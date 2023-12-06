Best multiplayer games of 2023

Alan Wake and Spider-Man were among our top games of 2023, but you can’t play them with your friends. If you want a great time with your pals, check out our top 5 best multiplayer games of the year.

Many people will remember 2023 as an amazing year for single-player games. In fact, they dominated our best games of 2023 list. While there were so many great narrative experiences, multiplayer games have remained at the forefront of gaming culture throughout the year, too.

While sitting down with a massive narrative-driven RPG is amazing – there’s nothing like going a few rounds in a multiplayer game with a couple of friends. That is, of course, unless the massive narrative-driven RPG also happens to be a robust multiplayer experience.

There was real variety across the many amazing multiplayer experiences throughout this year. From the aforementioned RPGs to arena and tactical shooters, and fighting games, there’s bound to be something for you and your pals to have a good time with. If you want to see what’s the best of the best, here’s Dexerto’s top 5 multiplayer games of 2023.

5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Activision

Modern Warfare 3 follows several years of lackluster to downright disappointing Call of Duty multiplayer experiences. This time around it hits all the right notes though, delivering on the community’s key wishes to breathe fresh life into the franchise.

After the likes of Vanguard and Modern Warfare 2 fell far short of expectations, MW3 combines the sweet nostalgic hits of classic, remastered Call of Duty maps with new and refreshing gameplay. It helps bring these fan-favorites into the modern day.

A smooth experience on great maps with inventive features that make the game feel as good as a new AAA release should — what more could COD players have asked for from Sledgehammer Games?

Author: Jacob Hale

4. Diablo 4

Blizzard Entertainment

It’s easy to forget how good Diablo 4 actually is. The Action RPG has suffered from some early missteps when it comes to being a live service, but as a campaign and package, it excels. That goes double for the multiplayer aspects of the game.

Getting a band together and mowing through hordes of skeletons, demons, and goat-men has a frenzied, but satisfying chaos to it. You could try to find synergy between your group’s classes or just spam your all abilities into a massive string of particle effects – it doesn’t matter, it remains fun. Add on top of that, the rather compelling campaign being completely co-optable, and you definitely have one of the best times you could have with a group of friends in 2023.

Author: Patrick Dane

3. Counter-Strike 2

Valve

Counter-Strike 2 carries on the legacy of Valve’s legendary shooter, and that’s no small feat. What originally started as a Half-Life mod at the turn of the century has now blossomed into one of the biggest games in the world. This sequel carries that on with meaningful improvements that bring important engine, visual, and mechanical updates to a rock-solid formula.

A great example is the integration of volumetric smokes that can change the dynamic of a match, opening up a plethora of opportunities to outplay enemies. Although Counter-Strike 2’s sub-tick can sometimes be finicky, once you master it, landing shots feels more satisfying than ever. This is only a start but Valve has set up Counter-Strike 2 with a strong foundation to continue evolving into the future.

Author: Sourav Banik

2. Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 wouldn’t be a Dungeons & Dragons game without the addition of stellar multiplayer. That’s exactly what Larian Studios has done. If you are looking for a narrative-driven RPG with friends, this is as good as it gets. Thanks to the introduction of companions, multiple classes, skillsets, and more, Baldur’s Gate 3 cements itself as a fantastic multiplayer game.

Using that multiplayer feature, it manages to create an environment where a group of players can tell a touching story of love, hope, heartbreak, loss, and destiny as one. Baldur’s Gate 3 uses the very best elements of both Dungeons & Dragons and gaming to forge an unreal multiplayer experience.

Author: Jess Filby

1. Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 was one of the most successful games of 2023, and fans of the legendary series have received it warmly. This is for a variety of game-changing reasons. The improved netcode is arguably the best in any fighting game, and it’s an all-important aspect of the genre where input timing is crucial. It doesn’t matter whether you are playing with your friend sitting next to you or someone who is miles away – you’ll rarely feel network lag.

It’s also very approachable. The Battle Hub is a new interesting feature through which Street Fighter 6 introduced casual gaming. If you’re anxious about the ranked mode, you can always get into Battle Hub, and run sets with another player to steadily improve and gain confidence.

On top of that, the ranked mode in Street Fighter 6 is quite lenient too. There is no demotion up to Platinum, which means you can reach that level all while you develop your foundations. There is also a win-streak bonus at lower levels that keeps multiplying as you keep winning, which makes ranking up a lot easier. It has this excellent sense of progression with less of the frustration of other ranked modes in other games.

It is a complete multiplayer experience that ensures connection-based stability for players while also providing incentives to both casual and hardcore audiences. It’s one of the most approachable fighting games ever, for a genre known for being tough to approach, opening up the thrill of besting an opponent to everyone.

Author: Rishov Mukherjee

