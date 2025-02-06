20 best stealth games ever made

Do you love being sneakier than a sly snake with a penchant for being shifty? You do! Then, you’ve made the right decision by clicking on our list of the best stealth games ever made.

Now, stealth games come in many different sizes and can, in many ways, transcend genres (There are shooters with stealth elements, RPGs that encourage sneaking, and even horror games that have you scuttling from shadow to shadow). That made coming up with this list particularly challenging.

After all, we wanted to include a range of titles (not just Assassin’s Creed games and the Metal Gear series). So we turned to the sneakiest writers here at Dexerto and asked them to nominate which games they thought best represented this cunning genre. Once we’d been sent the games, the editors then set to work using a complicated algorithm (picking the ones they liked best) to decide the order.

Did we get it right? Or do you think we’ve missed a hidden gem or two?

20. Sly 2: Band of Thieves (2004)

Sucker Punch

What it’s about: The Cooper gang is back in Band of Thieves, featuring Racoon protagonist Sly and his pals Bentley and Murray. In this adventure, the trio focuses on collecting the pieces of Clockwerk – the main antagonist of the previous game.

Sly, Bentley, and Murray all have separate jobs to pull off, and players must utilize all their unique skills to get the job done. The game retains much of what made the original so compelling but also brings many improvements, including new additions to stealth gameplay.

Why we like it: Band of Thieves made a lot of great additions to stealth gameplay. While The Thievius Raccoonus was billed as a stealth platformer, Sly 2 really picks things up by forcing players to be sneaky if they wish to survive.

The differing approaches the main trio has constantly keep gameplay fresh. You can quietly combo two foes at once with Sly, put enemies to sleep with a dart crossbow as Bentley, or brute force your way through enemies as Murray. The original trilogy of Sly Cooper games are all fantastic, but Sly 2 still stands out as a PS2 classic over 20 years later. It’s well worth picking up if you haven’t yet.

Words by Tyler Constable

19. Spider-Man 2 (2022)

Insomniac / Marvel

What it’s about: Spider-Man is pushed to his limits when Kraven the Hunter turns New York City into his personal hunting grounds. Determined to even the playing field Peter turns to a dangerous new (and stylish) weapon: the Venom symbiote.

Why we like it: An excuse to talk about the Spider-Man games! It must be my birthday. Despite being super strong, Spidey’s unique abilities have always meant he’s well suited to sneaking about in the shadows. Indeed, Spider-Man 2 encourages players to stick to the shadows and surreptitiously take down goons before they realise they’re trapped in a spider’s web (metaphorically speaking of course).

One of the best additions to the game (and the reason I’ve included this game and not its predecessors on the list) is because of the web line tool which makes it even easier to sneak up on Kraven’s unsuspecting henchmen.

Words by Tom Percival

18. Resident Evil 4 Remake (2023)

Capcom

What it’s about: Leon S. Kennedy returns in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and it’s his job to find and save the US President’s daughter, Ashley Graham. Leon travels to a rural area of Spain where a dangerous cult is wreaking havoc and has to shoot and fight his way through the cultists to keep Ashley safe. All while dealing with a mysterious Plaga parasite.

Why we like it: Resident Evil 4 is a perfect blend of survival horror and pure action. Leon’s a powerhouse to control, punching, kicking, and shooting his way through the weaker enemies, and it’s delightfully fun to do so. The 2023 Remake did put more emphasis on stealth, however, which can lead to some fantastic sneaky situations.

As long as Leon is wielding any intact knife, you can stealth kill standard foes. Not only does this put you in a better position to survive (as you won’t immediately draw hordes of cultists by making noise), but it can also ensure you preserve precious ammo. As well as knives, Leon can also get a Bolt Thrower crossbow to stealthily pick off enemies.

Ultimately, these stealth additions give you even more creative ways to approach combat in what’s already a fantastic experience.

Words by Tyler Constable

17. Deathloop (2021)

Bethesda

What it’s about: From the team behind Dishonored, Deathloop follows assassin Colt Vahn after he becomes mysteriously stuck in a time loop. To break the cycle, he must eliminate eight targets within 24 hours – all scattered between four separate districts.

Why we like it: Deathloop is much more than just one of the best stealth games. It’s one giant puzzle that requires careful thought, planning, and execution to achieve the perfect run. But while you can easily take the loud approach, sneaking, stabbing, and teleporting is the most satisfying way to play.

Doubling down on everything that Dishonored nailed, Deathloop gives you a huge toybox of abilities to experiment with, like Shift to appear suddenly behind an enemy or Karnesis to send them plummeting to their death.

Gliding through each map as a superpowered assassin and putting everything in place to score all eight kills is one of the most consistently challenging yet rewarding experiences you can find in the genre, and it’s perfect for fans of Dishonored who want a bit more color.

Words by Nathan Warby

16. The Last of Us Part II (2020)

Naughty Dog

What it’s about: Set four years after the ground-breaking original, The Last of Us Part II continues the story of Ellie after Joel stole her from the Fireflies. It also introduces a fresh perspective in the form of Abbie, in a story that focuses on the destructive nature of revenge.

Why we like it: The Last of Us Part 2 is more well known for its boundary-pushing story, but it also dialed the intense stealth gameplay up to 11. While the other entries on this list let you live out your ninja power fantasy, each fight here is grounded in reality, and it’s all the better for it.

Being discovered can mean nearly instant death if you’re not careful, adding a layer of tension as you try to sneak your way to safety. Meanwhile, the stunning graphics and gut-wrenching dialogue from each enemy ensure that every punch and stab hits like a truck.

Then there are the Clickers, which remain some of the most terrifying infected you’ll likely encounter. Every encounter thrown your way is an absolute nail-biter and fully immerses you in the post-apocalyptic world.

Words by Nathan Warby

15. Batman: Arkham City (2011)

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

What it’s about: Just 18 months after taking down the Joker, the Caped Crusader is called into action again after Arkham Asylum director Quincy Sharp turns the slums of Gotham into the sprawling Arkham City.

Why we like it: Arkham City didn’t exactly reinvent the stellar gameplay of Arkham Asylum, but it certainly perfected it. Swinging from gargoyles, performing flying takedowns, and throwing Batarangs sold the fantasy of lurking in the shadows as Batman better than anything before or since.

The map was bigger and more beautiful, the story was more compelling from minute one, and the free-flowing combat was buttery-smooth. It’s absolutely everything that a sequel should be.

In a world where superhero games are a dime a dozen, Arkham City stands alongside the very best of what the genre has to offer.

Words by Nathan Warby

14. Splinter Cell: Conviction (2010)

Ubisoft

What it’s about: Sam Fisher returns in Splinter Cell: Conviction, where an investigation into his daughter’s death forces him into conflict with his former agency, Third Echelon. Oh, and there’s also a terrorist plot that threatens the lives of millions and needs to be stopped. Naturally.

Why we like: Although it was divisive at launch and may not be every player’s top pick in the Splinter Cell series, Conviction stands the test of time thanks to its best-in-class level design and slick combat.

The star of the show is the then-new Mark and Execute feature, which allows you to tag and bag enemies in a quick flurry of headshots. It also introduced a handful of welcome ideas that would become stealth staples, such as highlighting your last known position and using it to your advantage as soldiers naively go hunting a ghost.

On top of all that, the seriously underrated co-op mode, which serves as a prologue to the main story, culminates in a shocking twist that my ‘Player 2’ and I still talk about 15 years on.

Words by Nathan Warby

13. Assassin’s Creed 2

Ubisoft

What it’s about: The first in a trilogy of games following the fortunes of legendary assassin Ezio Auditore as he stops the evil Templars from carrying through their plans.

Why we like it: The second Assassin’s Creed game is one of those leaps forward that only comes around a few times in each console generation. Where the first game was a brilliant proof of concept, AC2 significantly broadened the series’ scope. The heart-wrenching opening salvo from the story is easily the most memorable in any game, and it immediately invests the player in Ezio’s fortunes moving forward.

The stealth elements are relatively straightforward but extremely well put together. Finding routes to sneak through the roof gables of huge cathedrals is tense, and it places a huge feeling of risk on the player, as one slip means certain death. The technology may have improved in later games, but none have managed to balance all of its gameplay elements, as well as Assassin’s Creed 2.

Words by James Lynch

12. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (2004)

Konami

What it’s about: Forget fancy tech and futuristic gadgets – Snake Eater throws you into the harsh Soviet jungle with nothing but your instincts, a knife, and an ever-growing appetite for questionable wildlife. As Naked Snake, you’re on a mission to stop a nuclear catastrophe, but stealth isn’t just encouraged – it’s your lifeline.

Why we like it: Stealth in Snake Eater is about becoming the jungle itself. The camouflage system lets you change outfits and face paint to blend into your surroundings, making careful planning just as important as quick reflexes. Without a minimap to rely on, every footstep and rustling bush could mean either safety or instant discovery, forcing you to rely on patience and awareness like a true covert operative.

Words by Cande Maldonado

11. Splinter Cell Chaos Theory (2005)

Ubisoft

What it’s about: Sam Fisher, a gruff night-vision-loving spy, sneaks through shadows like a ghost and takes down enemies ruthlessly. The world is teetering on the edge of chaos. Naturally, you’re the only one who can stop it – preferably without being seen, heard, or leaving a trace.

Why we like it: Splinter Cell Chaos Theory is the game that showed me that walking slowly and strategically plotting an attack is just as satisfying as blowing up enemies.

The game hands you a toolkit of gadgets and lets you decide how to use them. Take out enemies non-lethally, ghost through levels without a trace, or go in with the knife and make it personal. And if you’ve got a friend, the co-op mode offers some of the most satisfying teamwork in stealth gaming.

Words by Cande Maldonado

10. Alien Isolation (2014)

The Creative Assembly

What it’s about: Amanda Ripley is trapped in a space station while a lone xenomorph relentlessly stalks her and the rest of the crew. The creature cannot be fought; it can only be avoided and outsmarted.

Why we like it: In space, no one can hear you scream – but anyone near this game will. Alien Isolation scrapped the more action-packed style of previous Alien games and went right back to what made Ridley Scott’s original movie such a masterpiece – it relied on dread, claustrophobia, and the fear of the unknown.

In this game, Ripley must move around the space station while trying not to alert the creature, as doing so means death. This creates some bone-chilling stealth gameplay, as the “Perfect Organism” constantly searches for the player. Alien Isolation is the ultimate game of hide and seek, and we can’t get enough of it.

Words by Sam Smith

9. Metal Gear Solid (1998)

Konami

What it’s about: A lone operative is sent to infiltrate a base that has been taken over by armed terrorists threatening to launch a nuclear missile. Snake is outnumbered and outgunned, but they’re not going to see him coming.

Why we like it: Metal Gear Solid is technically a follow-up to the Metal Gear games from the MSX2, but it expanded the universe and went on to inspire a wave of sequels. Snake must avoid the guards and only fight when absolutely necessary while he sneaks around rescuing hostages and assassinating the terrorist leaders. He also needs to sabotage the Metal Gear – a nuclear-equipped walking battle tank that he’s come across before. Of course, there’s much more to Snake’s mission than meets the eye, and what he learns changes everything he thought he knew about his life.

Words by Sam Smith

8. Hitman Blood Money (2006)

IO Interactive

What it’s about: You’re Agent 47, a bald, barcoded assassin with a knack for disguises, a taste for piano wire, and an uncanny ability to turn everyday objects into murder weapons. Your job is to take out targets without anyone knowing you were ever there – unless you screw up, in which case, good luck with that.

Why we like it: What makes Blood Money so great is how much freedom it gives you. The game constantly dares you to get creative, whether that means poisoning drinks, rigging “accidents,” or sneaking out undetected like the ghost you’re supposed to be.

And when you check the in-game newspaper afterward, detailing your performance like a morbid Yelp review, you’ll either feel like a master assassin or a complete amateur.

Words by Cande Maldonado

7. Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood (2010)

Ubisoft

What it’s about: Set in Renaissance Italy, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood follows Ezio Auditore as he leads the Assassins against the Templars. Players explore Rome, recruit new Assassins, and fight for control of key locations while unraveling a deeper conspiracy.

Why we like it: Following the success of its beloved prequel, Brotherhood had big Roman boots to fill—and it delivered. It carried forward a compelling story, then layered in so much more to create the perfect stealth-filled Lasagne. The standout features? A ground-breaking multiplayer mode, the ability to recruit Assasins to your Brotherhood, and, most notably, the introduction of a much larger open-world experience that completely transformed the stealth gameplay with its fluidity and scale.

Words by Josh Taylor

6. Thief 2 (2000)

The Engineering Team

What it’s about: The story of a Master Thief in a steampunk megacity where shadowy organizations and conspiracies run rampant.

Why we like it: If all you’re looking for is the ability to use stealth all the time, then no game does it better or more consistently than Thief 2: The Metal Age. Again, building on the solid foundations of its predecessor, it thrusts players into a first-person perspective that makes every dark and gloomy stealth section feel extremely high-stakes. Looking through the thief’s eyes as he skirts guards and cultists isn’t something you can get in most games, and its execution was way ahead of its time.

For a game released all that time ago, the levels are remarkably broad, detailed, and well-put together. Despite the grim art direction, it was also a very visually striking game that pushed the boundaries of the technology of the day. That said, it’s well worth jumping back into today just to get that feeling of immense fear and tension that it generates.

Words by James Lynch

5. Tenchu: Stealth Assassins (1998)

FromSoftware

What it’s about: Two ninjas are tasked with silently eliminating their Lord’s enemies to maintain peace in his realm and serve as a deterrent against corruption. The duo discovers a mystic cult is planning on summoning an ancient evil.

Why we like it: Tenchu and its various sequels put players in the shoes of Rikimaru and Ayame, as well as several other characters, who were sent out in the dark to silently slit the throats of evildoers. The game starts out as a ninja simulator set in 16th-century Japan, but each game soon turns into a dramatic supernatural soap opera.

Tenchu was novel when it was first released, as rather than relying on brute force and hack-and-slash gameplay, it encouraged stealth and guile. It would go on to inspire many other games in the stealth genre, such as Aragami, Sekiro, and even Assassin’s Creed. Fans are still waiting for a sequel or a reboot…

Words by Sam Smith

4. Ghost of Tsushima (2020)

Sucker Punch Productions

What it’s about: Set in 13th century Japan, one of the last Samurai, Jin Sakai, battles against a Mongol invasion, employing tactics unbefitting the Samurai traditions.

Why we like it: The beautiful scenery, incredible fighting scenes, and fantastic story aside, Ghost of Tsushima manages to expertly take an epic Samurai game and make it stealthy, forcing Jin Sakai into becoming a ‘ghost’ rather than a face-to-face warrior (see where the name comes from now?).

Of course, you still get the melee combat, but just jumping in to face an army of Mongols on your own isn’t always the smartest choice. For this, you’ll need to hide between the grass, climb above a camp, and master the art of becoming a ghost, and this game is all the more satisfying for it. If you want a beautiful RPG that’s perfected its stealth, Ghost of Tsushima is that.

Words by Jessica Filby

3. The Last of Us (2013)

Naughty Dog

What it’s about: Set in a post-apocalyptic world, hardened smuggler Joel is tasked with escorting 14-year-old Ellie across the United States. As the pair travel the country, their relationship changes as they navigate dangerous environments and fight off the perilous infected and other human survivors.

Why we like it: Joel and Ellie’s story is certainly the core of The Last of Us, but its combat also shines, including an excellent stealth system. There’s nothing more intense than having to face the Clickers – blind infected variants that use echo-localization to find their victims, which requires Joel and Ellie to keep quiet and favor stealth instead of head-on combat in certain situations.

They may be terrifying to face, but that makes successfully sneaking up and stabbing a Clicker incredibly satisfying. Activating “Listen mode” is also a fantastic feature that lets players find their enemies in darker spaces and through walls and objects.

Words by Tyler Constable

2. Dishonored

Bethesda

What it’s about: Dishonored follow Corvo Altano, the protector of the Empress of the Isles, after he is framed for her murder.

Why we like it: It’s rare to see Bethesda stray outside of their established IPs these days, but they did with Dishonored and ended up delivering one of the best stealth games in history. After being framed for the murder of the Empress he was meant to be protecting, players take control of Corvo Altano in an attempt to uncover and reveal the truth, restoring his reputation.

The game allows you to play as stealthily as you please, with a low-violence, high-stealth run considered the “best” by the game, leading to the most favorable ending. Dishonored also grants players limited powers, like the ability to blink short distances, adding extra layers of strategy and allowing us to approach each level in different ways. As far as giving players the creative freedom to play as they wish, there are few better than Dishonored, and it holds up very well visually, thanks to its unique art style that leans away from the hyper-realistic.

Words by James Lynch

1. A Plague Tale: Innocence (2019)

Asobo Studio

What it’s about: Set in mid-14th century France, A Plague Tale: Innocence centers around a young girl, Amicia de Rune, and her sick brother, Hugo, as they flee the French Inquisition and the hordes of rats that are spreading the black plague.

Why we like it: Playing a young child as she shepherds her even younger sibling through a hostile environment brings an entirely new style of gameplay, where stealth is a much better option than fighting grown men with swords.

Given that, every second of A Plague Tale feels like it’s filled with stealth and tough choices. Do you distract the armed guard while you sneak past, knock them out, or hide from them, and how will you achieve this while being surrounded by hordes of plague-ridden rats?

A Plague Tale: Innocence wholeheartedly represents the stealth genre and masters it wonderfully, combining tense horror with that perfect feeling of helplessness, where the only option is to hope you don’t get spotted by the rats or the humans.

Words by Jessica Filby

