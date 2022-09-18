GamingGaming

Best Modern Warfare 2 beta weapons: Meta M4 & Lachmann Sub loadouts

Alec Mullins
Modern Warfare 2
M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2Activision

Modern Warfare 2 has brought a fresh set of armaments to the table and finding the best weapons can be a struggle. Our guide aims to simplify that and keep you one step ahead of the competition.

Modern Warfare 2 is here and the game’s first meta is starting to take shape. While there’s still a lot we haven’t seen, there are a few strong weapons that have become the clear favorites early on.

This meta will look familiar to fans of the series, especially to anyone who played the previous Modern Warfare or who dropped into Verdansk back in the nascent days of Warzone.

Best weapons in Modern Warfare 2 beta

The early favorite across the community has been the M4 and it’s easy to see why. Featuring a generous amount of recoil and a quick TTK, this franchise staple looks like it’s set for another big year.

While it doesn’t operate exactly like its 2019 counterpart, it’s arguably just as effective now as it ever was provided that you have the right loadout.

Meta M4 loadout in MW2 beta

Modern Warfare 2 meta M4 loadoutActivision
This M4 is a long-range menace but can also handle closer engagements without too much struggle.
  • Barrel: Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel
  • Laser: 4MW Laser Box
  • Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
  • Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock
  • Rear Grip: XTEN Grip
  • Receiver: M4

Meta Lachmann Sub (MP5) Modern Warfare 2 loadout

The Lachmann Sub is far and away the best SMG option that’s available in the beta. While the process to unlock it is a little tricky right now, once you’ve got it in your hand it’s easy to understand what makes this one stand out.

It features an unmatched TTK and doesn’t take long at all to get comfortable with, so if you’re looking to play more aggressively than the M4 allows, this is the choice for you.

Meta MP5 Lachmann Sub loadout in Modern Warfare 2Activision
The Lachmann Sub (or the MP5 as most people will call it) is back and just as dominant as it was in MW 2019.
  • Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point
  • Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel
  • Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp
  • Receiver: Lachmann Sub (Lachman 556)
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision 40

These are the two standout loadouts so far, but we will keep this page updated for all of the latest meta adjustments.

