The Ranger in Path of Exile 2 is the game’s resident archer with roguish abilities. Here’s the best build for the class and how to assemble it.

Looking a lot like Legolas from The Lord of the Rings, the Ranger is a skilled archer class in Path of Exile 2 who uses a bow and arrows to do their damage. The class could be best compared to the Rogue or Amazon classes from Diablo, but while these classes use other weapons and tools of death, the Ranger is all about the bow and nothing but the bow.

The Ranger has two main Ascendancies in the early access of Path of Exile 2, the sharpshooting Deadeye and the poisonous Pathfinder. Both offer a unique take on the Ranger’s archery skills and have their own abilities to learn and perfect. Below, we’ll cover the current best Ranger build in Path of Exile 2, and how you can put it together.

Best Ranger build

The best Ranger build currently in Path of Exile 2 is the Gas Arrow Deadeye, a build that makes use of the Deadeye Ascendancy and the Ranger’s Gas Arrow skill to deadly effect.

Like most Ranger builds, this is a playstyle that requires you to keep your distance from enemies, fire some shots into mobs, and then ignite the gas from your arrows to create some massive explosions that wipe out all in the vicinity.

It’s a build that works well when leveling and in endgame. It’s also a very satisfying build to use and not too difficult to craft.

Grinding Gear Games The Deadeye is a deadly marksman who values accuracy above gimmicks.

Best Ascendancy

The Ranger has 2 Ascendancy sub-classes to select during early access. For this build, we’re going to select the Deadeye Ascendancy.

For your special skills, select the following:

Gathering Winds – Provides faster movement speed and evasion

– Provides faster movement speed and evasion Projectile Proximity Specialisation – Buffs damage done at close range

– Buffs damage done at close range Endless Munitions – Provides an additional projectile attack to all skills

Be aware, that while you’ll be able to respec your skills, you’ll be unable to change Ascendancies once you’ve committed to the Infernalist. You’ll also need to complete the Trial of the Sekhemas or Trial of Chaos before you can Ascend.

Best skills for Ranger build in PoE 2

Builds in Path of Exile 2 are all about the skills you select, so when you start the game and begin your leveling path toward endgame, select the following skills and support skills:

Skill Support Skill 1 Support Skill 2 Support Skill 3 Support Skill 4 Support Skill 5 Gas Arrow Scattershot Primal Armament Inspiration – – Flame Wall Spell Cascade Fortress – – – Stormcaller Arrow Concentrated Effect Lasting Shock Overcharge – – Shield Charge Martial Tempo Ingenuity – – – Wind Dancer – – – – – Herald of Ash – – – – –

Selecting skills in Path of Exile 2 involves assigning them to Uncut Skill Gems, by “Cutting Gems” to a skill, you increase your abilities by adding Support Skills.

The above table is what your build should look like sometime before you reach the end of the story, but it’ll take some time to craft. You’re also under no obligation to follow any particular order. As some skills take a while before they can be cut, you may choose to temporarily use other skills in the meantime.

So, don’t be afraid to deviate from the path and create your own custom build. The great thing about this build is it still leaves room for you to tailor it to your liking once you’ve assembled what makes the build work.

Therefore, once you’re having fun shooting enemies with gas arrows and igniting them into explosive fireballs, feel free to add other skills you’d like to try on top of this strategy.

Best Skill Rotation

To get the best out of your active skills, use the following rotation:

Fire some Gas Arrows into mobs

into mobs Cast Flame Wall to ignite the gas and set the mob on fire

to ignite the gas and set the mob on fire Shoot a Stormcaller Arrow to Shock enemies

to Shock enemies Pick off the survivors with any attack

Repeat this series of attacks, or blend the attack pattern with others.

Grinding Gears Games Gas arrows can be ignited for explosive damage.

Passive skills

When it comes to the best Passive skills to select, there are far too many to name. These skills are general buffs you can add, not unlike Diablo 4’s Paragon Board in how they work.

However, for the Ranger, and as a general path across the board, you can use the following Passive skills nodes to chart your progress, activating them in this order:

Honed Instinct and Blur

Heavy Ammunition

Catapult

Short Shot

Volatile Grenades

Cluster Bombs and Grenadier

Crushing Judgement and Authority

Repeating Explosives

Catalysis

Acceleration

Maiming Strike

Sand in the Eyes

Essentially, each of these skills will boost your damage output or will enhance the impact of your ranged attacks in some way. What each one does can be seen on the skill tree itself, but these are the best nodes to use for this build.

After activating one, aim to follow the path towards the next one. Of course, you’ll need to work your way to it as you accrue points, but this will give you a sense of direction.

This way, you’ll always be selecting Passives that support your build rather than wasting points on things you don’t need.

Best Ranger armor, weapons & charms

When you first start playing Path of Exile, you’ll likely want to equip yourself with the first gear you find, but in time you’ll become a connoisseur for loot and will know what suits your Ranger best.

Rather than hunting down specific items – only to constantly change them – you’ll be better off targeting items that provide the best buffs for your build. The below table will explain the best items to seek out for this build.

Item Type Buffs to prioritize How to obtain Weapon + Dexterity Random drop / Vendor Off Hand – Random drop / Vendor Helm + Maximum Life Random drop / Vendor Armor + Maximum Life

X+% to an Elemental Resistance Random drop / Vendor Gloves + Maximum Life

X+% to an Elemental Resistance

+ Dexterity

+ Life/Mana per enemy killed

+ Attack Speed Random drop / Vendor Boots + Movement Speed

+ Maximum Life

X+% to an Elemental Resistance

+ Dexterity

+ Life/Mana per enemy killed Random drop / Vendor Belt + Maximum Life

X+% to an Elemental Resistance

+ Dexterity

Life/Mana per enemy killed Random drop / Vendor Ring 1 + Maximum Life

X+% to an Elemental Resistance

+ Dexterity

Life/Mana per enemy killed Random drop / Vendor Ring 2 + Maximum Life

X+% to an Elemental Resistance

+ Dexterity

Life/Mana per enemy killed Random drop / Vendor Amulet Maximum Life

X+% to an Elemental Resistance

Dexterity

Life/Mana per enemy killed Random drop / Vendor Charm 1 + Maximum Life

X+% to an Elemental Resistance

+ Dexterity

Life/Mana per enemy killed

+ Attack Speed Random drop / Vendor Charm 2 + Maximum Life

X+% to an Elemental Resistance

+ Dexterity

Life/Mana per enemy killed

+ Attack Speed Random drop / Vendor Charm 3 + Maximum Life

X+% to an Elemental Resistance

+ Dexterity

Life/Mana per enemy killed

+ Attack Speed Random drop / Vendor

Now that you know the best way to build a Ranger in Path of Exile 2, check back soon for full guides for the other classes in Path of Exile, including the Warrior, Monk, Witch, and Mercenary. Until then, here’s how to respec your character to this build.