Best Suomi build in Girls’ Frontline 2: Abilities, team comp & weapons

Having the best Suomi build in Girls’ Frontline 2 can make a huge difference to your overall success on the battlefield, especially in Combat Exercises and challenge events.

Suomi is the best support character in Girls’ Frontline 2 and takes a top spot within our GFL2 tier list thanks to her amazing abilities. In fact, her Ultimate can singlehandedly win you matches thanks to its incredible healing and damage-sponging shields.

Despite her being an S-rank unit, there are several weapons, characters, and attachments that can elevate her even further. So, if you’re looking for the best Suomi build and team comp to use with her, then our guide will have you clearing the toughest content in no time.

Suomi was released on December 3, 2024, alongside the official global launch of GFL2. Her banner ended on December 25, 2024, and was later replaced by the current Makiatto banner.

Who is Suomi?

Suomi is an Elite Doll (SSR) and a member of the Support class. She was the first targeted banner character and is known for meta-defining Ultimate, which sponges incoming damage and heals all allied units on the battlefield.

Her ability to apply AoE Freeze and targeted Freeze damage to her enemies also makes her punch above the standard Support role. Her official description describes her as “calm and resolute” and a Doll that has a strong sense of duty.

Suomi abilities

Suomi’s abilities revolve around bombarding her enemies with Freeze damage and keeping her team safe from incoming damage, with her game-changing Ultimate. You can read Suomi’s full ability breakdown below:

Basic Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Pelting Snowflake

(Targeted, Light Ammo) Selects 1 enemy target within 6 tiles and deals Physical damage equal to 80% of attack to them.

Active Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Winter’s Wrath

(Targeted, Light Ammo, Freeze) Select 1 enemy target within 6 tiles, deal Freeze Damage equal to 100% of your attack to it. This skill’s critical rate is reduced by 100%, but additionally deals fixed damage equal to 50% of your defense. For each allied unit within 6 tiles, increases Stability Damage dealt by 1 point.

Active Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Snow’s Grace

(Buff) Select 1 allied target (excluding self) within 6 tiles, apply Frost Barrier for 2 turns. Frost Barrier absorption amount is equal to 130% of Suomi’s initial attack, but cannot exceed 100% of the target’s max HP. Restore 2 stability index. For each enemy unit within 5 tiles of the selected target, apply 1 stack of Defensive Support for 2 turns.

Ultimate

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Snowfield’s Radiance

(Healing) Selects 1 empty tile within 6 tiles, dealing fixed damage equal to 50% of defense to all enemy targets within 3 tiles, applying 2 stacks of Avalanche. Restores 2 points of stability, cleanses 1 debuffs, and cleanses the effects of Taunt from all allied units.



Additionally, applies Frost Barrier and 1 stack of Wintry Bastion for 3 turns. Frost Barrier absorbs damage equal to 100% of Suomi’s initial attack, up to a maximum of 100% of the target’s max HP.

After the skill is used, generates Frost Tiles in a snowflake-shaped area within a 3 tile radius around the selected tile for 3 turns.

Passive Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Source of Warmth

(Healing, Support) At the end of the action, gain 2 points of Confectance Index, restore 5% of Suomi’s max HP to other allied units within 6 tiles. If the target’s HP is below 50%, increase the amount restored to 10%.



When allied units (excluding Suomi) use basic attacks or skills, Suomi applies 1 stack of Avalanche to a random enemy target within 6 tiles of herself.



When an enemy unit within range takes targeted damage from an ally, prioritize using Action Support once, dealing Physical damage equal to 80% of attack and 3 points of Stability damage. Apply Critical Damage Up I to allied units for 2 turns. This can be triggered twice per turn. When HP is above 80%, gain Sleetdrift Sprint.

Keys

Fixed Keys

Unyielding Momentum: After using the active skill Winter’s Wrath, if the target is in Stability Break, restores 2 points of Suomi’s stability.

After using the active skill Winter’s Wrath, if the target is in Stability Break, restores 2 points of Suomi’s stability. Little Guardian: Gains 3 points of Confectance Index at the start of the battle.

Gains 3 points of Confectance Index at the start of the battle. Positive Feedback: When using the active skill Snow’s Grace, if the target’s HP is below 80%, gains 1 point of Confectance Index.

When using the active skill Snow’s Grace, if the target’s HP is below 80%, gains 1 point of Confectance Index. Move Swiftly: At the start of the turn, for each allied unit (excluding self) whose HP is below 80%, increases Suomi’s mobility by 1 tile.

At the start of the turn, for each allied unit (excluding self) whose HP is below 80%, increases Suomi’s mobility by 1 tile. Indomitable Will: When inflicted with [Stun], [Taunt], or [Paralysis], immediately cleanses that effect and becomes immune to [Stun], [Taunt], and [Paralysis] for one turn. Simultaneously, gains [Frost Barrier] for 3 turns. [Frost Barrier] absorbs damage equal to 60% of base attack, up to a maximum of 100% of maximum HP. This can trigger only 1 time per battle.

When inflicted with [Stun], [Taunt], or [Paralysis], immediately cleanses that effect and becomes immune to [Stun], [Taunt], and [Paralysis] for one turn. Simultaneously, gains [Frost Barrier] for 3 turns. [Frost Barrier] absorbs damage equal to 60% of base attack, up to a maximum of 100% of maximum HP. This can trigger only 1 time per battle. Logistics Support In Progress: At the end of Suomi’s action, if her stability index is greater than 0, recovers 10% of her maximum HP and 1 stability index.

Common Keys

Mission’s Blessing: When HP drops below 80%, restores 15% of the user’s maximum HP and gains [Defense Up III] for 2 turns. Can trigger only once per battle.

Best weapon

The best Suomi weapon is the Unspoken Calling. This SMG is Suomi’s signature weapon and increases the value of her shield, increasing it by a maximum of 20%. If that wasn’t exciting enough, Unspoken Calling also raises all allied Freeze damage by 20%. Essentially, you’ll be able to unleash tankier shields and deal more damage to your enemies if you’re using a Freeze team comp.

Next up is the Classified Manuscript. This SMG applies additional movement during the next action and ignores enemy defense based on every tile Suomi moves. You’ll also be able to cleanse a random buff if your movement exceeds five tiles.

Of course, if you’re not lucky enough to roll one of these SSR weapons, then there are some other great SR options that we’ve listed in the table below:

Weapon Trait Effect Unspoken Calling (Signature) If the character moves 5 tiles or more, they gain Movement Boost II at the start of their next action, lasting for 1 turn. Freeze damage dealt by all allied units is increased by 10/12/14/16/18/20%. The value of applied Shield is increased by 10/12/14/16/18/20%. If the user’s Stability index is greater than 0 before using the Ultimate skill, the value of the applied Shield increased by another 10/12/14/16/18/20%. Classified Manuscript (SSR) If this unit has moved 5 tiles or more, gains Movement Up II for 1 turn at the start of the next action. For every 1 tile moved, ignores 5/6/7/8/9/10% of the target’s defense, up to a maximum of 25/30/35/40/45/50%. If movement exceed 5/5/4/4/4/3 tiles, cleanses 1/1/2/2/2/3 random buff from the target before attacking. Suomi (SR) If the character moves 5 tiles or more, they gain Movement Boost II at the start of their next action, lasting for 1 turn. Shield application effects are increased by 5/6/7/8/9/10%. When granting buffs to allied units (excluding self), healing effects are increased by 5/6/7/8/9/10 % for 2 turns. MP7H1 (SR) If this unit has moved 5 tiles or more, gains Movement Up II for 1 turn at the start of the next action. When applying a buff to an allied target, increases damage dealt by the next active skill by 10/12/14/16/18/20%.

Best team comp

While Suomi can be slotted into any team comp, we recommend using the following characters to get the best results from her on the battlefield.

Makiatto (DPS)

(DPS) Qiongjiu (DPS)

(DPS) Tololo (DPS)/ Sharkry (DPS)

(DPS)/ Sharkry (DPS) Suomi (Healer)

This team has amazing damage output thanks to three DPS units of Makiatto, Qiongjiu, and Tololo or Sharkry. Makiatto’s self-targeted shield is bolstered even further with Suomi’s Ultimate, making it near impossible for enemy units to damage Makiatto.

Additionally, Suomi’s Ult also applies Frost tiles onto the battlefield which apply Freeze weakness to enemies that step into it. This makes Makiatto’s Freeze attacks even more lethal. We recommend rounding off the team with Qiongjiu for her amazing support attack synergy and Tololo/Sharkry for even more DPS.

Best Suomi build

The best Suomi build uses Unyielding Momentum, Little Guardian, and Positive Feedback Fixed Keys. The set you want to farm for is the Ultimate Pursuit set, as this increases the damage of healing and shield effects of Ultimate skills by 5%. Suomi will also gain one stack after each use of her ult up to a maximum of four stacks.

The second attachment set we recommend farming is Phase Strike. Phase Strike deals 15% increased damage to targets with Phase Element debuffs, which makes it a great fit for Suomi and other Dolls in the game. If you want a universal attachment build and don’t want to spend hours farming Ultimate Pursuit, then definitely farm Phase Strike instead.

Suomi outfit

Suomi launched with her premium outfit — Sparkling Ocean. While this summer-themed skin is no longer available to purchase, it could make a return in the future. We’ll update this section as and when further details are revealed.

Now that you know the best Suomi build and team comp, check out our codes page to get some free items you can use on the game’s current banner.