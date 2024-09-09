These are the best Warhammer games of all time

In the grim dark future of the 41st Millennium, there is only war, but luckily for you, there are no aliens, mutants, or heretics here, just a list of the best Warhammer games ever made.

Whether you’re a 40k newbie or a tabletop veteran, the fact you’re reading this article means one thing: you’re interested in the weird and wonderful world of Warhammer. It’s easy to see why; few settings manage to balance the carnage and barbarity of war with clever satire, and it’s set in a vast galaxy where almost any genre of game can work.

As a result, the Warhammer back catalog is bursting at the seams with radical RPGS, sensational shooters, and strategy games galore. So, with that in mind, and to celebrate the release of Space Marine 2, our dedicated team of Rememberancers has put together a list of the best Warhammer games that every true son (and daughter) of the Emperor needs to check out.

For the record, we’ve included some fantasy titles here as well because some of the best games in the setting take place in the Old World, and it would be foolhardy to leave them off the list.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (2023)

Auroch Digital

What it’s about: The Ultramarines are once more thrown into conflict against the enemies of the Imperium, with Space Marine Malum Caedo trapped on a planet filled with the forces of Chaos. He must rip and tear his way through them, all in the name of the Emperor.

Why we like it: A 2.5D shooter in the world of Warhammer 40k feels like something that should have happened in the ’90s. Instead, it took until 2023, when the Space Marines got to act like the Doom Marine in a blood-filled romp that will satisfy the hunger of the most ardent boomer shooter fan. If you’re a fan of health pickups and being trapped in rooms full of enemies that you have to slaughter before you can progress, then this is the game for you.

Words by Scott Baird

Warhammer: Dark Omen (1998)

What it’s about: This RTS game was released back on the PS1 and was set during the heyday of Warhammer Fantasy, today known as the Old World.

Why we like it: Dark Omen was simple compared to other games in the genre like Age of Empires and Civilization. The aim to was build your army as you progressed through the levels by outsmarting your AI-controlled enemies. The better you were, the more your army grew.

The game also utilized a permadeath feature for units and characters that really raised the stakes. If your cavalry or sorcerer died in battle, they were gone from the story and the rest of the game. While Dark Omen was basic, it proved that the Warhammer setting was ideal for more than just tabletop gaming.

Words by Sam Smith

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (2018)

What it’s about: A Co-op-focused first-person action sequel where players take on the might of Chaos and the Skaven.

Why we like it: Following on from the already very good Vermintide, the sequel’s most tangible improvement came in its gameplay. The setting and themes didn’t evolve significantly, but tangible improvements to the combat and movement systems made a massive difference to the overall experience.

The gore likely won’t be for everyone, but the elevated violence levels and over-the-top kill animations do lend themselves perfectly to the Warhammer universe. With a brand new PvP mode on the way, it’s a brilliant time to jump in.

Words by James Lynch

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War (2004)

Sega

What it’s about: A real-time strategy game where players pick their favorite Warhammer 40K army and take them into battle against the rest. Imagine Command and Conquer in the 40K universe and you have a recipe for success.

Why we like it: Dawn of War was the first Warhammer game to truly nail the setting, making fans of an entire generation of gamers who then went walking into Games Workshop to learn more. The action mirrored the strategy elements of the tabletop game and each faction was a faithful representation of the miniatures they were based on.

Space Marines felt weighty, Chaos were spiky, and Orks went Waaaaaagggh! The game also spawned various sequels and continues to be beloved by gamers and 40K fans alike. We wonder how many plastic armies were created off the back of this game?

Words by Sam Smith

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (2023)

What it’s about: Players control a Rogue Trader captain in the service of the Imperium. They can build a crew, go on adventures, and either be a self-serving pirate, or a loyal servant of the Emperor – or anything in between.

Why we like it: Rogue Trader was a risk, as most gamers want to play as the more popular Space Marines when 40K transitions to videogame form. Rogue Traders are a lesser-known aspect of the Warhammer universe and don’t even play much of a role in the tabletop game.

However, Rogue Trader managed to create a Baldur’s Gate x Mass Effect hybrid that turned 40K’s war-ravaged galaxy into something it’s never been before – a playground subject to the whims of the player. It’s still gimdark, but this time there’s time for fun.

Words by Sam Smith

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (2022)

Complex Games

What it’s about: A Grey Knight cruiser is about to head home when they’re redirected into a new mission, as the servants of Nurgle are unleashing a terrible plague upon the galaxy. It’s up to the player to rebuild the ship, form, and lead squads of Space Marines into battle, and stop the disease before it can destroy the Imperium.

Why we like it: A Warhammer 40k game in the vein of XCOM 2 is a dream come true. However, unlike the weak soldiers of the XCOM games, you have access to the might of the Space Marines, with combat that is more viscerally satisfying to behold, with foes that never let up the pressure.

The fact that enemies can warp in reinforcements means that battles force you to use every weapon and advantage in your arsenal. If you don’t, then the armies of Nurgle will wash you away, so you have to play your best to survive.

Words by Scott Baird

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (2022)

Fatshark

What it’s about: The Warhammer 40K spin-off of the Vermintide series, where players investigate a Chaos uprising in the Hive City of Tertium

Why we like it: When it was first announced, it was difficult to see how developer Fatshark could expand the Vermintide formula to 40K without making it another generic sci-fi shooter. Its initial release did little to dispel that, but the journey the game has been on since then has been remarkable.

Thrilling combat, immense replayability, deep talent trees, and a genuinely engaging story have combined into the best 40K shooter of the last decade (though Space Marine 2 is undoubtedly vying for that title).

Words by James Lynch

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (2018)

Bulwark Studios

What it’s about: Much technology has been lost over the years to invaders of the Imperium. It’s time to claim it back, as the highly advanced cyborgs of the Adeptus Mechanicus seek out lost treasures in fallen lands, all while avoiding the horrors of the Necron, whose slumber is being disturbed by these snooping treasure hunters.

Why we like it: While Warhammer 40k is best known for large-scale strategy in the tabletop game, the video games have had some amazing small-scale battles as their backbone.

Mechanicus does this amazingly well, with your squads of tech-priests trying to get in and out before the sleeping Necron unleash their forces on them. Couple this with some tense turn-based battles and tons of customization options for your troops, and you have one of the most exciting Warhammer games to gate.

Words by Scott Baird

Total War: WARHAMMER II (2017)

Sega

What it’s about: Turn-based strategy and real-time battles on a massive scale, all set in the New World with fully realized versions of Lustria, Ulthuan, Naggaroth, and the Southlands.

Why we like it: The Total War series has safely secured its spot as the premier genre entry over the last 24 years, and Warhammer II is easily one of the best in class. The first game in the Total War: Warhammer trilogy demonstrated the concept’s potential, but it lacked the ambition and scale to truly bring it to life.

The sequel rectified that in kind, bringing more factions, unique gameplay mechanics, and bombastic magical powers. If you’re looking for the ultimate Emperor experience in the world of Fantasy Battles, this is it.

Words by James Lynch

Space Marine 2 (2024)

Saber Interactive

What it’s about: Titus and the Ultramarines return to combat the increasingly dire threat of the Tyranids as they sweep through the galaxy, devouring all in their path.

Why we like it: Space Marine 2 improves on its predecessor in every conceivable way and is the 40K game many of us have waited decades for. If you ever want to control one of the Emperor’s Angels as they go into battle against thousands of Tyranids, this is your chance. And it’s a blast.

Sure, the game borrows from Gears of Wars, but many sci-fi games borrowed from 40K! Come for the epic story against gods and monsters, and stay for the bottomless multiplayer that lets you create your perfect Space Marine. It also has implications for the wider 40K universe.

Words by Sam Smith

