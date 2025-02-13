There are three separate classes in Avowed, the Fighter, Wizard, and the Ranger. The Ranger has the potential to be the safest and strongest in the game, as long as you build it right.

Despite being an Envoy tasked with ridding the Living Lands of the Dream Scourge, you’ll still have to do a lot more fighting than talking in Avowed – more reasons why ARPG fans will enjoy Avowed. Especially if you play as a rogue in Diablo 4 or Path of Exile 2.

Though there’s no shortage of persuasion and politics throughout the game. As such, you’ll need to perfect your character’s build, or you won’t make it out of Paradis, much less the Wilds that follow.

So, if you’re looking to take a page out of Marius’ book, you’ll want to build the best Ranger in Avowed. Here’s exactly how to do that.

Best build for a Ranger in Avowed: Summoner

Background: Vanguard Scout

Vanguard Scout Attributes: 2 Might, 1 Constitution, 2 Dexterity, 3 Perception, 1 Intellect, 1 Resolve

2 Might, 1 Constitution, 2 Dexterity, 3 Perception, 1 Intellect, 1 Resolve Abilities: Tanglefoot, Shadowing Beyond, Bear Ally, Flurry of Blows, Steady Aim, Marksmanship, Constant Recovery

Tanglefoot, Shadowing Beyond, Bear Ally, Flurry of Blows, Steady Aim, Marksmanship, Constant Recovery Weapons: Bow or gun

Bow or gun Armor: Necro pants, Stoneheart Amulet, Tranton Family Gauntlets, Councilor’s Shoes

Necro pants, Stoneheart Amulet, Tranton Family Gauntlets, Councilor’s Shoes Companions: Kai and Giatta

The best build for a Ranger in Avowed is undeniably a Summoner, who capitalizes on powerful critical shots from range, while using the Bear Ally and their Armor powers to keep the enemy distracted, leaving the player safe to line up their weapon and take them down without being hurt.

Attributes

Dexerto / Obsidian

When crafting your character, you’ll want to put the following into your Attributes:

2 Might

1 Constitution

2 Dexterity

3 Perception

1 Intellect

1 Resolve

You only have ten points initially, and can only max out at three for each Attribute. Once you begin leveling up, you’ll want to prioritize Perception (increases Critical Change and range), Might (extra health and carry capacity), and Constitution (maximum health and resistance).

Intellect is important, but as long as you have food and potions, it’s best to not waste your Attribute points on this. The same goes for Resolve. If you’re playing your fights correctly, you won’t need to dodge or use too much Stamina. Lastly, once you have two in Dexterity, you should be fine.

Abilities

Dexerto / Obsidian

As for Abilities, you’ll want to choose Tanglefoot as soon as you start Avowed. This will keep your enemies stuck in one spot and costs very little Essence, perfect for an early-game fight. Then, in your next level-up, choose Steady Aim. Slowing down enemies while holding your power attack is a game-changer for Rangers and should be prioritized.

Once you’ve got those, head over to the Fighter Abilities and select Constant Recovery. If you do happen to get hit, this will regenerate 50% of the last amount of health lost saving your life against other ranged enemies.

Next, when you reach level five, choose Shadowing Beyond. This will turn you invisible and allow you to sneak up behind an enemy to attack them with your Godlike power, Divine Thorn for immense damage. It’s also perfect for if you get into a sticky situation as no enemies will attack you when you’re invisible.

Next, select Marksman to increase your damage, which is perfect for the difficulty increase you’ll be coming across around this time. Following on from this is Bear Ally at level 10. Unlocking this will grant you your first Summon, lasting for 30 seconds and offering another fighter to keep the enemy distracted.

Dexerto / Obsidian

Lastly, at level 20 choose Flurry of Blows, this increases your Attack Speed, Stamina Regeneration, and Move Speed.

Aside from these priorities, you could also opt for Staggering Shot, but we recommend leveling up the above Abilities instead.

Weapons

Unfortunately, you don’t really come across anything particularly powerful in terms of unique ranged weapons. There are a few, but they don’t really last all the way to the end game.

As such, we recommend keeping your Bow or Gun upgraded and purchasing new ones whenever you enter the next location.

Armor

Dexerto / Obsidian

For your Armor, we suggest opting for the following:

Necropants

Stoneheart Amulet

Councilor’s Shoes

Tranton Family Gauntlets

Necropants is a Superb Quality Medium Armor which, as well as offering some great stats, also grants you the ability to Summon a Spectre to fight with you, adding to your collection of summons. The Spectre lasts 35 seconds and is a pretty powerful melee fighter. You’ll find Necropants in a Treasure Chest from the Dead Man’s Mail map.

The Stoneheart Amulet is your last Summoning tool, offering a Runious Blight to fight with you. They don’t cost too much Essence and once you have the Bear, Spectre, and Blight, your army is complete. The Stoneheart Amulet is found later on in the game in Galawain’s Tusks.

Next, you’ll want to choose the Councilor’s Shoes, which are also offered to you at Galawain’s Tusks after your second major meeting with Kostya. These offer +2 Dexerity, +25% Dodge Distance, and +15 Maximum Essence. Which is ideal for a Ranger.

Lastly, grab the Tranton Family Gauntlets from the Tranton Bounty in Emeral Stair. They offer you a +5% Power Attack Damage, and let those same attacks deal Shock Damage. Given you’re a Ranger and every shot you do should be a Power Attack, these are fantastic.

Companions

Kai and Giatta are the best companions for a Ranger in Avowed.

Dexerto / Obsidian

Kai will keep the enemies away from you with his melee attacks and possesses some great protection Abilities and a few ranged ones too. You’ll want to ensure he’s controlling the crowd well and keeping the enemies off you and Giatta as best as you can.

Then, to perfectly complement the tank (Kai) and the DPS (you) is Giatta, who acts as the perfect healer. She’s already sitting at S-tier in our companion’s tier list and rightly so. her protection spells, speed spells, and healing are vital in any team composition, but even more so with this one. She’ll keep Kai up, heal you when needed, and just keep the party attacking. No Ranger should go without Giatta unless the story forces it.

How to play

Once you have all the best Abilities, Weapons, Armor, Companions, and Attributes, you’re halfway to success. The rest of that power depends on how you play your character.

We recommend stealthing into battle where possible and trying to get a Divine Thorn attack on the largest enemy. If you have to, use your invisibility to achieve this. Then, run back, let Kai take over, and begin summoning your Bear, Spectre, and Blight. Then, four allies will surround the enemies and begin attacking them while you hang back and focus on sniping them from afar.

Dexerto / Obsidian

Once your summons run out or Kai gets into trouble, activate Giatta’s healing and stick on Flurry of Blows and Tanglefoot on the biggest enemy. Then, keep shooting while Kai revives himself and you’ll take them down in no time.

So, that’s all you need to know about how to build the best Ranger in Avowed. While working on your character, check out our guides regarding how to level up fast, the best way to make money, or our classes tier list, in case you want to choose something else.

