Best Oil Refinery setup to make Heavy Oil Residue in Satisfactory

Best Oil Refinery setup to make Heavy Oil Residue in SatisfactoryDexerto/Coffee Stain Studios
Heavy Oil Residue is an important material in Satisfactory, but you’ll need to know about the best Oil Refinery setup to make this item.
There are many great uses for Heavy Oil Residue, such as fuel in a Coal Generator, or turned into Petroleum Coke to put into an AWESOME Sink for FICSIT Coupons.
No matter the reason, whether you’re in a single-player or dedicated server, you need to make a Heavy Oil Residue factory. Here’s how it’s done.
How to farm Heavy Oil Residue in Satisfactory
You cannot make this item by hand, so instead you have to refine it in a Refinery using Crude Oil. You’ll unlock the ability to build Oil Extractors and Refineries from the Oil Processing Milestone in Tier 5. This will also allow you to search for Crude Oil on your Scanner.
As you can see from the map above, you won’t find much Pure Crude Oil around, but I recommend you build your base in the Rocky Desert starting location, since it’s close to the two Pure Crude Oil nodes on the western shore of the map.
To make this Heavy Oil Residue setup, you’ll want it to look something like this and it should include these buildings:
- x1 Oil Extractor over Pure Crude Oil
- x1 Refinery making Rubber and Heavy Oil Residue
- x1 Refinery making Plastic and Heavy Oil Residue
- x2 Storage Containers holding Rubber and Plastic separately
- x2 Industrial Fluid Buffers holding Heavy Oil Residue
- x1 Refinery making Petroleum Coke
- x1 Refinery making Fuel
While this is just one decent way of farming Heavy Oil Residue, there are many tweaks you can make to this build to create different items.
For instance, while making Rubber and Plastic with Heavy Oil Residue as a byproduct, you could refine Oil into Heavy Oil Resin and Polymer Resin in a third Refinery as well. This can only be done using an Alternate Recipe, but it’s a great way to also make Polymer Resin, which is used to make Fabric.
While storing away your main products, which are Rubber and Plastic, your byproduct is Heavy Oil Residue, which can be stored in two large Industrial Fluid Buffers. Now, you can stop it right there, but to make the most out of this item, you should turn it into other useful products.
On this farm, I used Heavy Oil Residue to make Petroleum Coke and Fuel in two separate Refineries. You can also choose to make Turbofuel using Heavy Oil Residue and Compacted Coal, which you can make in an Assembler with Coal and Sulfur.
All ways to craft Heavy Oil Residue
Five different crafting recipes can create Heavy Oil Residue, two of them being Alternate Recipes.
|Recipe
|Materials
|Building
|Products
|Plastic
|x3 Crude Oil
|Refinery
|x1 Heavy Oil Residue
x3 Plastic
|Rubber
|x3 Crude Oil
|Refinery
|x2 Heavy Oil Residue
x2 Rubber
|Unpackage Heavy Oil Residue
|x2 Packaged Heavy Oil Residue
|Packager
|x2 Heavy Oil Residue
x2 Empty Canister
|Heavy Oil Residue (Alt)
|x3 Crude Oil
|Refinery
|x4 Heavy Oil Residue
x2 Polymer Resin
|Polymer Resin (Alt)
|x6 Crude Oil
|Refinery
|x2 Heavy Oil Residue
x13 Polymer Resin
All uses for Heavy Oil Residue
Heavy Oil Residue is useful for making nine different products, five of which are from Alternate Recipes.
|Recipe
|Materials
|Building
|Products
|Packaged Heavy Oil Residue
|x2 Heavy Oil Residue
x2 Empty Canister
|Packager
|x2 Packaged Heavy Oil Residue
|Petroleum Coke
|x4 Heavy Oil Residue
|Refinery
|x12 Petroleum Coke
|Residual Fuel
|x6 Heavy Oil Residue
|Refinery
|x4 Fuel
|Smokeless Powder
|x1 Heavy Oil Residue
x2 Black Powder
|Refinery
|x2 Smokeless Powder
|Coated Cable (Alt)
|x2 Heavy Oil Residue
x5 Wire
|Refinery
|x9 Cable
|Diluted Fuel (Alt)
|x5 Heavy Oil Residue
x10 Water
|Blender
|x10 Fuel
|Diluted Packaged Fuel (Alt)
|x1 Heavy Oil Residue
x2 Packaged Water
|Refinery
|x2 Packaged Fuel
|Turbo Blend Fuel (Alt)
|x4 Heavy Oil Residue
x2 Fuel
x3 Sulfur
x3 Petroleum Coke
|Blender
|x6 Turbofuel
|Turbo Heavy Fuel (Alt)
|x5 Heavy Oil Residue
x4 Compacted Coal
|Refinery
|x4 Turbofuel
Now that you know everything about making the perfect Oil Refinery setup to farm Heavy Oil Residue, you should also check out our guides on setting up a train system and a Modular Engine factory.