Best multiplayer games on PC Game Pass right now

It’s PC gaming week here at Dexerto, so to celebrate this wonderful holiday (what do you mean you don’t celebrate?), we’ve put together a list of the best multiplayer games to play right now that are available on PC Game Pass.

As you can imagine, this is no easy task. There are so many multiplayer games to choose from that you’d need to have an encyclopedic knowledge of games to even attempt such a thing. Well, call us Wiki-xerto (or don’t) because we’ve gone and done it.

So, how did we work out what games to include? Well, I’m glad you asked. We polled the entire gaming team and got together a long list that more than lived up to its name. From there, the Dexerto senior team locked themselves in a meeting room and yelled at each other for 45 minutes. After we’d done that, we started arguing about the list until we finally emerged bloody and bruised with a list of the best 20 multiplayer games on PC Game Pass.

We’ve got a little bit of everything on this list, including RTS games, shooters, and RPGs. The only thing they’ve all got in common? You’ll have a whole lot of fun playing them with a friend or two, and you can play them all with a PC Game Pass subscription.

Xbox Game Studios

20. Sea of Thieves (2018)

Genre: Action-adventure

What it’s about: You play as a pirate, sailing the open seas in search of treasure, reputation, more treasure, hidden secrets, and even more treasure.

Why we like it: A game like Sea of Thieves is a treat for anyone who is looking for a fun and constantly evolving multiplayer experience. Thanks to the regular seasonal updates, there are always new things to do and islands to explore. What’s more, you and your friends can enjoy almost any type of adventure on the Sea of Thieves. Personally, though, I’ve always thought the best part of Sea of Thieves is fishing (Editor: What?). It’s relaxing, challenging, and thrilling to sail the seas in search of rare creatures – just watch out for other boats!

Words by Jessica Filby

World’s Edge

19. Age of Mythology: Retold (2024)

Genre: RTS

What it’s about: Remaster of the iconic RTS that draws the historical and mythological together into an action-packed and downright bonkers experience.

Why we like it: Age of Mythology: Retold does a stellar job of bringing the classic Age of Mythology experience into the modern day. Age of Empires 2 might be the more iconic multiplayer experience of the late 90s, but the mythological elements Retold uses have always made this the better game, in my opinion.

Age of Mythology: Retold leaves much of the base game in place, sharpening the visuals and adding new units and god powers to the existing pantheon for each civilization. Under the hood, some of the more clunky mechanics from the original have been removed, and the whole thing is about as streamlined as can be. Plus, it’s really fun summoning a massive dog-headed Titan and watching it wreak havoc. For that reason alone, it’s well worth jumping into.

Words by James Lynch

Torn Banner Studios

18. Chivalry 2 (2021)

Genre: Hack and slash

What it’s about: Chivalry 2 is a medieval hack-and-slash game where you participate in huge online 64-player battles, wielding swords, shields, axes, and chickens?

Why we like it: Chivalry 2 revels in being silly, and it’s better for it. While other online sword fighting games like Mordhau and For Honor focus on deep combat systems, Chivalry 2 puts the focus on arcade-y (definitely a word) fun. So, if you find yourself outmatched by a superior swordsman, you don’t need to panic.

You can jump into the melee and swing your sword or war hammer around and just have fun. Or, pick up some unorthodox weapons like the severed arms and heads of your foes, or even launch a live chicken at them. Other multiplayer games might require you to learn the meta, maps, or combos, but Chivalry 2 is so easy to pick up and play that it’s the perfect game for you and your friends to download on Game Pass.

Words by Liam Mackay

Bethesda Softworks

17. Fallout 76 (2018)

Genre: MMORPG

What it’s about: An MMORPG experience set in Bethesda’s bleak post-apocalyptic world, which has been blighted by nuclear war.

Why we like it: Fallout may have carved out a space for itself as a single-player experience, but Bethesda’s first foray into the world of MMOs is considerably more engrossing than it was on its debut. Though the idea always made sense in theory, the initial iteration was too limited in scope to retain its intended audience. Now, players have a veritable feast of content to jump into, with the expeditions to iconic locations like The Pitt a real highlight for longtime fans of the series.

The gunplay and weapon crafting systems are much more advanced than anything in Fallout 4, while the multiplayer elements used in conjunction with dynamic NPCs make the world feel more alive than ever. Though the main series touched on the idea of forging a place in this post-nuclear apocalypse, Fallout 76 has become the game that realizes that in the most complete way.

Words by James Lynch

LucasArts

16. Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2017)

Genre: Action-shooter

What’s it about: Set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, you control Iden Versio, a former Imperial officer who defected to the New Republic in the dying years of the Galactic Civil War.

Why we like it: One of the (if not the) best Star Wars multiplayer games of all time, this slick shooter balances fun and fast gameplay with all the joy of recreating the most exciting and climactic battles in a galaxy far, far away. There’s something incredibly thrilling about reliving your favorite Star Wars movie moments, and I challenge anyone not to get excited when they get to control iconic heroes and villains like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

Words by Tom Percival

Pugstorm

15. Core Keeper (2021)

Genre: Survival

What it’s about: Drawn towards an unknown relic, you play as an explorer who finds themselves trapped in an ancient cave filled with mysterious trinkets, resources, and (as you’ll soon discover) plenty of creatures to keep you on your toes.

Why we like it: Core Keeper takes the best of Minecraft, Terraria, and Stardew Valley – namely crafting, farming, and the adorable pixelated graphics – and synthesizes them into a thrilling, spelunking adventure. But why’s Core Keeper the perfect game to play with friends? Well, would you want to fight terrifying bosses like Omoroth the Sea Titan alone? If Minecraft or cozy farming games are your style, then Core Keeper is a must-play.

Words by Jessica Filby

InnerSloth LLC / PlayEveryWare

14. Among Us (2018)

Genre: Social deduction

What it’s about: A group of astronauts are exploring space until they find themselves with an imposter on their mission, intent on wiping out the entire crew without getting caught. Can you find the imposter among you? (Oh, that’s where it gets its name!)

Why we like it: Boasting cute graphics and seriously addictive gameplay, Among Us smartly combines the thrill of social dedication games (there’s nothing better than feeling clever) with genuine tension. After all, no one wants to end up floating through space.

And while playing Among Us with random players is fun, nothing quite matches shouting at your friends or fleeing from someone you know is the Imposter so you can get to the button before they kill you, and even then, good luck convincing the others that you’re correct.

Words by Jessica Filby

Ubisoft

13. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (2015)

Genre: Shooter

What it’s about: This tactical shooter from Ubisoft has a basic premise: one team attacks one of two bombsites while the other teams defend them. However, the actual gameplay is far more nuanced, with different Operators having abilities that can flip a game on its head and buildings that can be destroyed and traversed in all manner of ways.

Why we like it: Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most unique first-person shooters ever made. The tactical element of the game means you have to learn every Operator inside and out to perfect your gameplay, and if you’re looking for something that you can really sink your teeth into to become a master, then this is excellent.

Words by Jacob Hale

Hello Games

12. No Man’s Sky (2016)

Genre: Action-adventure

What it’s about: Procedurally generated space sandbox experience, where the titular sky really is the limit, featuring advanced crafting, exploration, and social mechanics.

Why we like it: Almost nobody needs reminding of how disastrous No Man’s Sky’s launch was but since then, developer Hello Games has created one of the most compelling multiplayer spaces (pun unintended) in gaming. The procedurally generated universe is bursting with life and variety, and the game genuinely makes the players feel like explorers, pushing out the frontiers of everything we know about the galaxy.

The effort on the part of the developer must have been immense, but it has resulted in a game with considerably more depth than even the one that was pitched to fans in the first place. Heading out into the vastness of space with a friend or two is absolutely the best way to experience No Man’s Sky, building bases and colonizing previously unknown worlds to carve out a little piece of home.

Words by James Lynch

Xbox Game Studios

11. Gears 5 (2019)

Genre: Shooter

What’s it about: Following the events of Gears of War 4, you control Kait Diaz as she tries to discover the origins of Locust Horde and uncover her own connection to the alien queen Myrah.

Why we like it: Gears 5 may not reinvent the wheel (Or COG), but its refined gameplay and impressive range of multiplayer modes (including a co-op campaign mode) make this a must-play for those looking for the definitive Gears experience. The best thing about it, though, is the new Arcade mode, which offers a fresh and exciting spin on the hero shooter genre popularized by games like Overwatch.

Words by Tom Percival

Hazelight Studios

10. It Takes Two (2021)

Genre: Action-adventure

What it’s about: Two parents with relationship struggles are transformed into dolls and whisked off into a world of magic. They’ll have to work together to complete different trials to be reunited with their daughter Rose.

Why we like it: It Takes Two offers nuanced characters who are imperfect, vibrant levels to explore, and plenty of platforming and puzzling to complete. As a co-op adventure, you and your companion will go through plenty of challenges as you help drive Cody and May toward their end goal of being reunited with their daughter.

Along the way, you’ll have plenty of laughter – and even the odd twist that’ll be etched into your brain for years to come. It Takes Two has got it all, so grab a friend and prepare for one of the best co-op adventures out there.

Words by Ava Thompson-Powell

Playground Games

9. Forza Horizon 5 (2021)

Genre: Racing

What it’s about: A new racing festival has arrived, and it’s up to you to make a name for yourself as a stunt driver, supercar racer, offroad rallier, or the type of driver to beat an airplane (yes, that happens).

Why we like it: Racing games are inherently competitive. Sure, you can enjoy a race with your friends, but let’s be honest: you want to win, and so that inherent spirit of competition is critical to a good racing game. Thankfully, Forza Horizon 5 doesn’t disappoint in that regard and it also offers a massive open world, co-op races, and collectibles to enjoy.

Personally, I’ve always enjoyed the sillier side of the game, like trying to complete silly Goliath challenges in the slowest cars available or attempting to race friends in sports cars while off-road, an experience that’s made all the more fun when shared with friends, especially when you’re all on the same team.

Words by Jessica Filby

Behaviour Interactive

8. Dead by Daylight (2016)

Genre: Horror

What it’s about: A 4v1 asymmetrical horror that pits survivors against dangerous killers and psychos from across the entire horror genre.

Why we like it: Whether you’re looking to play with random folks or link up with friends, Dead by Daylight is one of the best multiplayer games you can experience on Game Pass, and its longevity is a testament to that. Since 2016, DbD has exploded in popularity and, from humble beginnings, has grown into a game that lets Lara Croft, Pyramid Head, the Ring’s Sadako, and even Nicholas Cage himself face off against one another.

The game’s progression system is incredibly forgiving these days, allowing you to unlock each character’s three Perks that provide different abilities for your characters, meaning you can experiment and find different builds to suit your preferred playstyle.

There are even the odd occasional limited modes, like the 2v8 mode, which is full-on chaotic and breathes new life into the game if you’re a long-term player.

Words by Ava Thompson-Powell

Activision

7. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (2024)

Genre: FPS

What it’s about: Black Ops 6 is the first game in the illustrious Call of Duty franchise to be set during the Gulf War and tasks players with stopping a rogue paramilitary group called Pantheon.

Why we like it: We’ve written a lot about how Black Ops 6 has raised the bar for Call of Duty, and we mean it. The game’s biggest selling point is the omnimovement system, which speeds up gameplay and adds a new mechanic for veteran players to master, all while staying true to the series’ core identity as a fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled shooter. Add that to a campaign that stands out as one of the best in recent memory together with some excellent mission design, and you’ve got a recipe for one of the best games of 2024.

Words by Jacob Hale

Mojang

6. Minecraft (2011)

Genre: Survival

What it’s about: Minecraft is a massive open-world sandbox adventure where you can build, create, survive, and explore to get to The End to defeat the Enderdragon once and for all.

Why we like it: Minecraft can be played as a single-player adventure, but there’s nothing quite like sitting down with your friends to work as a team to build the best base possible. One goes mining, the other explores, the other (me usually) farms, collects animals, cooks, and makes sure the flowers look pretty around the base).

Alternatively, in true ‘you can do anything’ Minecraft style, there’s always room for PvP and minigames. The game has tons of servers to join where you can play survival games, Dropper, Bed Wars, or just see who can craft something the quickest.

Whether you prefer exploring, racing, fighting, or just quick reflexes, Minecraft is the multiplayer game for you.

Words by Jessica Filby

Microsoft

5. Halo: The Master Chief Collection (MCC) (2014)

Genre: FPS

What it’s about: The complete Halo package featuring the first six games in the series, all fully remastered and optimized for the current console generation.

Why we like it: The halcyon days of the competitive Halo multiplayer scene may be behind us, but the Master Chief Collection has done a remarkable job of resurrecting the joy associated with that era. The Halo 2 Anniversary multiplayer experience manages to toe the fine line between remastering the elements that would have felt dated while retaining the magic that made it so special in the first place.

In a world of Call of Duty clones, Halo still does things a little differently, and the organized chaos that can be found in any of its multiplayer lobbies is pretty spectacular. Gunplay, vehicle mechanics, and melee combat are all impressively synchronized and the glitches and technical issues that marred the launch no longer feature. If you’re looking for an old-school run and gun you’d be hard-pressed to find anything better.

Words by James Lynch

Blizzard

4. Overwatch 2 (2023)

Genre: Hero shooter

Free-to-play – get exclusive rewards with PC Game Pass

What it’s about: Overwatch 2 is a 5v5 hero shooter where teams compete in various challenging but rewarding objective-based modes, all while controlling one of 41 distinct characters with powerful abilities.

Why we like it: After a shaky launch back in 2022, OW2 has only gone from strength to strength in the months and years since. The sequel has kept up this momentum throughout 2024 and remains one of the very best hero shooters ever made.

The ever-growing roster of heroes has something for everyone, whether it’s the stealthy hacking of Sombra or the brute force of Reinardt, and their abilities are easy to grasp but take hours to master. Blizzard has also upped the ante with bigger and bigger events, offering plenty of free rewards to work towards.

If you’ve never jumped into this colorful universe, there’s no better time to do so. Just don’t be surprised if one match quickly turns into a dozen.

Words by Nathan Warby

Blizzard

3. Diablo IV (2023)

Genre: Dungeon crawler

What it’s about: Many years after Diablo’s last rampage, his niece Lilith returns to Sanctuary in the guise of protecting it from the Prime Evils. However, Lilith’s offer of safety is just another deal with another devil.

Why we like it: Diablo 4 leans into multiplayer more than previous Diablo games, letting players form war bands and complete quests together – or, failing that, meeting on the battlefield for some intense PvP battles to the death.

The Vessel of Hatred DLC expands this even further by adding the Dark Citadel, finally allowing Diablo players to engage in Raid-like events for the first time. Its perpetually online world also allows players to randomly bump into each other in the wild, creating the most intense moments we’ve ever seen in the series.

Words by Sam Smith

Riot Games

2. Valorant (2020)

Genre: Hero shooter

Free-to-play – get exclusive rewards with PC Game Pass

What it’s about: Valorant is a round-based tactical first-person shooter where two teams of agents, each with unique abilities, compete to plant or defuse bombs.

Why we like it: Valorant offers a fresh take on the classic round-based multiplayer formula popularized by Counter-Strike. While raw shooting skill and team strategy are still vital, Valorant’s roster of unique agents with distinct powers adds buckets of strategy and creativity. This mix of staple FPS mechanics and character abilities delivers a diverse yet balanced competitive experience, revitalizing the genre and appealing to both veteran CS players and newcomers.

Words by Josh Taylor

Riot Games

1. League of Legends (2009)

Genre: MOBA

Free-to-play – get exclusive rewards with PC Game Pass

What it’s about: Set on the world of Runeterra, League of Legends (LoL) sees powerful champions go toe to toe in the hopes of destroying their opponent’s base.

Why we like it: LoL is the world’s premier MOBA and is well known for its incredibly competitive scene. At its highest level, League of Legends is a game like no other, and the skills that professional players show are as impressive as anything an athlete can do. Yet it’s important to remember that this isn’t just a game for pros. Whatever your skill, the huge variety of champions (there are more than 150 of them) and abilities that match every playstyle make this a fun and thrilling experience. Seriously, no two matches of LoL are ever the same, and that alone will keep you coming back for more and more.

Words by James Lynch

