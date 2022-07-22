Best new games August 2022 for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch & PC

Andrew Highton . 34 minutes ago

Here are the best new games in August 2022 across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Gaming has already had plenty of high spots in 2022 with Elden Ring becoming an immediate GOTY contender, Horizon Forbidden West stunning gamers with its jaw-dropping encounters, and Gran Turismo 7 racing to victory and the best new games of August 2022 are only going to add to that list.

On the other hand, we still have plenty of top titles to look forward to in God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part I remake, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and a whole lot more!

For now, here are all the best new games in August 2022 for you to look forward to.

Following on from the success of Two Point Hospital, the good folks over at Two Point have followed up their 2018, hospital-themed simulation with a University-inspired one!

As to be expected, players will be tasked with the creation of a University campus and overseeing its day-to-day management from expenses to student morale.

We’ve already had the opportunity to get hands-on with it so you can check out why it’s one of the best new games of August 2022.

The award for the most creative/creepy title of August 2022 probably has to go to Cult of the Lamb, a roguelike about a possessed lamb that must build an army.

We found out firsthand that Cult of the Lamb’s execution more than lives up to its concept as the stylish graphics is complemented wonderfully by its diverse two-pronged gameplay that flirts between an all-action adventure game, and a crafty, army-building strategy game.

It’s that time of year again for American Football fans as the NFL franchise is gearing for its annual release, this time in NFL Madden 23.

We already know who this year’s cover star is and also who the game’s highest-rated players are, and we won’t have to wait much longer to see how this year’s version plays and differs from recent years.

Nine years after the last full, mainline Saints Row game and a new reboot is here to put the iconic franchise back on the map in a typically raucous fashion.

Whilst the Saints Rows reboot looks to tone down the silliness that crept into the game’s later content, make no mistake, this is another bombastic open-world, sandbox adventure for you to go crazy in.

Read more about it in our complete preview here, where we discuss why it could be one of the best new games of August 2022.

In a surprise remake that not many people probably saw coming, Nintendo announced that PAC-MAN WORLD is set to be reincarnated through a fully-fledged remake.

The game’s reveal trailer showed a bright, bouncy Pac-Man bounding around all the game’s original levels and they look shinier and sparklier than ever.

Platformers seem to be very alive at the moment and PAC-MAN WORLD: Re-PAC looks to show a different side to Pac-Man that not many people have seen before.

F1 fans are familiar with the long-running simulated series that captures the magic of real-life F1 races that thrill viewers week in and week out.

But 2022 has called for the first-ever F1 Manager game and it dispenses with the physical racing side of F1 and deals directly with the micromanagement of running a Formula 1 team, as well as the behind-the-scenes details.

Another remake in August 2022 is Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed. The hilariously named title has been rebuilt from the ground up, based on the original game, and shouldn’t feel alien to anyone that has, or hasn’t, played it before.

A childhood game for many, Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed should bring back a lot of nostalgia for most and make the act of body snatching and firing human-eating space worms a delight.

Those are the biggest and best new games of August 2022. Keep checking out this guide each month to see all the latest and greatest games that are on the way in 2022!