Best R93 loadout in Delta Force: Meta build and import code

Sniper rifles in Delta Force are designed with long-range engagements in mind, but the R93 can be a surprisingly versatile weapon if you use the right loadout.

While it’s true that most Recon mains prefer playing slow with a big sniper capable of downing enemies from hundreds of meters away, that’s not the only way to play. You can be way more aggressive than that and even play the objective, just like you would with any other class.

However, to do so, you’ll need a sniper that works at close to medium range. There are not too many options, but this R93 build is a perfect fit for a well-rounded marksman weapon that is effective at almost any range.

Best R93 Delta Force build

Use code 6F1J44S00AB0VBU781RJM to import the following R93 build that is designed to dominate at medium range while still being a competitive option from afar:

Muzzle: Whisper Tactical Suppressor

Whisper Tactical Suppressor Barrel: R93 Lightweight Short Barrel

R93 Lightweight Short Barrel Heat Shield: R93 Barrel Heat Shield

R93 Barrel Heat Shield Optic: XCOG Assault 3.5x Scope

While most Delta Force guns require a huge list of attachments to make the most of them, the R93 only needs four. This makes it one of the easiest weapons to build in the game, which is great if you don’t want to spend hours tinkering in the gunsmith.

The two attachments that matter most are the R93 Lightweight Short Barrel and Whisper Tactical Suppressor. When used together, these massively boost muzzle velocity and range, as well as a variety of other key stats, including handling and even fire rate. The barrel in particular is essential for a more aggressive build, which is by far the best way to use the R93.

A sniper rifle is worthless with a scope, so you’ll want to equip the XCOG Assault 3.5x Scope and calibrate it up to 4x for extra zoom. This is the highest-zoom optic possible that doesn’t have any glint, making it a great fit on an aggressive sniper build. However, you might prefer using a higher zoom sight like the Optical Sniper 8x Scope on larger maps, so feel free to adjust this on a case-by case basis.

The R93 Barrel Heat Shield provides a small handling boost and has no downsides. This isn’t a massively impactful attachment, but there’s no reason to not use it. Finally, you can also add an offset optic for close-range gunfights if you want a more versatile build. Just be aware that this does reduce ADS speed, so it makes the gun feel slightly less responsive.

R93 pros and cons

PROS CONS Fast handling Relatively slow muzzle velocity Large magazine capacity Can struggle at long range Surprisingly versatile Lack of attachment options limits build variety Easily the best sniper for aggressive players Hard to use for less experienced players

Where is the R93 in the Delta Force meta?

The R93 is the best sniper rifle in Delta Force for high-skill players who want to play more aggressively and contribute to the objective. This is thanks to its spectacular handling, which is fast enough to match just about anything, assuming you have the skill required to land headshots up close.

You still won’t be able to beat meta SMGs like the SR-3M or SMG-45, but the R93 is competitive in more or less every other scenario. This makes it a top-tier option that is capable of dominating lobbies. However, its lower muzzle velocity when compared to other snipers makes it harder to use, so it’s not necessarily the best choice for your average Joe.

Something to keep in mind is that if you land a body shot, there’s always the option to quickly switch to a secondary to finish the job. Mastering this technique makes the R93 much more competitive up close, so it’s well worth practicing. Once again, this is going to be hard for an average player to pull off consistently, but it’s much faster than waiting for a follow-up shot with your sniper.

How to unlock the R93

You can unlock the R93 by reaching Operation Level 7. Alternatively, acquiring any R93 weapon skin will also immediately unlock the sniper rifle, with these being available from the Store, Battle Pass, Market, or as event rewards.

Best R93 alternative in Delta Force

You might prefer using the AWM, which is a sniper rifle that favors muzzle velocity and range over handling. This heavyweight alternative is much harder to use at medium range but dominates at long range, making it an excellent choice on more open maps.

For more long-range options, check out our SCAR-H build and M4A1 build, both of which are capable of lasering enemies from extreme distances. We’ve also listed all Delta Force’s guns to help you get a better idea of what weapons are available.