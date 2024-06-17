Best Silver Mane Baek Yoonho Solo Leveling Arise build: Skills, stats, weapons, Artifacts

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho easily became the best boss killer in Solo Leveling: Arise since launch. So, here’s how to build the SSR hunter character to maximize his potential.

Solo Leveling: Arise players can get Baek Yoonho as an SSR hunter, but his Silver Mane version has proved to be the better of the two character choices. His Attack and Critical Damage-dealing strengths, which only increase as his Health decreases, have resulted in us ranking Silver Mane as an A-tier character to use.

However, to create the best build, you will need to target particular stats, skills, weapons, and Artifacts to equip and level them up throughout Arise.

Best stats

Attack, Critical Hit Damage, and Health are the best stats to increase and level up for Silver Mane Baek Yoonho in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Netmarble You will need to keep upgrading Baek’s Attack, Critical Hit Damage, and Health stats.

Silver Mane has a range of Health-based skills and abilities that make his Health stat one of the main traits to target to boost his DPS. However, compared to other SSR hunters like Seo Jiwoo and Min Byung-Gu, he is not a full-on Health-based unit.

Attack, Critical Hit Damage, and even Critical Hit Rate are equally as important when buffing him, which makes the build a little more complex. However, leveling up all the skills, weapons, and Artifacts mentioned below in the guide will give you the best all-round build.

It will be worth adapting the combinations slightly, given the different enemies, Gates, and bosses you face in Solo Leveling: Arise. Additionally, the dynamic of your hunting team in regards to your character’s strengths and weaknesses will also play a factor.

Best skills

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho’s best skills are his Basic Attack Slaughter, Basic Skill Violent Approach, Special Skill Magic Beast’s Instinct, Ultimate skill Divinity, and his Passive Skills Skill Damage Increase and Bleed.

Netmarble Silver Mane’s Passive Skill Bleed is one of his most powerful skills.

Slaughter is an impressive Basic Attack thanks to its Bleed effect and buffing capabilities, which let you keep consistently firing off high Dark Damage dealing attacks. This will be vital to level up straight away before moving on to the Violent Approach and Magic Beast’s Instinct skills to keep your DPS levels high.

Divinity is a no-nonsense Ultimate that simply deals an incredible amount of damage, which can be buffed even further the more your Health has taken a beating. If Baek is running low, be patient and let his Ultimate Power Gauge fill up before switching to him in your hunting team and dealing a fast fatal blow.

Silver Mane’s unique passive skills are key to racking up the damage with significant buffs by giving him a Skill Damage increase, as well as certain skills inflicting the Bleed effect, which can be buffed even further by attacking with follow-up skills.

Skill Skill type Benefits Slaughter Basic Attack Divinity is a simple Ultimate Skill that deals immense damage of 2557% of Silver Mane’s Attack as Dark Damage.



His damage also rises by 10% for every 10% of Health he has lost. Violent Approach Basic Skill Despite being Mana intensive compared to other skills and consuming 150 Mana points, it deals an insane 1164% of Silver Mane’s Attack as Dark Damage. Magic Beast’s Instinct Special Skill This support skill awakens his magic beast instincts and deals 630% of his Attack damage as Dark Damage.



When the skill is used it applies the Quick Attack: Beast Form effect for 15 seconds. This increases his Attack by 20% but also increases his damage taken by 10%. Divinity Ultimate Skill Divinity is a simple Ultimate Skill that deals immense damage of 2557% of Silver Mane’s Attack as Dark Damage.



His damage also raises by 10% for every 10% of Health he has lost. Skill Damage Increase Passive Skill Skill Damage increases equal to 50% of his Health lost ratio during the fight. Bleed Passive Skill When attacking with the Slaughter and Violent Approach skills, they will inflict the Bleed effect on targets when hit. Those enemies hit are dealt with damage equal to 1% of Silver Mane’s Health every 3 seconds for a duration of 30 seconds overall.



Using Magic Beast’s Claws and Slaughter against opponents that are under the Bleed effect, will increase their skill damage by 20%.

Best weapons

The best weapon for Silver Mane Baek Yoonho to equip in Solo Leveling: Arise is his own hunter-exclusive SSR weapon Howling White Tiger’s Soul.

Netmarble Howling White Tiger’s Soul is the best weapon to use for Baek Yoonho.

Weapon Skills & abilities Howling White Tiger’s Soul Silver Mane Baek Yoonho exclusive weapon: Deals Dark Damage and increases Basic Attack by 8%.



When a Basic Attack hits, an effect activates that takes damage equal to 0.5% of the user’s Health and then deals 0.2% of its Health as damage to targets. Steel Dagger Basic Attack damage increases by 6%.

The Steel Dagger weapon is an adequate non-exclusive weapon replacement for Silver Mane if you have yet to still acquire the Howling White Tiger’s Soul. This is due to its high Attack damage boost compared to alternatives.

Best Artifacts

Toughness (Hard Leather) and Armed (Black Lion) are the best Armor Artifact sets, and Expert (Beast) and Berserker (Skeleton) are the best Jewelry Artifact sets to equip with Silver Mane Baek Yoonho.

Netmarble Silver Mane equipped with the four-piece Toughness and four-piece Berserker Artifact sets.

When attacking bosses, the Critical Hit Rate and Critical Hit Damage buffs you get from equipping the Toughness Armor and Expert Jewelry sets are OP. Meanwhile, if you are tackling mobs or prefer a general Attack buff, then the Armed Armor set will also be a strong choice.

Choosing the Berserker Jewelry set is another strong choice if you want to focus on his unique Health abilities to give their damage-dealing buffs a further boost.

Armor Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Toughness (Hard Leather) Critical Hit Rate increases by 8%. Critical Hit Damage increases by 32%. Armed (Black Lion) Attack damage increases by 5%. Attacking ignores 15% of the target’s Defense and attacks.

Jewelry Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Expert (Beast) Critical Hit has a 25% chance to increase attack by 0.8%. Critical Hit has a 50% chance to increase attack by 1.6%. Berserker (Skeleton) Damage increases by 15% while the hunter has 50% or less Health Damage rises to 30% while the hunter has 70% or less

You can also find more about Solo Leveling: Arise with our guides for the best build for Sung Jinwoo and the strongest character Cha Hae-In, as well as the best Artifact sets and weapons for Jinwoo and every hunter character. We also have all the free Arise codes and what the current and next banners are.