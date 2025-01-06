Best SCAR-H loadout in Delta Force: Meta build and import code

The SCAR-H is a hard-hitting battle rifle in Delta Force that has a rapid TTK if you can control it, and using the best loadout possible makes doing so easy enough.

While most people prefer using a well-rounded weapon, there’s a lot of interest in powerhouse guns that hit especially hard too. In most games, that role is filled by battle rifles, and Delta Force is no exception. There are a few good options in this category, but none are as impressive as the SCAR-H.

However, it can be a handful to use and is honestly not that good at all without the right attachments. To avoid wasting your time, you’ll want to use this meta build that can be imported in a matter of seconds with this handy code.

Best SCAR-H Delta Force build

Use code 6EUVP1000AB0VBU781RJM to import the following SCAR-H build that maximizes control, allowing this powerful rifle to dominate medium to long-range gunfights:

Foregrip: X25U Angled Combat Grip

X25U Angled Combat Grip Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Barrel: SCAR-H Beaver Long Barrel

SCAR-H Beaver Long Barrel Left, Right, and Upper Patch: Modular Handguard Panel

Modular Handguard Panel Optic: OSIGHT Red Dot

OSIGHT Red Dot Stock: 416 Stable Stock

416 Stable Stock Rear Grip: Invasion Rear Grip

Invasion Rear Grip Mag Mount: Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist (Black)

Dexerto

The main reason to use the SCAR-H is its high damage, so you’ll want to maximize control to make it easier to land shots and take advantage of that. This build does that by using a range of attachments, including the X25U Angled Combat Grip, Sandstorm Vertical Compensator, and three Modular Handguard Panels.

Likewise, the SCAR-H has excellent range, and increasing it only makes the gun more effective. The best attachment for this is the SCAR-H Beaver Long Barrel, which also further enhances control and stability. This combination makes the battle rifle very accurate and able to take down enemies at extreme distances.

Why stop there, though? The SCAR-H is all about dealing damage, and the 416 Stable Stock makes it even better at doing that. The main advantage of this attachment is that it greatly increases stability, lowering visual recoil and sway. This helps when trying to be as accurate as possible, which is made even easier by running a meta optic like the OSIGHT Red Dot.

To round off the build, you’ll want to improve handling with the Invasion Rear Grip and Grizzly Full P. Mag Assist. These make the SCAR-H feel fairly responsive, even if it is still a weighty weapon regardless. Don’t expect this to turn it into a run and gun sensation anytime soon, but you will at least be able to react to situations better.

SCAR-H pros and cons

PROS CONS Very competitive TTK Small magazine Great damage even at long range Sluggish handling Reasonable recoil given its power Difficult to use up close A truly high-skill, high-reward weapon Slow rate of fire

Where is the SCAR-H in the Delta Force meta?

Dexerto

The SCAR-H is one of the best rifles in Delta Force, with its high damage and impressive range making it a tough gun to go up against. Assuming you can keep it on target, very few other guns will outgun this high-caliber battle rifle. It hits very hard and is able to take down enemies at ranges most of its rivals can only dream of.

Of course, that power comes at the cost of recoil control. While the SCAR-H isn’t the worst in this area, it’s also not a laser by any means. When compared to the M4A1 or CAR-15, this gun is considerably harder to keep on target. This makes it a high-skill, high-reward weapon that is best in the hands of a player who is confident in their abilities.

It’s worth noting that the SCAR-H has fairly poor handling stats and a low rate of fire, which is a terrible combination for close-range duels. Therefore, you’ll want to keep your distance and avoid CQB whenever possible. As long as you do that, the SCAR-H will not let you down, with its strengths locking it in its place as one of the strongest options in the Engineer class.

How to unlock the SCAR-H

You can unlock the SCAR-H by reaching Operation Level 25. Alternatively, acquiring any SCAR-H weapon skin will also immediately unlock the SMG, with these being available from the Store, Battle Pass, Market, or as event rewards.

Best SCAR-H alternative in Delta Force

The SCAR-H is a direct competitor to the ASh-12, another high-caliber rifle that hits hard and has a fast TTK. However, while the SCAR-H is a medium to long-range weapon, the ASh-12 excels in close to medium-range, with its immense damage being balanced by its hefty recoil.

