Warrior is a one-man army in Path of Exile 2 early access. Here’s the best build you can create right now to bash your enemies into submission.

Like the Barbarian in the Diablo series, the Warrior is Path of Exile’s strongest melee specialist. The class excels in fighting hordes of enemies at once and utilizes brute strength and unparalleled martial ability with a range of different weapons.

Below, we’ll detail the best Warrior build so far in Path of Exile 2’s early access and explain how to craft it. This includes the Ascendancy you’ll need to assign, the skills needed, and the gear you’ll need to hunt down to make the best version of the build.

Grinding Gear Games The Warrior is the ultimate melee class.

Best Warrior build

The best Warrior build we’ve used so far in Path of Exile 2 is the Boneshatter Titian.

This build takes advantage of the Warrior’s Titan Ascendancy to create a dominating psychical presence that’s the closest thing Path of Exile 2 has to a walking battle tank.

The strategy is all about getting up close and personal and doing a ton of AoE damage to mobs before smashing the survivors to bits.

Best Ascendancy

The Warrior has 2 Ascendancy sub-classes to select during early access. For this build, we’re going to select the Titan Ascendancy.

Be aware, that while you’ll be able to respec your skills, you’ll be unable to change Ascendancies once you’ve committed to the Infernalist. You’ll also need to complete the Trial of the Sekhemas or Trial of Chaos before you can Ascend.

After selecting the Infernalist Ascendancy, select the following abilities from it to assemble this build:

Stone Skin – Boost increases your defense

– Boost increases your defense Colossal Capacity – 20 additional inventory slots

– 20 additional inventory slots Hulking Form – 50% boost to small passive skills

– 50% boost to small passive skills Mysterious Lineage – 15% to maximum life

Best skills for Warrior build in PoE 2

Builds in Path of Exile 2 are all about the skills you select, so when you start the game and begin your leveling path toward endgame, select the following skills and support skills:

Skill Support Skill 1 Support Skill 2 Support Skill 3 Support Skill 4 Support Skill 5 Mace Strike Ruthless Overpower Close Combat Boneshatter Impact Shockwave Magnified Effect Armor Explosion – – Infernal Cry Premeditation Raging Cry – – – Perfect Strike Window of Opportunity Fire Infusion Execute – – Herald of Ash – – – – – Leap Slam Martial Tempo Holy Descent – – – Scavenged Plating Persistence – – – – Hammer of the Gods Concentrated Effect Heavy Swing Brutality – – Seismic Cry – – – – – Beserk – – – – –

Selecting skills in Path of Exile 2 involves assigning them to Uncut Skill Gems, by “Cutting Gems” to a skill, you increase your abilities by adding Support Skills.

The above table is what your build should look like by the time you reach the end of the story, but it’ll take some time to craft. You’re also under no obligation to follow any particular order. As some skills take some time before they can be cut, you may choose to temporarily use other skills in the meantime.

So, don’t be afraid to deviate from the path and create your own custom build. The great thing about the above build is it’ll let you assemble the fundamentals but then add some additional skills of your own choosing that suit your playstyle.

Grinding Gear Games The Warrior is the master of two-handed weapons.

Passive skills

When it comes to the best Passive skills to select, there are far too many to name. These skills are general buffs you can add, not unlike Diablo 4’s Paragon Board in how they work.

However, for the Warrior, and as a general path across the board, you can use the following Passive skills nodes to chart your progress, activating them in this order:

Relentless

Sturdy Metal

Brutal

Smash

Rage

Bloodletting

Unforgiving

Aftershocks

Singular Purpose

Shockwaves

Internal Bleeding

Split the Earth

Skullcrusher

Near at Hand

Colossal Weapon

Overwhelm

Polished Iron

Blade Catcher

Heavy Armor

Made to Last

These are the best nodes to use for this build, so after activating one, aim to follow the path towards the next one. What each one does can be seen on the skill tree itself, but these are the best nodes to use for this build.

Of course, you’ll need to work your way to it as you accrue points, but this will give you a sense of direction. This way, you’ll always be selecting Passives that support your build rather than wasting points on things you don’t need.

Best Warrior armor, weapons & charms

When you first start playing Path of Exile, you’ll likely want to equip yourself with the first gear you find, but in time you’ll become a connoisseur for loot and will know what suits your Witch best.

Rather than hunting down specific items – only to constantly change them – you’ll be better off targeting items that provide the best buffs for your build. The below table will explain the best items to seek out for this build.

Item Type Buff to prioritise How to obtain Weapon +x% to Physical Damage

+x% to Melee Skills

+x% to Stun Duration

+x% to Strength Random drop / Vendor Off Hand – Random drop / Vendor Helm +x% to Defense

+x% to Armor

+x% to Resistance

+x% to Life Random drop / Vendor Armor +x% to Defense

+x% to Armor

+x% to Resistance

+x% to Life Random drop / Vendor Gloves +x% to Defense

+x% to Armor

+x% to Resistance

+x% to Life Random drop / Vendor Boots +x% to Defense

+x% to Armor

+x% to Resistance

+x% to Life Random drop / Vendor Belt +x% to Defense

+x% to Armor

+x% to Resistance

+x% to Life Random drop / Vendor Ring 1 +x% to Defense

+x% to Armor

+x% to Resistance

+x% to Life Random drop / Vendor Ring 2 +x% to Defense

+x% to Armor

+x% to Resistance

+x% to Life Random drop / Vendor Amulet +x% to Defense

+x% to Armor

+x% to Resistance

+x% to Life Random drop / Vendor Charm 1 +x% to Physical Damage

+x% to Melee Skills

+x% to Stun Duration

+x% to Strength Random drop / Vendor Charm 2 +x% to Physical Damage

+x% to Melee Skills

+x% to Stun Duration

+x% to Strength Random drop / Vendor Charm 3 +x% to Physical Damage

+x% to Melee Skills

+x% to Stun Duration

+x% to Strength Random drop / Vendor

Now that you know the best way to build a Warrior in Path of Exile 2, check back soon for full guides for the other classes in Path of Exile, including the Warrior, Monk, Ranger, and Mercenary. Until then, here’s how to respec your character to this build.

For a full breakdown of all classes in Path of Exile 2 early access, check out our builds for the Ranger, Monk, Sorceress, Mercenary, and Witch classes.