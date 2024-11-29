Best multiplayer games of 2024

Can you hear that groaning? That’s the sound of 2024 not so quietly coming to an end, so to celebrate, we thought we’d look back at the best multiplayer games.

That might sound easy enough, but it’s fiendishly difficult because it’s been a great year for playing games with friends. We started the year fighting giant bugs with pals in Helldivers 2 before returning to Earth to battle The Darkness in Destiny 2. Then we closed out the year fighting giant bugs again (odd, it happened twice) in Space Marine 2! All of that, and we haven’t even mentioned WoW, LoL, or Diablo IV!

To complete this tricky task, we assembled the entire Dexerto team, like some sort of gaming Avengers, and asked them to submit their favorite multiplayer games of the year. From there, the Dexerto senior team got together and debated which of them should make it to the list. Things got heated, but after a lot of back-and-forth, we managed to hammer out the following list.

We’ve tried to include a variety of different genresand wider industry trends and reflect our personal preferences (plus we’ve included new seasons), so don’t @ us if you disagree with what follows.

Note: We’ve put this list together to give you enough time to get some of these on your Christmas lists or take advantage of whatever Black Friday bargains take your fancy. We’re well aware that there are a few highly anticipated games coming in December (Marvel Rivals, anyone?), so be sure to bookmark this, as who knows. Things might change before the end of the year.

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Blizzard Entertainment

What it’s about: The first major expansion of Diablo 4 features a race against time to prevent the Prime Evil Mephisto from possessing Neyrelle and corrupting the world with his Hatred. It also introduced the Spiritborn class, an evolution of Diablo 3’s Witch Doctor.

Why we like it: Diablo expansions are a big deal, and previous games in the series have only had one, but Diablo 4 is set to receive one yearly. Vessel of Hatred is the first of these and not only adds an exciting new story to play after the conclusion of the base game, but it also sets the scene for what’s to come.

Releasing alongside Season 6, Vessel of Hatred adds new modes and even brings back some classic features from older Diablo games such as Mercenaries and Runewords. In short, Vessel of Hatred is the definitive Diablo 4 experience.

Words by Sam Smith

League of Legends

Riot Games

What is it? League of Legends is the MOBA. It may not be the first MOBA ever made, but it’s definitely the first one that comes to mind for most. It defined the modern free-to-play business model, and it’s still innovating to this day.

Why we like it: It’s incredible how fresh LoL still feels after having been out for over 15 years. With so many characters and items to explore, all of which are constantly changing, no one League match is alike.

And, while it may have a steep learning curve, that curve is incredibly rewarding to see the peaks of. Even if learning, LoL can sometimes feel like running headlong into a brick wall.

However, there are so many exciting new aspects both in LoL itself and outside of it that pushing through that struggle is well worth it. From 2XKO bringing the characters to a different genre to Arcane re-defining characters players have loved for years, it’s never been more exciting to be a League of Legends fan than it is now.

There’s a reason people who haven’t played the game in years are coming back to it now, even with so many other great multiplayer games on offer.

Words by Carver Fisher

Fortnite

Epic Games

What it’s about: Fortnite is an online multiplayer battle royale game where players compete solo or in teams on a shrinking map, gathering resources, looting, and famously building structures. The game began with Save The World as its first mode, followed by the hugely popular Battle Royale. Since then, it has expanded with additional modes, including Ranked, Zero Build, Creative, LEGO Fortnite, Festival, Rocket Racing, Reload, and more.

Why we like it: Fortnite continues to dominate the battle royale genre by constantly reinventing itself better than anyone else. Frequent updates that shake up the meta and reshape the island, alongside major collaborations—most notably this year’s Marvel-themed Chapter 5 Season 4—have kept the game fresh and exciting.

New modes, nostalgic returns of classic weapons and items, and live events that captivate millions ensure the experience is always dynamic. By growing and evolving with its audience over the years, Fortnite has also managed to cater to every kind of player, from casual fans to competitive gamers. With Epic and Disney forging a new long-term partnership, the game promises boundless possibilities, easily solidifying its place as one of the best multiplayer games with no signs of slowing down.

Words by Josh Taylor

Valorant

Riot Games

What it’s about: First launched back in 2020, Valorant is Riot’s tactical shooter that takes the pinpoint gunplay of Counter-Strike and sprinkles in powerful abilities. Players have one life per round and compete to eliminate the other team or attack one of many bomb sites scattered around the map.

Why we like: Valorant isn’t for the faint of heart. While rival FPS titles like Call of Duty are action-packed affairs, rounds of Val are slow and methodical, where just one well-placed headshot can take out an enemy.

While that may seem punishing – and it certainly can be – it’s also some of the most satisfying moment-to-moment gameplay you’re likely to come across. There’s no better feeling than clutching up a match while you’re last alive, taking out the remaining players with surgical precision.

There’s definitely a learning curve since sprinting or even shooting while moving is punished, but once it all clicks, nothing produces those “LET’S GO!” moments quite like Valorant.

Words by Nathan Warby

EA Sports FC 25

EA

What it’s about: EA Sports FC 25 marks the 31st year in a row that EA has dropped one of their ever-popular football sims. But despite being around for over three decades, the series is showing no signs of slowing down with great additions on and off the pitch.

Why we like it: From the outside, it’s easy to accuse EA FC 25, or any sports game for that matter, as reskin of last year’s release. However, for football fanatics, it’s comfortably the best depiction of the beautiful game you can play indoors.

Ultimate Team is as addictive as ever, and the light-hearted 5v5 Rush mode makes it a more social experience than any other year. Meanwhile, forming a team with your friends in Pro Clubs has never been better, thanks to some welcome updates to progression and customization.

I’ve already spent hundreds of hours laughing (and screaming) at my friends for missing open goals, and I expect to be doing exactly that for the rest of the season.

Words by Nathan Warby

Palworld

Pocketpair

What it’s about: Palworld is an open-world sandbox game and creature collector where players build bases and use their caught creatures to create an army to fight the evil in the world. The main goals are to get high-level gear and level up rare Pals to fight bosses and tackle the enemy groups scattered throughout the world.

Why we like it: Palworld is a cross between an open-world survival game and a strategic FPS. It’s a great option for gamers who enjoy creating builds, but also has a cute charm from the creature collector that draws in a wider audience than grittier sandbox games.

While there are definitely some intense themes and concepts in the game, it is very fun to play and has a fully usable multiplayer option for those who want to play with friends.

Words by Laura Gray

World of Warcraft: The War Within

Blizzard Entertainment

What it’s about: The latest expansion in the 20-year history of the world’s most popular MMO, as players head to the center of Azeroth to uncover and defeat an existential threat to its existence.

Why we like it: WoW’s renaissance undoubtedly started with Dragonflight, as confidence started to grow that the game could return to the glory days of Wrath and Legion. The War Within is the realization of that potential. Bringing the game back to the core values that made it so special in the first place, this latest expansion is a delectable medley of enthralling dungeons, fun activities, and unique features that combine to drive the game to a level that it hasn’t seen in years.

Fear over the underground nature of the setting was unfounded, as the developer delivered some of the most stunning zones in the game’s immense history. WoW’s immensely complex systems have been tightened up and the gameplay pipeline finally makes sense, with players able to enjoy the game in their own way rather than being beholden to specific pursuits to get the best gear.

Solo players are also eating better than ever, as the new centerpiece Delves continues to impress. Some issues with the Mythic+ scene aside, it’s difficult to point out major flaws in The War Within’s offering. If Blizzard is able to carry that momentum through to the next two expansions in The Worldsoul Saga, it will almost certainly become the defining MMO experience for years to come.

Words by James Lynch

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Bungie

What it’s about: Guardians, humans from ages long past resurrected by The Traveler, are thrust into a war between mankind and the forces of Darkness led by the mysterious Witness.

One of the longest-running and most successful live service titles, players can chase randomly rolled loot via PvE and PvP activities, with the rarest and most powerful coming from endgame Raids, Dungeons, and competitive PvP events.

Why we like it: As is the case for any long-running IP, Destiny 2 has had its fair share of peaks and troughs since launch in 2017, but even at its worst, the gunplay and build crafting at the core of Bungie’s looter shooter is tighter and more refined than any competitor.

Either for a casual play session or a hardcore Raid marathon, Destiny 2 has always championed cooperative play with longtime friends of Fireteam members who met during the course of the players’ journey. With seven years’ worth of updates behind it and a continued push to evolve for existing and future audiences, Destiny 2 remains one of the best multiplayer experiences on the market.

Words by Joe Pring

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Activision

What it’s about: The latest entry in the long-running Call of Duty series, Black Ops 6, takes back to the 90s with an action-packed campaign, return-to-form Zombies mode, and, most importantly, a best-in-class multiplayer offering.

Why we like it: Call of Duty is the undisputed king of multiplayer shooters and Black Ops 6 represents the strongest entry in the storied franchise for years. The return of the original Prestige system and standout Zombies mode warms the hearts of longtime fans, while omnimovement looks set to revolutionize every game in the series going forward.

Yes, the maps aren’t exactly instant classics, and there have been more ambitious multiplayer titles in 2024. But there’s a reason that CoD has remained a juggernaut for so long, and it’s never been smoother, snappier, and more fun than with Black Ops 6.

Words by Nathan Warby

Helldivers 2

Arrowhead Game Studios

What it’s about: As dedicated and loyal soldiers for the ‘utopian’ Super-Earth, teams of up to four dive into the unforgiving territory to destroy Automaton robots, Tyranid bugs, and anything that stands in the way of democracy and liberty.

Why we like it: Helldivers 2 has its ups and downs with metas shifting and the community loving or hating certain balance changes. However, one aspect of the game never changes, just how fun it is as a multiplayer game.

Whether it’s screaming at each other to stop walking into Stratagems, yelling over an ‘accidental’ friendly fire, or just working as a well-oiled machine to complete the objective, not one mission is completed without most soldiers crying with laughter. Few games manage to embody the pure entertainment and chaos that Helldivers 2 brings, but for that alone, it serves as one of the best multiplayer games of 2024.

Words by Jessica Filby