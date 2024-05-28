Best optics in XDefiant: Short range, long range & best overall

To become more accurate in XDefiant, you will want to look at the available optics that can be equipped for the various weapons you can use.

The optics range from sights that excel when up close and personal with your enemy, to scopes that allow you to take out the competition from afar.

Knowing which optics are the best for each of these situations, and which are the best guns to pair them with, is paramount to being the best player you can be in XDefiant, which is why we have compiled the best of the bunch right here.

Best optic for short range

When engaging with opponents up close, you will want to go with the Reflex Sight. With its clear line of sight and quick running-to-aiming speed, this optic has everything you need for these encounters.

You could also consider the Holographic Sight as that offers many of the same benefits.

The Reflex Sight pairs best with XDefiant’s AR’s, SMG’s, LMG’s, and Shotguns as these are the best at short-range combat.

Best optic for long range

For longer distances, you will want to look at the Variable Zoom Scope (4x-8x) to take advantage of how effective it is at long range While the 4x setting can perform great for mid-range encounters, when you need to take out a target from a good ways away, you can switch to the 8x.

Another alternative you can look at is the CQBSS (8x) as it has great clarity and accuracy, but a lack of another range setting like the 4x in the Variable Zoom Scope is sorely missed with it.

These scopes are best used on the Marksman and Sniper rifles in the games since they excel at long-distance fighting.

Best overall optic

If you are looking for a jack-of-all-trades sight, the ACOG (4x) is a great, all-around option.

Pairing it with an Assault Rifle will allow you to cover any ground, and you won’t be out of luck should another player engage you from short or long range.

We recommend throwing this on the ACR 6.8, which has proved to be the best AR in the game for a multitude of reasons. With this pair, you can be a real threat from anywhere on the battlefield.

An optic is only as good as the weapon it is equipped with, so be sure to stay up-to-date with the game’s meta including the right attachments for the ACR 6.8, the AK-47, and the M44.