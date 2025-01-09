Best MP5 loadout in Delta Force: Meta build and import code

The MP5 is one of the best guns in Delta Force, with it leading the way as a true jack of all trades SMG if you use the right loadout.

For whatever reason, the MP5 is usually very good in just about every game it appears in. There’s something about an all-purpose SMG that clearly lends itself very well to first person shooters, and Delta Force is no exception.

This compact weapon is among the best guns in the game, with its well-rounded stats and low recoil making it a great option. However, you’ll need a meta build for that to be true, so we’ve put one together, which you can try out using this handy code.

Best MP5 Delta Force build

Use code 6EVUPH800AB0VBU781RJM to import this MP5 build that is extremely good despite only using a handful of attachments, making it both accessible and effective:

Foregrip: X25U Angled Combat Grip

X25U Angled Combat Grip Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Left and Right Rail: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Stock: MP5 Retractable Stock

MP5 Retractable Stock Mag Assist: Hornet SMG Mag Assist (Black)

Dexerto

Unlike most guns in Delta Force, the MP5 only needs a few attachments to be meta worthy. The most impactful of these are the X25U Angled Combat Grip and Sandstorm Vertical Compensator, which reduce recoil by over 50%. That’s incredibly impressive considering the MP5 was already a fairly accurate gun to begin with.

Since these two attachments alone are so effective, the remaining attachment slots can be used to make the MP5 more well-rounded. To do so, we recommend the MP5 Retractable Stock, which boosts handling and stability with no downsides at all.

Keeping with the theme of boosting handling, using two DD Python Handguards and the Hornet SMG Mag Assist is well worth it to make the SMG feel more responsive. After all, it excels up close, so the last thing you want is a slow-handling build that doesn’t make the most of its strengths.

Beyond that, the only question is whether you want to use an optic or not. We’ve opted for the Panoramic Red Dot Sight, which is one of the best in the game. However, the MP5’s iron sights are actually very good, so you might prefer using no sight at all.

MP5 pros and cons

PROS CONS Fast TTK up close Only suited to short-range gunfights Easy to control Low muzzle velocity Impressively well-rounded stats Lacks the versatility of other meta SMGs Fast fire rate Doesn’t excel in any particular area

Where is the MP5 in the Delta Force meta?

Dexerto

The MP5 is not only among the best SMGs in Delta Force, but also one of the best weapons altogether. It is a true jack of all trades submachine gun that has a blistering TTK for close-range engagements yet also low recoil, making it a competitive medium-range option too.

What makes the MP5 so special is that it has no big weaknesses. This gun offers good handling, great control, and a fast fire rate, allowing it to compete on a wide range of maps and modes. Simply, there isn’t really ever a time when picking this gun is going to be a bad option, and that’s a very rare thing indeed.

If we have to be picky and try to find a fault, this gun has mediocre muzzle velocity and doesn’t generally excel in any particular area. Sure, it performs well in most of them, but if you want the highest damage gun or the most accurate, other options will beat the MP5. However, these are minor flaws in the grand scheme of things, with this easily being a top-tier weapon.

How to unlock the MP5

You can unlock the MP5 by reaching Operation Level 29. Alternatively, acquiring any MP5 weapon skin will also immediately unlock the SMG, with these being available from the Store, Battle Pass, Market, or as event rewards.

Best MP5 alternative in Delta Force

The SMG-45 has a lot in common with the MP5, as both are well-rounded SMGs that are easy to use and deal a lot of damage. The one big difference is that the SMG-45’s high muzzle velocity makes it easier to use at long range, while the MP5 is more so a close-range weapon.