Best SMG-45 loadout in Delta Force: Meta build and import code

The SMG-45 is a fan-favorite submachine gun in Delta Force that offers some of the best recoil control in the entire game, making it incredibly easy to use with a meta loadout.

Some guns are incredible regardless of what maps or modes you prefer, and the SMG-45 is one of those guns. This has seen it emerge as a top-tier weapon that a lot of players are using, but you’ll need a specific set of attachments to make the most of it.

Article continues after ad

To help you out, we’ve put together the best SMG-45 loadout possible that maximizes recoil control without ruining its handling, and you can import this build in a matter of seconds by using this code.

Best SMG-45 Delta Force build

Use code 6EUUT1000AB0VBU781RJM to import the following SMG-45 build that offers incredible control, allowing it to compete against assault rifles at medium range while retaining its dominance up close:

Article continues after ad

Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Foregrip: K1 Elite Bevel Foregrip

K1 Elite Bevel Foregrip Barrel: G-45 Fission Long Barrel

G-45 Fission Long Barrel Left, Right, and Upper Patch: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Optic: OSIGHT Red Dot

OSIGHT Red Dot Stock: 416 Stable Stock

416 Stable Stock Rear Grip: AR Heavy Tower Grip

AR Heavy Tower Grip Grip Mount: Balanced Grip Base

Balanced Grip Base Mag Mount: Hornet SMG Mag Assist (Black)

Dexerto

The SMG-45’s greatest strength is its predictable recoil. This makes it very easy to control and competitive at medium range. To make the most of this, you’ll want to stack attachments that add even more control, with the Sandstorm Vertical Compensator, K1 Elite Bevel Foregrip, and G-45 Fission Long Barrel being the three most impactful options.

Article continues after ad

However, you don’t want the build to be too heavy, as it still needs to function as a submachine gun. To avoid this, you can improve handling using the AR Heavy Tower Grip, Balanced Grip Base, and Hornet SMG Mag Assist. These attachments ensure that the SMG-45 still feels snappy and is effective up close.

The 416 Stable Stock is the last attachment that you’ll definitely want to use. The reality is that the SMG-45 has a low stability stat, causing it to have a ton of visual recoil and sway when firing. This will throw off your aim, undermining its high control stat. Thankfully, this problem is largely fixed by equipping this stock.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Any other attachments on this build can be tweaked to suit your playstyle. For example, the OSIGHT Red Dot is an excellent optic, but you may prefer using another meta option like the Panoramic Red Dot Sight. It’s a similar story with the three patch attachments, which can be freely switched out if you feel other stats are more important.

SMG-45 pros and cons

PROS CONS Very low recoil Mediocre damage and TTK Great range for an SMG Fairly slow fire rate Good all-around stats Small magazine Still effective without attachments Low stability

Where is the SMG-45 in the Delta Force meta?

Dexerto

The SMG-45 is the best submachine gun in Delta Force, with it being by far the easiest to use in the game. This is largely due to its impressively low recoil, which allows it to compete just as well at medium range as it does at close range.

Article continues after ad

It’s no exaggeration to say that you can beat assault rifles at extreme ranges of 50 meters or so when using this gun with a good build, such as the one we’ve outlined above. Sure, it won’t deal as much damage at long range, but it’s so accurate that it doesn’t really matter. Just about anyone can laser enemies from across the map using the SMG-45, which is why it has become so popular.

Article continues after ad

Despite its obvious strengths, the SMG-45 does come with some genuine cons. Most notably, its slower fire rate can make it trickier to use up close, making it hard to beat other meta SMGs like the Vector and Uzi. Even so, this is a relatively small problem given the gun’s many upsides.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock the SMG-45

You can unlock the SMG-45 by reaching Operation Level 4. Alternatively, acquiring any SMG-45 weapon skin will also immediately unlock the SMG, with these being available from the Store, Battle Pass, Market, or as event rewards.

Best SMG-45 alternative in Delta Force

The closest alternative to the SMG-45 is the MP7, another highly accurate weapon that has better range than its contemporaries. The big difference is that the MP7’s fast fire rate makes it more suited to close-range duels but more of a handful at medium range.