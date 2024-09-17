Best Oil Refinery setup to make Heavy Oil Residue in Satisfactory

Heavy Oil Residue is an important material in Satisfactory, but you’ll need to know about the best Oil Refinery setup to make this item.

There are many great uses for Heavy Oil Residue, such as fuel in a Coal Generator, or turned into Petroleum Coke to put into an AWESOME Sink for FICSIT Coupons.

No matter the reason, whether you’re in a single-player or dedicated server, you need to make a Heavy Oil Residue factory. Here’s how it’s done.

Article continues after ad

How to farm Heavy Oil Residue in Satisfactory

You cannot make this item by hand, so instead you have to refine it in a Refinery using Crude Oil. You’ll unlock the ability to build Oil Extractors and Refineries from the Oil Processing Milestone in Tier 5. This will also allow you to search for Crude Oil on your Scanner.

Satisfactory Interactive Map

As you can see from the map above, you won’t find much Pure Crude Oil around, but I recommend you build your base in the Rocky Desert starting location, since it’s close to the two Pure Crude Oil nodes on the western shore of the map.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To make this Heavy Oil Residue setup, you’ll want it to look something like this and it should include these buildings:

Dexerto

x1 Oil Extractor over Pure Crude Oil

over Pure Crude Oil x1 Refinery making Rubber and Heavy Oil Residue

making x1 Refinery making Plastic and Heavy Oil Residue

making x2 Storage Containers holding Rubber and Plastic separately

holding Rubber and Plastic separately x2 Industrial Fluid Buffers holding Heavy Oil Residue

holding Heavy Oil Residue x1 Refinery making Petroleum Coke

making x1 Refinery making Fuel

While this is just one decent way of farming Heavy Oil Residue, there are many tweaks you can make to this build to create different items.

For instance, while making Rubber and Plastic with Heavy Oil Residue as a byproduct, you could refine Oil into Heavy Oil Resin and Polymer Resin in a third Refinery as well. This can only be done using an Alternate Recipe, but it’s a great way to also make Polymer Resin, which is used to make Fabric.

Article continues after ad

While storing away your main products, which are Rubber and Plastic, your byproduct is Heavy Oil Residue, which can be stored in two large Industrial Fluid Buffers. Now, you can stop it right there, but to make the most out of this item, you should turn it into other useful products.

Article continues after ad

On this farm, I used Heavy Oil Residue to make Petroleum Coke and Fuel in two separate Refineries. You can also choose to make Turbofuel using Heavy Oil Residue and Compacted Coal, which you can make in an Assembler with Coal and Sulfur.

Article continues after ad

All ways to craft Heavy Oil Residue

Dexerto

Five different crafting recipes can create Heavy Oil Residue, two of them being Alternate Recipes.

Recipe Materials Building Products Plastic x3 Crude Oil Refinery x1 Heavy Oil Residue

x3 Plastic Rubber x3 Crude Oil Refinery x2 Heavy Oil Residue

x2 Rubber Unpackage Heavy Oil Residue x2 Packaged Heavy Oil Residue Packager x2 Heavy Oil Residue

x2 Empty Canister Heavy Oil Residue (Alt) x3 Crude Oil Refinery x4 Heavy Oil Residue

x2 Polymer Resin Polymer Resin (Alt) x6 Crude Oil Refinery x2 Heavy Oil Residue

x13 Polymer Resin

All uses for Heavy Oil Residue

Heavy Oil Residue is useful for making nine different products, five of which are from Alternate Recipes.

Recipe Materials Building Products Packaged Heavy Oil Residue x2 Heavy Oil Residue

x2 Empty Canister Packager x2 Packaged Heavy Oil Residue Petroleum Coke x4 Heavy Oil Residue Refinery x12 Petroleum Coke Residual Fuel x6 Heavy Oil Residue Refinery x4 Fuel Smokeless Powder x1 Heavy Oil Residue

x2 Black Powder Refinery x2 Smokeless Powder Coated Cable (Alt) x2 Heavy Oil Residue

x5 Wire Refinery x9 Cable Diluted Fuel (Alt) x5 Heavy Oil Residue

x10 Water Blender x10 Fuel Diluted Packaged Fuel (Alt) x1 Heavy Oil Residue

x2 Packaged Water Refinery x2 Packaged Fuel Turbo Blend Fuel (Alt) x4 Heavy Oil Residue

x2 Fuel

x3 Sulfur

x3 Petroleum Coke Blender x6 Turbofuel Turbo Heavy Fuel (Alt) x5 Heavy Oil Residue

x4 Compacted Coal Refinery x4 Turbofuel

Now that you know everything about making the perfect Oil Refinery setup to farm Heavy Oil Residue, you should also check out our guides on setting up a train system and a Modular Engine factory.