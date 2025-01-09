Best MP7 loadout in Delta Force: Meta build and import code

The MP7 might be one of the most compact weapons in Delta Force, but that doesn’t mean it can’t hit hard with the right loadout.

This game has some incredible SMGs that defy the odds by being competitive on maps and modes where you’d imagine versatile rifles like the CAR-15 would dominate. However, that’s not the case at all, with standouts like the MP7 being more than able to hold their own with a meta build.

To help you come out on top and prove that good things really do come in small packages, here’s the best MP7 build in Delta Force, including the import code you can use to add it to your loadout in a matter of seconds.

Best MP7 Delta Force build

Use code 6EVUPTS00AB0VBU781RJM to import this MP7 build that has incredibly high control, which allows it to stay competitive at medium range while still dominating up close:

Foregrip: X25U Angled Combat Grip

X25U Angled Combat Grip Muzzle: Bastion Horizontal Compensator

Bastion Horizontal Compensator Left and Right Patch: HC Hound Handguard

HC Hound Handguard Barrel: MP7 Stinger Long Barrel Combo

MP7 Stinger Long Barrel Combo Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Stock: Core Rail Stock

Core Rail Stock Rear Grip: MP7 Balanced Rear Grip

MP7 Balanced Rear Grip Mag: MP7 30-Round Mag

MP7 30-Round Mag Mag Mount: Hornet SMG Mag Assist (Black)

By Delta Force’s standards, the MP7 actually has quite a lot of recoil, so this build prioritizes maximizing control to fix that. The most impactful attachments that help with this are the X25U Angled Combat Grip, MP7 Stinger Long Barrel Combo, and Bastion Horizontal Compensator, with the latter being especially useful since it reduces left to right bounce when firing.

Unfortunately, these attachments can make the MP7 feel sluggish, so you’ll need to use others to make up for it. We recommend equipping both the Core Rail Stock and MP7 Balanced Rear Grip to boost handling. Even with these, several other SMGs still have better handling, but they at least make the MP7 reasonably responsive without hurting its accuracy.

Unusually for an extended mag, the MP7 30-Round Mag is a free attachment that adds an extra 10 rounds to the magazine. Additionally, it allows you to use the Hornet SMG Mag Assist, which slightly increases handling. There’s no reason to not use both of these, as they improve the weapon without having any drawbacks.

To round off the build, two KC Hound Handguards should be used to improve stability, which is an area where the MP7 struggles, and an optic of choice can help when tracking moving targets. The Panoramic Red Dot Sight is the fan-favorite option, but others like the OSIGHT Red Dot and Reflex Sight work great too.

MP7 pros and cons

PROS CONS Very competitive TTK up close Has a lot of horizontal recoil Impressive range for an SMG Low muzzle velocity Fast fire rate Doesn’t have the best handling stats Hipfire spread is tight and accurate Spray pattern takes some practice to master

Where is the MP7 in the Delta Force meta?

While the MP7 is certainly a viable weapon that has its strengths, it is sadly not among the best SMGs in Delta Force. When compared to the SMG-45, it is much harder to control, with the payoff not really being worth the effort.

Even so, this is far from a bad gun. The MP7 still offers a good time to kill and has a lot of theoretical range if you can land shots. For skilled players who know what they are doing, this gives the MP7 some potential as an SMG-AR hybrid of sorts. Although, if that’s your goal, using a mobile M4A1 build is probably a better option.

The real issue the MP7 has is that it’s so hard to build without giving up something important. If you spec into high control, it has slow handling. If you make an aggressive build, the recoil becomes more than just a handful. Sure, it’s solid enough, but the SMG category has some borderline overpowered options that this just doesn’t match up to.

How to unlock the MP7

You can unlock the MP7 by reaching Operation Level 19. Alternatively, acquiring any MP7 weapon skin will also immediately unlock the SMG, with these being available from the Store, Battle Pass, Market, or as event rewards.

Best MP7 alternative in Delta Force

If you don’t fancy using the MP7, try the MP5 instead, which is another SMG that is accurate and can dominate in the right lobby. Just be aware that the MP5 is very much a CQB weapon, with the MP7 having much better range.