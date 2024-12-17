Best Sorceress build in Path of Exile 2

If you’re thinking about playing Sorceress in Path of Exile 2, you’re in for a wild ride of fragility, versatility, and serious firepower.

In the first few hours of gameplay, your Sorceress might feel like a squishy glass cannon, but with the right gear, passives, and skills, she’ll get sturdier.

From freezing enemies with frost to obliterating them with lightning, the Sorceress can clear maps like it’s nothing – but only if you’ve got the best build.

Grinding Gear Games The Sorceress is the classic caster archetype.

Best Sorceress build

The best Sorceress build we’ve used so far in Path of Exile 2 is the Fireball Frostwall. Playing it feels like wielding the power of an elemental god, nuking, freezing, and raining fire on your enemies.

Setting up your chain reactions can feel a bit clunky, but dead enemies can’t complain.

Best Ascendancy

The Sorceress has two Ascendancy sub-classes in Path of Exile 2 during early access. For this build, we’re going to select the Stormweaver Ascendancy.

Just a heads up: while you can respec your skills, once you commit to the Stormweaver Ascendancy, there’s no going back. Plus, you’ll need to complete the Trial of the Sekhemas or the Trial of Chaos before you can actually Ascend.

After selecting the Stormweaver Ascendancy, select the following abilities from it to assemble this build.

Scouring Winds – Doubles the effectiveness of Frost Bomb’s Exposure.

– Doubles the effectiveness of Frost Bomb’s Exposure. Constant Gale – Adds 10% cast speed and 20% mana regeneration because this build guzzles mana

– Adds 10% cast speed and 20% mana regeneration because this build guzzles mana Strike Twice : Your cold damage also shocks, letting you scale your damage by electrocuting and freezing enemies simultaneously

: Your cold damage also shocks, letting you scale your damage by electrocuting and freezing enemies simultaneously Constant Gale: Double down on this Ascendancy to help with mana restoration.

Best skills for Sorceress build in PoE 2

In Path of Exile 2, your build revolves around the skills you pick. So, as you dive into the game and start your grind toward endgame, here’s a list of the skills and support skills you’ll want to choose:

Skill Support Skill 1 Support Skill 2 Support Skill 3 Fireball Unleash Scattershot Wildshards Frost Wall Icicle Spell Cascade Glaciation Frost Bomb Strip Away Magnified Effect – Flame Wall Fortress – – Cast on Freeze Comet Impetus – Grim Feast Clarity – – Hypothermia Persistence Heightened Curse –

GGG / Dexerto

In Path of Exile 2, picking your skills means assigning them to Uncut Skill Gems. “Cutting Gems” boosts your abilities by slapping on Support Skills.

The table above shows what your build should look like by endgame, but let’s be real, it’s gonna take some serious crafting. You’re not locked into any specific order though – because some skills take a while to cut, you can totally use other skills as placeholders in the meantime.

For example, when we were leveling through the early Acts, we stuck with weaker skills. But as we got stronger, we ditched them for the more powerful ones shown above.

So yeah, feel free to go off script and make your own build. But if you’re following the plan, this is where your skills should be when you finish the main quest.

Passive skills

When it comes to the best Passive skills to select, there are far too many to name. These skills are general buffs you can add, not unlike Diablo 4’s Paragon Board in how they work.

However, for the Fireball Frostwall, and as a general path across the board, you can use the following Passive skills nodes to chart your progress, activating them in this order:

Pure Energy – 30% increased maximum Energy Shield and +10 to Intelligence.

– 30% increased maximum Energy Shield and +10 to Intelligence. Rapid Recharge – 25% increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate and 25% faster start of Energy Shield Recharge.

– 25% increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate and 25% faster start of Energy Shield Recharge. Dampening Shield – 28% increased maximum Energy Shield and gain 12% of maximum Energy Shield as additional Stun Threshold.

– 28% increased maximum Energy Shield and gain 12% of maximum Energy Shield as additional Stun Threshold. Exploit the Elements – 28% increased maximum Energy Shield and gain 12% of maximum Energy Shield as additional Stun Threshold.

– 28% increased maximum Energy Shield and gain 12% of maximum Energy Shield as additional Stun Threshold. Essence Fussion – 40% increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate and +10 to Intelligence.

– 40% increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate and +10 to Intelligence. Path of Winter – 18% increased Cold Damage and 30% increased Freeze Buildup.

– 18% increased Cold Damage and 30% increased Freeze Buildup. Raw Power – 20% increased Spell Damage and +10 to Intelligence.

– 20% increased Spell Damage and +10 to Intelligence. Practiced Signs – 6% increased Cast Speed.

– 6% increased Cast Speed. Insightfulnes -18% increased maximum Energy Shield, 12% increased Mana Regeneration Rate, and 6% increased Intelligence.

-18% increased maximum Energy Shield, 12% increased Mana Regeneration Rate, and 6% increased Intelligence. Melding – 40% increased maximum Energy Shield and 10% reduced maximum Mana.

– 40% increased maximum Energy Shield and 10% reduced maximum Mana. Heavy Buffer – 40% increased maximum Energy Shield and 10% reduced maximum Life.

– 40% increased maximum Energy Shield and 10% reduced maximum Life. Illuminated Crown – 20% increased Light Radius and 70% increased Energy Shield from Equipped Helmet.

– 20% increased Light Radius and 70% increased Energy Shield from Equipped Helmet. Overexposure – 30% increased Cold Exposure Effect, 30% increased Fire Exposure Effect, and 30% increased Lightning Exposure Effect.

– 30% increased Cold Exposure Effect, 30% increased Fire Exposure Effect, and 30% increased Lightning Exposure Effect. Stormbreaker – 15% increased Damage for each type of Elemental Ailment on Enemy.

– 15% increased Damage for each type of Elemental Ailment on Enemy. Climate Change – 20% increased Freeze Buildup and gain 25% of Cold Damage as Extra Fire Damage against Frozen Enemies.

– 20% increased Freeze Buildup and gain 25% of Cold Damage as Extra Fire Damage against Frozen Enemies. Shattered Crystal – 60% reduced Ice Crystal Life.

– 60% reduced Ice Crystal Life. Ether Flow – 25% reduced Mana Regeneration Rate while stationary and 50% increased Mana Regeneration Rate while moving.

– 25% reduced Mana Regeneration Rate while stationary and 50% increased Mana Regeneration Rate while moving. Psychic Fragmentation – 12% chance for Spell Skills to fire 2 additional Projectiles.

– 12% chance for Spell Skills to fire 2 additional Projectiles. Echoing Frost – 30% increased Elemental Damage if you’ve Chilled an Enemy Recently.

– 30% increased Elemental Damage if you’ve Chilled an Enemy Recently. Thin Ice – 20% increased Freeze Buildup and 50% increased Damage with Hits against Frozen Enemies.

– 20% increased Freeze Buildup and 50% increased Damage with Hits against Frozen Enemies. Invocated Efficiency – Recover 3% of Mana when you Invoke a Spell and Triggered Spells deal 45% increased Spell Damage.

– Recover 3% of Mana when you Invoke a Spell and Triggered Spells deal 45% increased Spell Damage. Energise – 25% chance for Trigger skills to refund half of Energy Spent.

– 25% chance for Trigger skills to refund half of Energy Spent. Refocus – 30% increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate and 20% increased Mana Regeneration Rate.

– 30% increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate and 20% increased Mana Regeneration Rate. Glaciation – Damage Penetrates 18% Cold Resistance and 25% increased Cold Exposure Effect.

– Damage Penetrates 18% Cold Resistance and 25% increased Cold Exposure Effect. Endless Blizzard – +1 to Level of all Cold Skills.

– +1 to Level of all Cold Skills. Inescapable Cold – 40% increased Freeze Buildup and 20% increased Freeze Duration on Enemies.

These are the top nodes for this build, so once you activate one, aim to follow the path toward the next. You’ll need to earn points along the way, but this should give you a solid sense of direction.

By the end, you’ll want your skill tree to look a lot like this:

poe2db

This way, you’ll always be selecting Passives that support your build rather than wasting points on things you don’t need.

Best Sorceress armor, weapons & charm

When you first start playing Path of Exile, you’ll probably throw on whatever gear you can find. But soon enough, you’ll evolve into a loot connoisseur, knowing exactly what gear suits your Sorceress.

Instead of obsessing over finding specific items and constantly swapping them out, focus on targeting gear that provides the best buffs for your build. The table below will guide you on the top items to hunt for.

Item Type Base type Benefit How to obtain Weapon Victory Spire Attuned Wand Grants the skill: Mana Drain



Gains extra points for spells, extra cold damage, and cast speed Random drop / Vendor Off Hand Vengeance Spell Expert Antler Focus 20% extra Armour, Evasion, and Energy Shield Random drop / Vendor Helm Phoenix Veil Expert Feathered Tiara Increased Armour, Evasion and Energy Shield. Random drop / Vendor Armor Doom Coat Expert Altar Robe 40% extra Armour, Evasion, and Energy Shield Random drop / Vendor Gloves Blueflame Bracers Goldcast Cuffs 100% of fire damage converted to cold damage Random drop / Vendor Boots Miracle Trail Advanced Lattice Sandals Increased Armour, Evasion, and Energy Shield Random drop / Vendor Belt Miracle Lock Mail Belt 15% Reduced Flask Charges used Random drop / Vendor Ring 1 Armageddon Grip Sapphire Ring +30 Cold Resistance Random drop / Vendor Ring 2 Blood Know Prismatic Ring +10% to all elemental resistances Random drop / Vendor Amulet Eagle Scarab Bloodstone Amulate Allocates Unbound Forces Random drop / Vendor Charm 1 Dawnlit Stone Charm of the Plentiful Cannot be stunned Random drop / Vendor

Now that you know the best way to build a Sorceress in Path of Exile 2, check back soon for full guides for the other classes in Path of Exile, including the Witch, Warrior, Monk, Ranger, and Mercenary. Until then, here’s how to respec your character to this build.