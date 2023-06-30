Best Only Up! streamer fails from Dr Disrespect, NICKMERCS, IShowSpeed, more

Only Up! is an indie game that has exploded in popularity, particularly for streamers. Some of the world’s biggest streamers like TimTheTatMan, NICKMERCS, IShowSpeed, and Dr Disrespect have been getting in on the action – often leaving in rage.

Out of nowhere, a game can suddenly be plucked from relative obscurity and become mainstream overnight. In the blink of an eye, that’s exactly what happened to SCKR Games’ Only Up!

The title borrows heavily from the hit indie game Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy and shares the same premise. Using the most basic of controls, players need to ascend a seemingly never-ending empire of convoluted constructions, traps, and obstacles until they reach the apex of the map.

The crux of the gameplay is that if you fall, you will lose progress – in rare and terrifying cases, all of it. Big-time streamers on Twitch, YouTube, and Kick have given Only Up! crack, leading to many furious reactions.

Dr Disrespect gets disrespected by Only Up!

The volatile nature of Only Up’s gameplay is a recipe for disaster. This is why Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatMan have had a tasty back and forth watching each other succumb to failure.

The two streamers have been checking in on each other’s streams to see who’s gotten farther in the game. Doc reached a pivotal moment in the platforming title where he found a shortcut to ascend quicker. In doing so, he messed up, lost a ton of progress, and watched on in disbelief as his character plummeted a long way down.

Worse still, his good friend TimTheTatMan watched the whole scenario unfold and was in hysterics.

TimTheTatMan ragequits Only Up!

Things haven’t been so rosy for Tim though. Doc’s gotten his own back more than a few times as showcased by Doc’s recent Only Up! head-to-head video featuring Tim. Not only that, but he’s also had fellow friend NICKMERCS basking in one of Tim’s most painful falls – leaving Nick cheering and celebrating, and Tim screaming: “Are you f*cking kidding me?” repeatedly.

Only Up! gives NICKMERCS a taste of his own medicine

The cycle continues as NICKMERCS has also given the game a shot. The streamer managed to reach the infamous windmill portion of the game and mistimed the simplest of jumps. As he fell, Nick’s calmness slowly began to disintegrate and as he fell further, Nick began to start frantically hitting his keyboard.

Nick eventually lost it before yelling “F**K” over and over.

IShowSpeed loses 8 hours of Only Up! progress

You can always count on IShowSpeed for an angry reaction. The streamer duly obliged as his viewers watched the content creator lose over eight hours of game progress due to the deceptive ‘Rainbow Road’ trick. If players get caught in this intangible web, they are doomed.

Speed could only curse and watch on in horror as he, like so many others, plunged to the very beginning of the game.

Only Up! is only going to provoke even more angry reactions from frustrated streamers. While it’s not a perfect game, it has plenty of likable qualities, and you can check them out in our complete review of the game here.