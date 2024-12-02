The 50 best PC Games of all time

It’s PC Gaming Week here at Dexerto, and we’re kicking things off in suitable style by breaking down the best PC games of all time.

Now, that’s no easy task. PC gaming goes back decades, and every year, more great games hit the market. It’s a platform that offers everything from sensational shooters to marvelous MMOs, and you can even pretend to be someone else by indulging in an RPG.

So, from the thousands of PC games out there, how did we narrow it down to just 50? Well, we shouted at each other, of course! No, I’m just kidding (the shouting came later). We actually polled the PC gamers on the Dexerto team and narrowed it down to a shortlist of 100. From there, we got their heads together (this is where the shouting began) until we had a list of the best games with which we were all happy.

As a result of this, the list represents a mix of classic titles we couldn’t ignore, personal favorites, and different genres to ensure there are recommendations for everyone (it couldn’t just be a load of Souls and Scrolls after all). Whatever you think of it, we can, with certainty, say you won’t find a list of the best PC games quite like this anywhere else.

We also highlighted which games are available on PC Game Pass, meaning you can try them out for no extra cost if you are PC Game Pass subscriber.

50. Chivalry 2 (2021)

Torn Banner Studios

Genre: Hack and slash

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: The sequel to 2012’s Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Chivalry 2 is a first-person medieval multiplayer game in which you take part in huge 64-player battles.

Why we like it: Chivalry 2 brings brutal medieval melee combat in enormous online battles. There’s nothing quite like being in the chaos of these 64-player battles that feel straight out of Kingdom of Heaven or Game of Thrones. What really sets it apart, though, is the humor.

It’s not just the Monty Python-esque voice lines and acting that make it so funny, but the gameplay itself. Almost anything can be picked up and used as a weapon – scythes, brooms, beehives, chickens, severed arms… It’s a brilliant hack-and-slash game, but its unashamed low-brow humor elevates it to one of the best PC games you can play.

Words by Liam Mackay

49. Dishonored 2 (2016)

Arkane/Bethesda

Genre: Action-adventure

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: A steampunk stealth adventure, Dishonored 2 puts players in the shoes of the dethroned Empress Emily Kaldwin, as well as the royal assassin Corvo Attano, as they seek to return her to her rightful throne.

Why we like it: Dishonored 2 offered a more polished experience than the first game, and playing as Emily was a welcome addition. Sneaking around, Tenchu style, while weighing ethical choices about who to kill and who to spare created some unforgettable tense moments. Getting to upgrade both characters and max out their skills was also thrilling. Still, what we enjoyed most was the way our choices impacted the world around us.

Words by Sam Smith

48. Dwarf Fortress (2006)

Bay 12 Games

Genre: Management Sim

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Medieval Dynasty

What it’s about: Dwarf Fortress is a complex construction and management simulator in which players control the fate of a colony of dwarves.

Why we like it: There are few experiences that are as immediately overwhelming as playing Dwarf Fortress for the first time. The learning curve is enormous, but if you can push past that, what lies underneath is one of the most ingenious games of all time.

The standard Fortress Mode offers no objectives, giving players free rein to play as they wish. With no win condition, the game only ends when the colony is destroyed, or the player manually retires their fortress. Dwarf Fortress manages to tap into the appeal of the earliest days of video gaming and has as much going for it as any modern grand strategy or RTS.

Words by James Lynch

47. The Sims 3 (2009)

EA

Genre: Simulator

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Stardew Valley or Cities: Skylines

What it’s about: The third in a long-running franchise of life simulation games, where players can create Sims and control aspects of their day-to-day life in what’s basically a virtual dollhouse.

Why we like it: As ambitious as it was innovative, The Sims 3 pushed the popular social sim franchise in a bold new direction. The implementation of an open world (technically a neighborhood, but you know what we mean) that players, and more importantly, their Sims, could freely move around was genuinely groundbreaking and meant you didn’t have to spend your time playing staring at loading screens.

Additionally, this was the first game to use the Create-a-Style tool, which allowed you to customize your digital dolls and their homes like never before. Forget all that, though; the best thing about The Sims 3 is the improvements made to the sims AI, which meant they wouldn’t pee themselves quite as often as they used to.

Words by Ava Thompson-Powell and Tom Percival

46. Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 (2000)

EA Games

Genre: RTS

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: A wacky war simulator RTS where World War 2 was avoided, only to happen years later between the Soviets and the Allies. Time travel, mind control, and killer monkeys are also involved.

Why we like it: Arguably the best and most celebrated entry in the long-running Command and Conquer series, Red Alert 2 expands on the first game in every way and stands shoulder to shoulder with games like Age of Empires 2 as among the best RTS games ever made.

Each country has its own special power as they set about building command bases and training an army to dominate their opponents. While Red Alert 3 and various other Command and Conquer games have been released since, none have come close to matching the brilliance of Red Alert 2 mostly because they lack the variety of this magnificent game.

Words by Sam Smith

45. Dota 2

Valve

Genre: MOBA

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try League of Legends



What it’s about: Born from a community-created mod for Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos, Dota 2 is Valve’s answer to League of Legends and, while it’s four years the latter’s junior, it stands alongside Riot’s latter MOBA at the top of the genre.

Why we like it: Boasting over 100 playable characters and a core design mantra of rewarding players for investing time in expanding their mechanical knowledge, Dota 2 is a landmark of the genre that’s tough to learn but oh-so-rewarding to master.

As is the case for any game that’s stood the test of time, Valve has continued to invest in iterating on Dota 2’s meta to maintain a fresh-feeling, modern MOBA experience for newcomers and veterans alike

Bolstered by frequent balance patches, new content, and tools to combat toxicity and cheaters, there’s little wonder why Dota 2 consistently remains one of the most-played games on Steam.

Words by Joe Pring

44. Divinity: Original Sin 2 (2014)

Larian

Genre: RPG

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Wartales or Torment: Tides Of Numenera

What it’s about: Set centuries after the events of the first game, Irugina Sin 2 puts you in control of an imprisoned Sourcerer who may hold the power to defeat the terrifying Voidwoken.

Why we like it: Before Larian got its hands on the Baldur’s Gate license, it made Divinity: Original Sin 2. While it may seem like your standard RPG, this has Larian’s magic touch, offering an immersive story, dynamic turn-based combat, and a world that feels as real as the one beneath your feet.

Arguably, though, what makes this game so impressive is the way Larian makes your choices matter. Original Sin 2 isn’t a game that offers easy solutions but instead rewards original and creative thinking. If you’re looking for something to fill the Baldurs Gate 3 hole in your life you need to check out this game.

Words by Tom Percival

43. Apex Legends (2019)

EA

Genre: Hero shooter

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? No but why not try Valorant

What’s it about: A hero-style battle royale shooter with a competitive edge.

Why we like it: Released as a surprise in early 2019, many expected Apex Legends would be a flash-in-the-pan battle royale; after all it had to go up against Fortnite and PUBG. But, it didn’t take long for early adopters to realize that thanks to the silky smooth movement and gunplay, in combination with Legend abilities, Respawn had created one of the best battle royale offerings ever.

To this day, you will not find another BR, or shooter for that matter, that feels quite like Apex. If you want super responsive gunfights, movement to be mastered, and genuinely fun Legend abilities, it’s all here. Admittedly, the game suffers from typical competitive multiplayer issues like cheaters, smurfs, and a flawed ranking system. But it’s still a must-play for both FPS and BR fans on PC.

Words by Calum Patterson

42. Slay the Spire (2019)

Mega Crit

Genre: Roguelike deck-building game

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: Slay the Spire is a deck-building roguelike where players must ascend the titular spire by fighting their way through floors full of tough enemies and even tougher bosses.

Why we like it: A seriously addictive game, Slay the Spire popularized the trend of combining card games with roguelike gameplay. What made this title so fun, though, was its four distinct characters, all of whom have access to unique cards, allowing for some seriously satisfying deck-building. Beyond that, managing your energy, upgrading cards, choosing when to rest, and discarding what’s no longer needed is just a lot of fun.

Words by Tyler Constable

41. Papers, Please (2013)

3909 LLC

Genre: Puzzle

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Tin Hearts



What it’s about: Set in the fictional country Arstotzkan, you have been assigned the role of immigration inspector, so it’s up to you who you let into the country and, more importantly, who you keep out.

Why we like it: It’s been around ten years since I played Papers, Please, but I could still hum the soundtrack, tell you the story, and name the…unique… characters you come to meet along the way.

The premise of this adventure is simple: follow the instructions and let people in or keep them out, depending on the quality of their immigration documents. On paper (pun unintended), it seems like a simple puzzle game, but as the difficulty slowly increases, you’ll discover a dark conspiracy and will be forced to make challenging choices along the way.

Words by Jessica Filby

40. Stellaris (2016)

Paradox Interactive Stellaris is a sci-fi RTS where players take control of an interstellar civilization.

Genre: RTS

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: Stellaris puts you in control of a fully customizable interstellar civilization as it sets out into the stars for the first time. Do you come in peace? Or should you seize control of the galaxy? Only you can answer that.



Why we like it: Stellaris is a staggeringly addictive game, which is helped in large part by the mind-blowing amount of customization on offer. You can select your race and your politics, design your ships, and shape your society in almost any way imaginable.

All of this makes for a super immersive experience that’s only made more compelling by the sheer size of the galaxy, which will keep those who love to adventure glued to their keyboards as they explore strange new worlds, seek out new life and new civilizations; boldly going where no one has gone before… where have I heard that before?



Words by Tom Percival

39. Doom Eternal (2020)

Bethesda / id Software

Genre: FPS

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: The Doom Slayer returns to stop the demonic legions of Hell from conquering Earth.

Why we like it: The Doom games have always been a hell of a good time but Eternal is bigger and better than any other entry in the series. Boasting blisteringly fast paced combat, impressive level design, and devilishly delightful graphics Doom Eternal is chaotic and visceral experience that will delight long time fans and those new to the war against Hell alike. The best thing about it, though, is the campaign which might just be the best the series ever had.

Words by Tom Percival

38. Age of Empires II (1999)

Xbox

Genre: RTS

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: Real-time strategy set in the Middle Ages, as players take control of a civilization and attempt to assert control over the map through several distinct ages.

Why we like it: The late 90s was a pretty magical time to be into RTS games, and Age of Empires II is still the best of the bunch. It served as the proving ground for features that have since become compulsory in the genre, combining impressive AI behavior with intuitive progression and a simple yet streamlined approach to combat.

Just three months after its release, Microsoft had already shipped more than two million copies, and the game never looked back. Its multiplayer element gave it remarkable longevity, and players continue to log in to play large-scale games in private multiplayer lobbies 25 years later.

It distilled the essence of what players had always wanted from the genre into a single product, taking advantage of rapidly improving home computers to successfully realize the dreams of an entire generation of strategy players.

Words by James Lynch

37. Yakuza 0 (2015)

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Genre: Action-adventure

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What’s it about: Yakuza 0 takes place in Japan’s economic bubble era – a time when money was no object. However, instead of focusing on the glitz and glamor of the 80s, Yakuza 0 whisks players away to the seedy underbelly of Kamurocho and Sotenbori.

Why we like it: Yakuza 0 is the origin story of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s beloved action series. Not only does it feature one of the strongest stories from the series to date, but it’s brimming with loveable characters, such as the Goro Majima – the so-called Mad Dog of Shimano”.

When you’re not busy pummelling grunts with Kiryu’s weighty punches, you’ll be exploring the neon-lit streets of Kamurocho – a fictionalized location modeled after Tokyo red-light district Kabukicho.

It’s clear a lot of love has gone into recreating this world-famous location, and with 100 sidequests, a plethora of fun minigames, and a riveting main story, Yakuza 0 will keep you entertained for many hours. Just don’t blame us if you spend the next few months catching up with the series in time for the release of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Words by James Busby

36. Crusader Kings III (2020)

Paradox Interactive

Genre: RTS

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: Enormous grand strategy set in the time of knights and nobles, where the player seeks to grow their influence and dominate the map through any means necessary.

Why we like it: In a world of Total War games that seek to deliver a power fantasy through huge setpiece battles, Crusader Kings III dares to do things differently. With no real-time elements, it instead operates as a game of choice and consequence, where deception and diplomacy are just as important as raising an army and defeating your nearest neighbor.

What truly makes CK3 stand out is the breadth of choice it offers the player. Want to marry your cousin so your uncle doesn’t rebel? You can do that. Do you need to sacrifice a bunch of people to pagan gods because you’re worried about losing your throne? That’s an option. Just as it was for the landed gentry in Medieval times, the world really is your oyster.

Words by James Lynch

35. Inside (2016)

Playdead

Genre: Puzzle

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes



What it’s about: Inside puts you in control of a young boy as he’s inexplicably drawn into a deep underground lab by an unknown premise.



Why we like it: On paper, Inside is just a simple 2d puzzle game, yet under the surface (or inside), there’s so much more going on. This is a seriously stylish and beguiling game that uses haunting visuals and simple but effective gameplay to tell a terrifying story that, even eight years later, we’re still not sure we understand. Honestly, its charms cannot really be described; they are only experienced.

Words by Tom Percival

34. Bioshock (2007)

2K

Genre: Action-adventure

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Prey

What it’s about: After your plane crashes in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, you discover the advanced underwater city of Rapture. Yet Rapture’s glory days are long behind it, and the population has been driven mad by the use of gene-altering drugs, Your mission, then? Mow down Rature’s mutants and maniacs to find a way back to the surface.

Why we like it: A near-perfect game. Every element of Bioshock is meticulously crafted – from its exciting gameplay (mixing guns and psychic powers is never a bad idea) to the unique art-deco setting and Garry Schyman’s haunting score.

Without a doubt, though, the game’s strongest element was its story, which cleverly weaves Randian and objectivist themes with the tropes and cliches of video games to create one of the most compelling narratives about the nature of choice we’ve ever experienced. If you can honestly say you saw that twist coming, then you should move to Rapture; I hear they’re looking for the best and brightest.



Words by Tom Percival

33. Fortnite (2017)

Epic Games

Genre: Battle Royale

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? No

What it’s about: Fortnite took the battle royale genre and completely spun it on its head when it launched in 2017. Bright colors, silly characters, and an ever-evolving world in which you inhabit, Fortnite really came to life and became arguably the most popular game of all time, all with the one key purpose of achieving a Victory Royale.

Why we like it: Fortnite completely redefined the battle royale genre and introduced millions of players to not just the genre but gaming itself. The customization options are second to none, with huge collaborations adding personality, while the gameplay itself feels consistent, smooth, and as exciting as it did the first time you played it. Better yet, the building skill gap means your efforts to improve will always be rewarded, while the Zero Build modes feel like a more traditional BR if that’s more your thing.

Words by Jacob Hale

32. Cyberpunk 2077 (2020)

CD Projekt RED

Genre: Action-RPG

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Fallout 4

What it’s about: Sprawling action RPG set in a dystopian megacity that’s entirely dependent on robots and technology to continue functioning. Despite that, gangs run amok, and violent crime is everywhere.

Why we like it: Cyberpunk setting has become as ubiquitous in games as medieval fantasy, but none manage to realize it as fully as CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. It quickly became one of the most anticipated games of all time before a disastrous launch riddled with bugs saw many abandon hope that they would ever get the game they wanted.

Since then, a myriad of patches and updates have been rolled out, and exploring Night City really is a wonder to behold. Somehow replicating the feel of Grand Theft Auto without the absurdist comedy elements, 2077 quickly becomes a spectacular lesson in “more is more” game design. From the memorable characters to the branching storylines and its unique spin on the usual “chosen one” fantasy, there’s just a lot to love.

Words by James Lynch

31. Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty (2010)

Blizzard Entertainment

Genre: RTS

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: Four years after the events of Brood War, Starcraft 2 puts you in control of Jim Raynor as he tries to overthrow the Terran Dominion.



Why we like it: Starcraft fans waited a long time for Wings of Liberty, and they weren’t disappointed. The game managed to honor the gameplay that made the first Starcraft such a hit with RTS fans while bringing in new mechanics to the campaign, like dynamic environments and night missions.

Beyond that, the story is sensational and offers a surprising amount of choice for an RTS game. Of course, it’s in multiplayer where the game really shone, and although it was more intimidating than facing down a hungry Zerg, if you took the plunge, you’d be hooked for life.



Words by Tom Percival

30. Stardew Valley (2016)

Concerned Ape

Genre: Farm sim

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: After the death of your grandfather, you drop your bustling city life to take over his almost-forgotten farm, meeting the quirky villagers around the town of Stardew Valley and unlocking its many secrets.

Why we like it: Cozy games are ten-a-penny in 2024, with Disney Dreamlight Valley, Animal Crossing, and hundreds of other farming games hitting shelves in recent years. Yet Stardew Valley, with its beautiful music, fun mechanics, and varied mechanics, means it’s still the best of them all.

Words by Jessica Filby

29. Dragon Age: Inquisition (2014)

Bioware

Genre: RPG

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: After a hole rips open the sky, it’s your job as the sole Survivor of that cataclysmic event to lead the Inquisition and figure out what the hell is happening.

Why we like it: Inquisition is one of the more memorable Dragon Age games, and that mainly comes down to its companions. There are few games out there (with the exception of Baldur’s Gate 3) that have a group of heroes that I think back on with such fondness.

Working with them is something I’ll never forget, and despite its open-world zones that can feel arduous to navigate at times, its narrative and lovingly crafted characters make this a game I love even now – just don’t remind me about the terrible hairstyles (thank goodness for Veilguard at that).

Words by Ava Thompson-Powell

28. Civilization 4 (2006)

2K

Genre: RTS

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Cities Skyline or Age of Empires II

What it’s about: Legendary RTS series in which players lead their civilization to glory through thousands of years of history.

Why we like it: Few genres have been dominated by one series quite as much as Civilization has managed to do with 4X strategies. Contenders come and go, but few have the staying power to compete, and Civilization 4 strikes the perfect balance between playability, features, and overall aesthetics.

The fourth game includes everything you’d expect, from branching technology trees, to advancing military units and economic advancements, all set in a world that looks beautiful but maintains the clarity needed to make informed decisions. More recent games might have added bells and whistles, but Civilization 4 is, and perhaps always will be, the best in the series.

Words by James Lynch

27. Prey (2017)

Arkane Studios

Genre: FPS

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: Trapped in a space station with shape-shifting aliens, Prey puts you in control of Morgan Yu as he tries to stop the creatures from reaching Earth.



Why we like it: Tense, creepy, and atmospheric, Prey isn’t a game for the faint of heart. In fact, that’s putting things mildly; it’s genuinely terrifying. This is a game that has more jump scares than a James Wan movie, and it’s just as fun. Yet, while the game clearly delights in making you jump, the true magic comes from the smaller details; there’s some wonderful environmental storytelling in Prey which adds substance to an already magnificent story.

Words by Tom Percival

26. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003)

Lucasfilm Games

Genre: RPG

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Dragon Age: Inquisition or Jedi Fallen Order

What it’s about: Set 4000 years before the formation of the Empire, as seen in the Star Wars movies, this spectacular RPG tasks players with bringing down the Sith Lord, Darth Malak.

Why we like it: Early Star Wars games rarely ever felt fun to play unless they were centered on flying ships, as the archaic hardware failed to recreate a tangible Jedi fantasy. That started to change in the early 2000s before Knights of the Old Republic blew the proverbial doors off, realizing the dreams of a generation of Star Wars fans in the process.

Choosing from three basic classes, KOTOR draws on all sorts of influences, from its D&D combat system to the Baldur’s Gate-style companion mechanic. This works brilliantly well when translated to this unfamiliar setting, and it’s pretty astounding that it hasn’t been done more regularly since.

The storyline is very down the line Star Wars, but the earlier time period makes it feel as though we’re unlocking the secrets of the past, as archaeologists in a time long before the main series. Characters come and go, and the stakes continue to rise, culminating in one of the more exciting conclusions to any RPG.

Words by James Lynch

25. Destiny 2 (2017)

Bungie

Genre: Action Adventure

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Fallout 76

What it’s about: Bungie’s looter shooter has Guardians explore the galaxy for rare weapons and armor, with the eventual goal of beating raids, dungeons, and much more.

Why we like it: Destiny’s popularity has declined a little over the years, but this ambitious looter shooter still remains one of the best games on PC. With countless loot scattered across patrol areas, dungeons, raids, seasonal content, campaigns, and ritual activities, there’s always something to do.

There are also the unique collaborative experiences that separate Destiny 2 from its many competitors. From clan events to world-first races and GM Nightfalls, you’ll need to team up with others to overcome the game’s hardest challenges. This makes Destiny a great choice to play with friends and one of the best examples of how to create a community-driven game.

Words by Kurt Perry

24. Left 4 Dead (2008)

Valve

Genre: FPS

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Dead Island 2



What it’s about: As a zombie apocalypse grips the world, four survivors band together to stay alive.

Why we like it: While Left 4 Dead dies offers a fun single-player experience, arguably, the game is at its best when played with friends, and nothing quite beats the thrill of preparing to face down a horde of cannibalistic ghouls as it bears down on you, knowing your buddies have your back. That said, there’s also devilish delight in being hand in hand in playing as the game’s special zombies and trying to turn your friend’s delicious brains into your next meal.

Words by Sam Smith

23. Hades (2020)

Supergiant games

Genre: Roguelike RPG

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Death’s Door

What it’s about: Hades puts you in the shoes of Zagreus, the son of the God of The Dead, as he attempts to escape Hell and join the rest of his family in Olympus.

Why we like it: There’s button-mashing roguelikes, and then there’s Hades. The game combines fast-paced tactical fighting with a touching story and characters that will enchant you, whether that’s due to their creative designs or lovable personalities.

The beauty of playing Hades on a PC is that you can use a keyboard. A keyboard simplifies the controls, allowing you to use dodge tactics, certain gifts, and different weapons with stylish grace. Sure, Hades is stellar on console, but on PC, it thrives.

Words by Jessica Filby

22. Quake 2 (1997)

Bethesda Softworks

Genre: FPS

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: Quake 2 puts you in control of Bitterman, a space marine, as he battles the Strogg, an alien menace with their sights set on conquering Earth.



Why we like it: One of the most important (and best) games ever made, Quake 2 pushed the boundaries of what people thought an FPS was capable of. While its campaign is often overshadowed by its wildly fun multiplayer mode, Quake 2 was seen as extremely ambitious for the time (it actually had a story) and is still well-regarded now, even if it was overshadowed by Half-Life’s release just one year after. Still, it’s in the frenzy of multiplayer deathmatches that most players fell in love with Quake 2.



Words by Tom Percival

21. Halo: The Master Chief Collection (2019)

343 Industries

Genre: FPS

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: The titular Spartan Commando attempts to save the galaxy from seemingly unending threats in an all-in-one package of the first six main installments of the Halo franchise.

Why we like it: At this point, almost nobody needs an introduction to Master Chief, but it’s nice to be able to play through his entire story in one convenient package. The Master Chief Collection takes the games that are so beloved by Xbox fans and gives them a facelift, adding graphical enhancements and gameplay improvements.

It also has the knock-on effect of making the whole story experience a lot more immersive and enjoyable rather than distractingly polygonal. As a series, Halo did everything right in its halcyon days, informing the genre for years to come and becoming the defining shooter experience alongside Call of Duty.

Words by James Lynch

20. Deus Ex (2000)

Feral Interactive

Genre: Action-RPG

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Dishonoured

What it’s about: Set in a dystopian cyberpunk future where various wild conspiracy theories come true, players control agent JC Denton while he tries to make sense of it all and save the world from not only a deadly virus but mankind’s own worst instincts.

Why we like it: An icon of the RPG genre, Deus Ex balances complex and deep gameplay with a nuanced, multi-layered story. This is a game all about choice, offering players an almost overwhelming amount of option both in terms of how you progress and build your character. What makes this so compelling, though, is that all of these choices have consequences both for you and the world around you. It’s a staggeringly ambitious game and you even now you can see why it became the benchmark by which other sci-fi RPGs are often judged.

Words by Sam Smith

19. Minecraft (2011)

Mojang

Genre: Sandbox survival

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: Minecraft is an open-world blocky sandbox where your imagination is the only boundary. Players can craft stunning homes, explore the depths of the underground mines, use mods to create nuclear power, or just cook up a storm of bread and cakes – all are available in this beloved game.

Why we like it: Minecraft is a wonderful game on its own, but there really is no better way to play it than on the PC. The base adventure is fun, sure, but once you start playing with mods that allow you to do everything from making hundreds of different dishes, crafting jetpacks, taming hundreds of different dog breeds, or completing quests, it’s hard to go back to the original.

Words by Jessica Filby

18. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (2019)

ZA/UM

Genre: RPG

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try The Outer Worlds

What it’s about: You wake up in a disgusting hotel room in nothing but your underwear. You can’t remember your name and don’t recognize the face in the mirror. There’s a hanged body out back, and apparently, you’re the detective sent to investigate it. But who are you, and what’s going on? That’s what you have to figure out.

Why we like it: Disco Elysium earned a place on this list thanks to its stellar writing, placing players in the shoes of an amnesiac detective trying to uncover his identity while also solving a murder in the grim, post-war city of Revachol. Through engaging dialogue and meaningful choices, you determine the type of person and cop you’ll become, from fascist to communist or even a dumpster-dwelling Hobocop. It’s also wickedly funny, balancing a politically charged narrative with sharp black humor. This is a one-of-a-kind experience you shouldn’t ignore.

Words by Liam Mackay

17. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (2002)

Microsoft Gaming

Genre: RPG

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: The first Elder Scrolls game that allowed players to run amok in a fully realized, 3D open world, it set the standard for RPGs for years to come.

Why we like it: At this point, the Elder Scrolls series is as well-known as any RPG, but Morrowind was the game where players truly understood its potential for the first time. The sprawling scale of Daggerfall was dialed back for the sequel, but Morrowind’s enormous open world still pushed every technical boundary when it arrived back in 2002.

Though you wouldn’t necessarily believe it now, it was a visually stunning game for that era. Bethesda successfully captured so many different moods across its environments, despite significant technical limitations, as the bizarre lands of Vvardenfell and beyond were brought to life for the first time. As you’d expect, the story was an exciting one, and it did a brilliant job of making the players feel important while at the same time rendering them a pawn to the whims of the powerful in Morrowind.

Words by James Lynch

16. Valorant (2020)

Riot Games

Genre: Hero shooter

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but you can get exclusive rewards by playing through PC Game Pass.

What it’s about: Riot Games’ long-awaited foray into the 5v5 first-person shooter genre mixes unique Agent abilities with tactical gameplay to create an entertaining alternative to Counter-Strike.

Why we like it: Many were skeptical when Riot Games announced that they’d be making their own shooter, but Valorant has blown away many expectations.

The use of Agents (grouped into groups of Controllers, Duelists, Initiators, and Sentinels) with unique abilities means you have to play gunfights without just relying on deadeye gun skills. It has cemented itself as one of the go-to shooters that you can easily spend hours playing whether that’s in Ranked or Casual play.

Words by Connor Bennett

15. Call of Duty: Warzone (2020)

Activision

Genre: Battle royale

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? No

What it’s about: Warzone is Call of Duty’s second and far more successful foray into the battle royale genre, after 2018’s Blackout. It brought in a number of huge changes and unique features to set it apart from other BR titles, taking on giants like Fortnite while maintaining a combination of classic COD gameplay with the battle royale style.

Why we like it: If you like Call of Duty, it will be hard to dislike Warzone. It feels like the fast-paced, frenetic COD experience you’re used to but on a much bigger scale, and with Custom Loadouts and Resurgence, the game truly sets itself apart from other BRs.

Words by Jacob Hale

14. Fallout: New Vegas (2010)

Bethesda Softworks/Obsidian Entertainment

Genre: Action-RPG

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: After being left for dead in the Mojave Wasteland, the Courier rises from their shallow grave to get revenge on those who wronged them.



Why we like it: Unarguably the best of Bethesda’s Fallout games, New Vegas offers everything you could want from a nuclear wasteland. The action is fun, the characters are memorable, and the bright lights of The Strip make for a welcome break from the greys and browns of the ruined desert.

Yet the best thing about New Vegas is its gripping and layered story, which puts the future of the Mojave Wasteland in your hands. Do you want to side with the NCR? Give it all to Caesar’s Legions? Or risk it all on the Wildcard? The choice is yours!

Words by Tom Percival

13. Diablo 4 (2023)

Blizzard

Genre: Dungeon crawler

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: 50 years after the events of Diablo 3, heroes rise to stop the demon Lilith from conquering Sanctuary.

Why we like it: Diablo 4 leans into live service and multiplayer more than previous Diablo games, letting players form war bands and complete quests together and battle to the death, giving players many more ways to play together and have fun in both co-op and PvP.

Something older games offered, but never to this epic degree. Its perpetually online world also allows players to randomly bump into each other in the wild, creating the opportunity for some fun and unpredictable and thrilling encounters. Vessel of Hatred DLC expands this even further by adding the Dark Citadel, finally allowing Diablo players engage in exciting Raid-like events for the first time – something Diablo players have been crying out for years. It’s going to be amazing to see where this will go in future expansions.

Words by Sam Smith

12. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

CD Projekt RED

Genre: RPG

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Dragon Age Inquisition or Mass Effect Legendary Edition

What it’s about: Open-world RPG that follows Geralt of Rivia as he searches for his adopted daughter, who is on the run from the titular Wild Hunt.

Why we like it: The first two Witcher games endeared Geralt of Rivia to a generation of RPG fans, but gameplay issues prevented either from becoming truly great. At launch, it seemed like Wild Hunt may be heading down the same road, but at its core, it was always destined to be a game that set the genre standard – something it’s still doing almost a decade later.

Enormous in its ambition, its ability to immerse the player in the narrative despite not doing anything particularly new or ingenious in its approach is remarkable. Combat is tight in execution and without bloat, while friends and enemies make the world feel alive, with genuine relationships and complex interactions to be found everywhere.

The next-gen version elevated the original offering further, and you’d be hard-pressed to find anything better this year or in any other.

Words by James Lynch

11. Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

Rockstar Games

Genre: Action-adventure

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Watch Dogs 2 or Yakuza 0?

What it’s about: Three criminals from different generations band together to pull off some of the most daring heists ever. Oh, and they figure out some of their personal issues, too.

Why we like it: Following Grand Theft Auto IV, expectations were always going to be high for GTA V, but Rockstar was more than up to the task.

Having the ability to jump between the three characters – Michael, Trevor, and Franklin – and find them doing their own thing across Los Santos means you can treat it as The Sims with the violence settings turned up to 100.

The complex and detailed missions and heists are, again, another step forward for Rockstar that has translated into the massive success of GTA Online, too. So, no pressure for GTA 6.

Words by Connor Bennett

10. League of Legends (2009)

Riot Games

Genre: MOBA

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but you can get exclusive rewards by playing through PC Game Pass.

What it’s about: The most popular MOBA in the world, in which players take control of champions in an attempt to become the first to destroy the enemy base.

Why we like it: The early days of competitive MOBAs set up a straight shootout between League of Legends and DOTA 2 for supremacy. Though the latter remains immensely popular, it was League that managed to secure the crown and cement its position as the very best in the genre.

Arguably, the most important part of that success was its ability and desire to cater to players across the spectrum. In the earliest days of its esports scene, players began to forge reputations for themselves, and League made you feel like, if you just practiced hard enough, you could become anything you wanted to be within the community.

Words by James Lynch

9. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (2012)

Valve

Genre: FPS

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Black Ops 6?

What it’s about: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pits two teams – terrorists and counter-terrorists – against each other, in various competitive modes.

Why we like it: Often imitated, never bettered, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) cemented itself as the definitive tactical shooter over more than a decade of refined gameplay. Following the success of CS 1.6 and Source, Valve took over the development of a console port called Global Offensive, and what happened next, no one could have predicted. The perfect example of ‘easy to learn, impossible to master’, CS is often regarded as the greatest esport game.

CS:GO at the highest level was unparalleled in its depth, requiring both tactical titans and mechanical monsters. Combined with the skins market, surfing and KZ, community servers, and major tournaments, CS:GO was by far the most popular game on Steam for years. Every new shooter release sparked claims of a ‘CS:GO killer’: PUBG, Overwatch, Valorant – all failed. In the end, Valve killed it themselves. In 2023, CS:GO was deleted and transformed into CS2. While it’s been a rocky start, CS2 aims to continue the legacy that CS:GO created.

Words by Calum Patterson

8. Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023)

Larian Studios

Genre: RPG

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Diablo IV or Dragon Age Inquisition

What it’s about: A sprawling fantasy RPG set in Faerûn, where you’ll attempt to thwart an Illithid plot to take over the world.

Why we like it: Baldur’s Gate 3 is an experience that will likely change your expectations of RPG games forever. Not only are there a dizzying amount of character creation options available, but you can even play as six of your possible companions for another unique window into the world of Faerûn and those who reside in it.

Beyond that it features beautifully written and acted characters that feel real, a tale that makes you feel the weight of every dice roll. Best of all, it’s got a combat system that will have you cheering (or raging) after each successful fight concludes. A year or so after launch, I anticipate it being my favorite game of all time for many moons to come.

Words by Ava Thompson-Powell

7. Mass Effect Legendary Edition (2021)

Bioware

Genre: Action-RPG

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: Epic spacefaring RPG trilogy in which the eternally stoic Commander Shepherd stops an existential threat to the solar system known only as the Reapers.

Why we like it: At their core, the Mass Effect games are accomplished RPGs with solid combat and great performances throughout, but it’s the narrative – which feels like something plucked directly from the mind of Arthur C. Clarke or H.G. Wells – that truly sets it apart as one of the greatest series of all time.

The Legendary Edition bundles all three main series Mass Effect games into one convenient package, as players take control of Shepherd’s story from start to finish, and oh boy, will you be glad you did. The sense of jeopardy is off the charts, and few games, if any, do as good a job of making the player care about the fate of the characters within.

The second game, in particular, is the best example of this, and the suicide mission at its conclusion is an absolute all-timer. If you play just one RPG on this list, few will make you feel as emotionally and personally invested as Mass Effect.

Words by James Lynch

6. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

Bethesda

Genre: RPG

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? Yes

What it’s about: Bethesda’s massive open-world RPG that takes players to the snowy lands of Skyrim on an epic adventure across Tamriel’s northernmost province.

Why we like it: It’s no exaggeration to say that Skyrim is one of the greatest RPGs ever made. It’s certainly one of the most impactful, having sold over 60 million copies across just about every platform imaginable. Honestly, we’re only a mobile port away from Skyrim being the most accessible AAA game ever made.

That’s a wonderful thing, given the size, scale, and beauty of everything this game represents. You’ll be able to sink hundreds, if not thousands, of hours into this critically acclaimed title, with its vast content putting almost everything else to shame. That’s all before DLC and mods, too, which elevate Skyrim into all-time great territory.

Words by Kurt Perry

5. Portal 2 (2011)

Valve

Genre: Puzzle

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Cocoon or Mirror’s Edge?

What it’s about: An iconic puzzle platformer that tasks players with completing a series of unique challenges using the Portal Gun to discover the truth behind Aperture Science.

Why we like it: Portal might have brought puzzle games out of their niche corner of the gaming world but Portal 2 refined the experience. The sequel polished portal mechanics, new gameplay features, and a thrilling (and hilarious) story there’s something really special about this game.

In terms of the experiments… we mean puzzles.. they’re just difficult enough to be challenging without becoming frustrating and the characters we meet along the way (all two of them if you don’t count the Companion Cube) are as lovable as they are lothable.



Words by Tom Percival

4. Half-Life 2 (2004)

Valve

Genre: FPS

Multiplayer: No

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Crysis or Control?

What it’s about: Set during a ruthless alien invasion, the silent but determined Doctor Gordon Freeman adjusts his glasses, picks up his trusty crowbar, and delivers a lesson in violence to the scum of the universe.

Why we like it: Half-Life 2 is a once-in-a-generation first-person shooter that has changed the genre forever. There’s a reason why people still yearn for a sequel today. Not only did Half-Life 2 innovate multiplayer way before Call of Duty, but its gravity gun also added some addictive puzzle mechanics, which elevated the game beyond just shooting aliens.

Half-Life 2 also expanded the universe, connecting games like Portal and creating a rich lore for fans to lose themselves in. It’s been decades, but we live in hope for a Half-Life 3. We miss you, Gordon.

Words by Sam Smith

3. World of Warcraft (2004)

Activision-Blizzard

Genre: MMO RPG

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Diablo IV

What it’s about: The biggest MMO in the history of the genre, players select a class and battle their way through dungeons and raids in the beloved worlds of Azeroth and beyond.

Why we like it: At this point, anyone who has ever thought about playing a game on PC has likely heard of World of Warcraft. It’s a genuine pop culture phenomenon that defines the MMO genre.

So whether you love high-level group content like Mythic dungeons and raids or adventuring across the magical world of Azeroth, interacting with NPCs as you go, there really is something for everyone. Outside of the game, though, it’s had a huge impact on people’s lives. People have made friends, met partners, and even gotten married after meeting in WoW, so how could we not include it?

Words by James Lynch

2. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

Rockstar Games

Genre: Action-adventure

Multiplayer: Yes

Available on PC Game Pass? No

What it’s about: An epic action-adventure set in the turn-of-the-century Wild West that follows the struggles of the Van Der Linde gang as they try and fit into a changing societal landscape.

Why we like it: Red Dead Redemption 2 is a masterclass in storytelling. Not only does it offer a slower pace of play due to its era, with adrenaline-fuelled GTA-like gunfights peppered throughout its sprawling world and narrative – but it’s a tale that stays with you weeks (and in my case, years) after you roll credits.

A memorable cast of characters coupled with some of the most emotional, beautifully acted moments in gaming means that there are two sides of a coin to experience in RDR2 – and both are enhanced by an unparalleled immersive world. Oh, and there’s also an Online mode if you fancy wrangling up a posse of friends to explore the plains together with.

Words by Ava Thompson-Powell

1. Elden Ring (2022)

FromSoftware

Multiplayer: Yes

Genre: Action-RPG

Available on PC Game Pass? No, but why not try Lies of P?

What it’s about: An undead warrior known as The Tarnished must hunt down the demi-gods to become the new Elden Lord and restore balance to his homeland.

Why we like it: Elden Ring took the Dark Souls formula and breathed fresh life into it by making it open world, giving FromSoftware’s Souls series its “Breath of the Wild moment”.

While the game still contains crushingly difficult bosses, the threat of invasion from other players, and poison swamps galore, Elden Ring finally saw the Souls games get the recognition they deserve from the wider gaming community. Elden Ring also raised the bar for sandbox adventures, so much so that even its expansion has been nominated for Game of the Year 2024 – and we voted it our game best game ever… so it sort of had to win.

Words by Sam Smith



If you want to know how we’re celebrating the rest of PC Gaming week be sure to check out the full schedule here.