Best SG552 loadout in Delta Force: Meta build and import code

The SG552 is a very accurate assault rifle that is among the best guns in Delta Force, and it becomes truly incredible when used with a meta loadout.

It’s clear that the best weapons in Delta Force are those that have low recoil and high control. This lethal combination makes it easy to take down enemy players from far away, giving you more opportunities to rack up both kills and score.

Given this, it’s no surprise that the SG552 has become so popular, as it’s one of the most accurate options in the game. That’s especially true if you use this meta build that can be imported in seconds by using the following code.

Best SG552 Delta Force build

Use code 6EV9BAG00AB0VBU781RJM to import this SG552 build that massively improves control, turning the rifle into a powerful weapon that remains effective beyond 100 meters:

Foregrip: K1 Elite Bevel Foregrip

K1 Elite Bevel Foregrip Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Left and Right Rail: KC Hound Handguard

KC Hound Handguard Barrel: SG552 Knight Heavy Barrel

SG552 Knight Heavy Barrel Left, Right, and Upper Patch: KC Hound Handguard

KC Hound Handguard Optic: OSIGHT Red Dot

OSIGHT Red Dot Stock: 416 Stable Stock

416 Stable Stock Rear Grip: AR Heavy Tower Grip

AR Heavy Tower Grip Grip Mount: Balanced Grip Base

Balanced Grip Base Mag: 45-Round Extended Mag

45-Round Extended Mag Mag Mount: Small Mag Assist (Black)

Dexerto

The main reason why the SG552 is meta is because its low recoil and fast fire rate make it one of the most forgiving guns in the game. However, for that to be true, you need to stack as many control-boosting attachments as possible, with the Sandstorm Vertical Compensator, K1 Elite Bevel Foregrip, and SG552 Knight Heavy Barrel making the biggest difference.

Combine those with the 416 Stable Stock, AR Heavy Tower Grip, and Balanced Grip Base to maximize control while also boosting other key stats, including stability and accuracy. To make the most of this low recoil, it’s also recommended to use a meta optic like the OSIGHT Red Dot to spot and track enemies more easily.

The SG552’s fast rate of fire means it churns out rounds faster than most other guns. That makes it more forgiving but also forces you to reload more often unless you equip the 45-Round Extended Mag. Just be aware that this attachment does lower several stats, so you might prefer using the 30-Round Mag instead for a more balanced build.

Every other attachment listed is flexible and isn’t essential to the build’s overall effectiveness. For example, KC Hound Handguards can be swapped out for Ranger Handguards if you want less recoil but more visual recoil and sway. However, you’ll want to hold your breath whenever firing if you choose to make this change.

SG552 pros and cons

PROS CONS Fast fire rate Subpar TTK without headshots High headshot damage multiplier Struggles at close range Very low recoil Tiny magazine by default Best AR that Recon operators can use Frustrating to level up without attachments

Where is the SG552 in the Delta Force meta?

Dexerto

The SG552 is among the best guns in the entire game, with many high-skill players favoring it as their weapon of choice. This is primarily due to its low recoil and fast fire rate, which make it a highly forgiving weapon that is laser accurate at just about any range. Even better, Recon operators can use this weapon, making it by far the best rifle that class gets access to.

However, there is a catch, as the SG552 requires you to land headshots to be competitive against the other top-tier guns. Due to this, it isn’t necessarily the best option for casual players, who are probably better off picking something that’s easier to use, like the CAR-15. This is especially true up close, where most meta SMGs and ARs will outgun the SG552 with ease.

If you are an above-average skill player who is confident in their aim, there are few guns that will suit you better. In this regard, the SG552 really is the top choice for those wanting to dominate their lobbies and rack up tons of kills. However, if you are less confident or new to Delta Force, it’s typically better to use something else.

How to unlock the SG552

You can unlock the SG552 by reaching Operation Level 15. Alternatively, acquiring any SG552 weapon skin will also immediately unlock the assault rifle, with these being available from the Store, Battle Pass, Market, or as event rewards.

Best SG552 alternative in Delta Force

The M4A1 is another hyper-accurate assault rifle like the SG552 that deals solid damage but really excels thanks to its impressive range. It also has very low recoil, making the M4 an ideal option for players wanting a gun that’s easy to use yet still powerful.