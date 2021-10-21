The 7 best PC games of 2021

The best PC games of 2021 provide plenty of thrills and fun, but which titles have managed to make our list?

PC gaming is defined by its ability to provide the most graphically intense and immersive experiences on the market. Each year, new and exciting titles are released and 2021 was no different. In fact, there are plenty of fantastic games for you to pick up and play.

However, knowing which titles to invest your time and money into can prove tricky, especially if you already have a lengthy Steam backlog.

Whether you’re looking for something new to play or simply wish to see if your favorite title made the cut, then our best PC games of 2021 list has you covered.

Advertisement

7. Life is Strange True Colors

Life is Strange True Colors wowed us with its varied cast of characters, intriguing setting, and a branching narrative. The player assumes the role of Alex Chen, a girl with the supernatural power to experience the emotions of others around her. You’ll use Alex’s special ability to try and solve the mystery behind her brother’s death.

Read More: Life is Strange True Colors review

It’s a game about self-discovery and how others are impacted by our own actions. It’s a raw and often an emotional tale, and one that provides a memorable payoff long after the credits roll. While it may be more linear than its predecessors, Life is Strange True Colors is a masterpiece in immersion and storytelling.

Advertisement

6. Hitman 3

As the eighth main installment in the Hitman series, Hitman 3 will feel familiar to those that have played any of the previous games. Despite this, IO Interactive’s latest title manages to pack even more silliness, gruesome takedowns, beautiful levels, and dark comedy into its final chapter of the World of Assassination trilogy.

Read More: Dr Disrespect goes bald in bizarre Agent 47 cosplay

Just like past Hitman games, players take on the role of Agent 47 – a genetically engineered assassin who is programmed to take down anything that so much as breathes. While tricking the game’s gullible guards and setting up elaborate traps is incredibly satisfying, its Hitman 3’s environments take the crown.

Advertisement

During the campaign, Agent 47 will trek around the world in order to hunt down leaders of a world-controlling secretive organization. From a luxury manor house in Dartmoor to the rain-soaked streets of China, Hitman 3’s globe-trotting campaign is as good as it’s ever been.

5. It Takes Two

If you’re after a puzzling co-op platformer that will put your friendship to the test, then It Takes Two should be on your radar. The game puts you in control of two parents on the brink of divorce, but there’s a slight catch: both characters have mysteriously been transformed into dolls.

Read More: It Takes Two review

You’ll need to put your differences aside and navigate various levels by completing puzzles, using unique skills, and coordinating your efforts to reach the end goal. Everything from gravity-defying boots to abilities that enable you to turn into a giant is present here.

Advertisement

It Takes Two is absolutely brimming with fun mechanics and many of the game’s platform-heavy features will be instantly recognizable to fans of Mario, Crash Bandicoot, and Spyro. Grab a partner, friend or family member and experience the whacky mayhem for yourself.

4. Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise may be the latest title in the long-standing JRPG series, but its excellent combat system and beautiful watercolor art style make it a must-play for any genre fan. The game’s real-time battles are both faster and flashier than ever before, and the new art style helps draw players in whether they’re newcomers or veterans.

Advertisement

Read More: How to level up fast in Tales of Arise

Watching as characters chain together high-damage combos, before unleashing deadly ultimate moves that topple the game’s monolithic bosses makes for some exhilarating stuff. While the familiar JRPG tropes of friendship and awkward romance may be present, our very own Tales of Arise review is ripe with praise.

3. Deathloop

In Deathloop, you’re stuck in an endless cycle where every day is the same. In order to escape the loop, you’ll need to find clues, solve puzzles, and defeat the eight Visionaries that are keeping you perpetually trapped. All of the above must be done before the clock hits midnight.

Read More: Deathloop review

Once your time is up, you’ll start the day over from the beginning. While you’ll lose access to any items you previously picked up, the knowledge you gained will prove invaluable to your next run. Featuring a brilliant blend of environmental puzzles, FPS action, and thrilling multiplayer – Deathloop is Arkane’s most ambitious project yet.

2. Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village is the latest game in Capcom’s hit survival horror series, giving players the chance to resume Ethan Winters’ tragic tale. After his daughter is kidnapped, Ethan must venture through various locations in search of her whereabouts. Unlike its predecessor, Village is more open in its exploration.

Read More: Resident Evil Village review

Players will make their way through a dimly lit mansion, a desolate village, a cramped mine shaft, and many more terrifying locations. Every one of these environments pays homage to previous Resi titles, making for a great treat for series fans. The enhanced graphics of current-gen consoles also ensures that every enemy looks beautifully grotesque.

With a heavy emphasis on exploration and plenty of scares, Resident Evil Village is one survival horror game that you should consider adding to your library.

1. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Disco Elysium is a dialogue-heavy RPG that puts you in the hands of an amnesiac detective, who must solve a grizzly murder case. The game sports a beautiful oil painting art style and is bursting at the seams with charm, unforgettable characters, and mystery that makes it hard to put down.

Navigating your way through the snowy city streets and interrogating its denizens make for some brilliantly compelling moments, particularly when your actions have direct consequences to the story – and the various parts of your character’s brain don’t tend to agree on much, either.

While Disco Elysium was originally released in 2019, The Final Cut version features full voice acting and new content. Whether you’re a returning fan or a first-time player, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is the best PC title of 2021.