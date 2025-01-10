Best SR-3M loadout in Delta Force: Meta build and import code

The SR-3M is a meta-defining submachine gun that is easily among the best guns in Delta Force, especially when equipped with the best build possible.

When it comes to close-range weapons, the SMG-45 is a fan-favorite option. However, it’s far from the only top-tier gun you can use. After all, the SMG-45 might be the most versatile SMG, but it often loses out to its rivals up close, and the SR-3M is one of its best counters.

However, this compact weapon has its fair share of issues when you first unlock it, so using the right attachments and creating an optimized loadout is a must to get the most out of it. To help you out, we’ve put together a meta build that you can import by using this handy code.

Best SR-3M Delta Force build

Use code 6F09U9O00AB0VBU781RJM to import this SR 3M build that offers balanced stats across the board with a focus on control and making the recoil pattern more predictable:

Foregrip: X25U Angled Combat Foregrip

X25U Angled Combat Foregrip Muzzle: Bastion Horizontal Compensator

Bastion Horizontal Compensator Left, Right, and Upper Rail: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Barrel: SR-3M Cast Steel Tactical Barrel

SR-3M Cast Steel Tactical Barrel Left and Right Patch: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Stock: UR Spec Ops Tactical Stock

UR Spec Ops Tactical Stock Rear Grip: AK Heavy Tower Grip

AK Heavy Tower Grip Grip Mount: Balanced Grip Base

Balanced Grip Base Mag Mount: Coyote Medium P. Mag Assist (Black)

Coyote Medium P. Mag Assist (Black) Mag: VSS 45-Round Mag

First and foremost, the X25U Angled Combat Foregrip and Bastion Horizontal Compensator are essential to improve recoil and make the SR-3M way easier to control. Add on the SR-3M Cast Steel Tactical Barrel and it becomes practically laser accurate. This build also makes use of calibration on the barrel to improve muzzle velocity, as that’s an area where this SMG struggles.

It doesn’t have the best stability either, so we recommend using the UR Spec Ops Tactical Stock to mitigate this problem. You should also equip the VSS 45-Round Mag to reduce how often you need to reload, with this attachment having very few downsides given its usefulness. It even allows you to equip the Coyoto Medium P. Mag Assist, which adds extra handling with no cons attached.

Most of the other attachments on this build are selected because they provide stat boosts that make the gun as well rounded as possible. For example, the AK Heavy Tower Grip boosts control, handling, stability, and accuracy. It also opens up the grip mount slot, allowing the use of the Balanced Grip Base, which doubles the aforementioned benefits.

It’s a similar story for both the Ranger Handguard and DD Python, with three of each being well worth the slots. These increase control and handling, respectively, turning the SR-3M into one of the most well-rounded submachine guns in Delta Force. Finally, a meta close-range optic like the Panoramic Red Dot Sight is useful for tracking enemies.

SR-3M pros and cons

PROS CONS Fantastic TTK up close Terrible muzzle velocity Impressive handling Mediocre range Large magazine capacity Struggles on larger, more open maps Low recoil makes it easy to use Exclusive to Support class

Where is the SR-3M in the Delta Force meta?

The SR-3M is one of the best SMGs in Delta Force, especially if you are looking for a close-range weapon that can outgun almost anything. With its fast fire rate, low recoil, and large magazine, it is the perfect choice for dealing with several enemies after pulling off a big flank.

However, the SR-3M is very much just a submachine gun, with its appalling muzzle velocity being among the worst in the game. This isn’t an issue up close but essentially makes it worthless at long range, as you’ll have to lead shots. Against a meta M4A1 or SCAR-H build, that is always going to be a tough handicap to overcome.

Thankfully, as long as you keep gunfights up close, very little is going to beat the SR-3M. This makes it particularly strong on chaotic game modes like Blitz while also being a solid choice for aggressive players on certain Attack & Defend and King of Hill maps.

How to unlock the SR-3M

You can unlock the SR-3M by reaching Operation Level 30. Alternatively, acquiring any SR-3M weapon skin will also immediately unlock the SMG, with these being available from the Store, Battle Pass, Market, or as event rewards.

Best SR-3M alternative in Delta Force

The SR-3M is a direct competitor to the MP5, with both having low recoil and being best suited to close-range gunfights. The MP5 deals better damage and has a faster TTK, but the SR-3M is easier to use, making it a more consistent option.