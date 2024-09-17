Gaming

Best Oil Refinery setup to make Heavy Oil Residue in Satisfactory

Anyka Pettigrew
Satisfactory heavy oil residue

Heavy Oil Residue is an important material in Satisfactory, but you’ll need to know about the best Oil Refinery setup to make this item.

There are many great uses for Heavy Oil Residue, such as fuel in a Coal Generator, or turned into Petroleum Coke to put into an AWESOME Sink for FICSIT Coupons.

No matter the reason, whether you’re in a single-player or dedicated server, you need to make a Heavy Oil Residue factory. Here’s how it’s done.

How to farm Heavy Oil Residue in Satisfactory

You cannot make this item by hand, so instead you have to refine it in a Refinery using Crude Oil. You’ll unlock the ability to build Oil Extractors and Refineries from the Oil Processing Milestone in Tier 5. This will also allow you to search for Crude Oil on your Scanner.

Satisfactory crude oil pureSatisfactory Interactive Map

As you can see from the map above, you won’t find much Pure Crude Oil around, but I recommend you build your base in the Rocky Desert starting location, since it’s close to the two Pure Crude Oil nodes on the western shore of the map.

To make this Heavy Oil Residue setup, you’ll want it to look something like this and it should include these buildings:

Satisfactory Heavy Oil Residue setupDexerto
  • x1 Oil Extractor over Pure Crude Oil
  • x1 Refinery making Rubber and Heavy Oil Residue
  • x1 Refinery making Plastic and Heavy Oil Residue
  • x2 Storage Containers holding Rubber and Plastic separately
  • x2 Industrial Fluid Buffers holding Heavy Oil Residue
  • x1 Refinery making Petroleum Coke
  • x1 Refinery making Fuel

While this is just one decent way of farming Heavy Oil Residue, there are many tweaks you can make to this build to create different items.

For instance, while making Rubber and Plastic with Heavy Oil Residue as a byproduct, you could refine Oil into Heavy Oil Resin and Polymer Resin in a third Refinery as well. This can only be done using an Alternate Recipe, but it’s a great way to also make Polymer Resin, which is used to make Fabric.

While storing away your main products, which are Rubber and Plastic, your byproduct is Heavy Oil Residue, which can be stored in two large Industrial Fluid Buffers. Now, you can stop it right there, but to make the most out of this item, you should turn it into other useful products.

On this farm, I used Heavy Oil Residue to make Petroleum Coke and Fuel in two separate Refineries. You can also choose to make Turbofuel using Heavy Oil Residue and Compacted Coal, which you can make in an Assembler with Coal and Sulfur.

All ways to craft Heavy Oil Residue

Satisfactory heavy oil residue refineryDexerto

Five different crafting recipes can create Heavy Oil Residue, two of them being Alternate Recipes.

RecipeMaterialsBuildingProducts
Plasticx3 Crude OilRefineryx1 Heavy Oil Residue
x3 Plastic
Rubberx3 Crude OilRefineryx2 Heavy Oil Residue
x2 Rubber
Unpackage Heavy Oil Residuex2 Packaged Heavy Oil ResiduePackagerx2 Heavy Oil Residue
x2 Empty Canister
Heavy Oil Residue (Alt)x3 Crude OilRefineryx4 Heavy Oil Residue
x2 Polymer Resin
Polymer Resin (Alt)x6 Crude OilRefineryx2 Heavy Oil Residue
x13 Polymer Resin

All uses for Heavy Oil Residue

Heavy Oil Residue is useful for making nine different products, five of which are from Alternate Recipes.

RecipeMaterialsBuildingProducts
Packaged Heavy Oil Residuex2 Heavy Oil Residue
x2 Empty Canister		Packagerx2 Packaged Heavy Oil Residue
Petroleum Cokex4 Heavy Oil ResidueRefineryx12 Petroleum Coke
Residual Fuelx6 Heavy Oil ResidueRefineryx4 Fuel
Smokeless Powderx1 Heavy Oil Residue
x2 Black Powder		Refineryx2 Smokeless Powder
Coated Cable (Alt)x2 Heavy Oil Residue
x5 Wire		Refineryx9 Cable
Diluted Fuel (Alt)x5 Heavy Oil Residue
x10 Water		Blenderx10 Fuel
Diluted Packaged Fuel (Alt)x1 Heavy Oil Residue
x2 Packaged Water		Refineryx2 Packaged Fuel
Turbo Blend Fuel (Alt)x4 Heavy Oil Residue
x2 Fuel
x3 Sulfur
x3 Petroleum Coke		Blenderx6 Turbofuel
Turbo Heavy Fuel (Alt)x5 Heavy Oil Residue
x4 Compacted Coal		Refineryx4 Turbofuel

Now that you know everything about making the perfect Oil Refinery setup to farm Heavy Oil Residue, you should also check out our guides on setting up a train system and a Modular Engine factory.

