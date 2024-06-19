Best Meilin Fisher Solo Leveling Arise build: Stats, skills, weapons, Artifacts

Meilin Fisher has been introduced into Solo Leveling: Arise as part of the June 19 patch, so here’s a guide on all the best stats, skills, weapons, and Artifacts you need to create the best build.

Netmarble has unleashed the American SSR hunter into the gacha game as a brand-new Water healer you can get and use within your hunting team. Thanks to her unique healing and Attack buff skills and abilities for her and her teammates, the character boasts immense strength as a support character.

Best Meilin Fisher stats

Health, Healing Given Increase, and Critical Hit Rate are Meilin Fisher’s best stats to prioritize and upgrade when making the ultimate build in Arise.

Netmarble Health has proved to be the most important stat when building Meilin Fisher in Arise.

Meilin Fisher is a healer-type character that uses Water Element skills and abilities to heal her teammates, as well as buff her teammate’s DPS by boosting their Attacks based on her Health. Despite also being able to scale her Attacks with her Health, she is not very dangerous at inflicting damage.

With everything depending on her Health, then this and her Healing Given Increase would be the most important stats to focus on and upgrade when choosing Artifacts and weapons to use. Aside from this, Critical Hit Rate and Critical Hit Damage are also key to ensure she can still deal hard-hitting blows.

Best Meilin Fisher skills

Meilin Fisher’s best skills are her Basic Skill Up!, Special Skill Help, Berry!, Ultimate Skill Big Meow! and her Bye Meow! Passive Skill.

Netmarble Meilin Fisher has powerful Passive Skills to help buff her teammates.

Meilin’s Basic Attacks will barely inflict much damage to opponents, so it is better to leave these and instead prioritize leveling up her other skills that support her teammates.

In particular, the Up! Basic Skill and Help, Berry! Special Skills are key support abilities that will both greatly buff Attack damage and restore the Health of your other characters. Meanwhile, her Basic Skill Rear Lash and QTE Skill Cat Rush can still be useful to increase her Water Damage due to a Passive Skill effect.

Her Ultimate Skill may not deal massive damage on its own when performed, but the wide range of different stat boosts it provides for Meilin and all team members with the Pumped Up! effect will certainly help you during your fights.

Finally, the Bye, Meow! Passive Skill applies useful buffs for Attack and Defense to Meilin and all characters in your hunting team, which will be vital to use when tackling troublesome opponents.

Skill Skill type Benefits Up! Basic Skill Deals just 874% of her Health as Water Damage, but applies the Pumped Up! effect to her and the whole team.



This increases Attack, Defense, Critical Hit Rate, Core Attack, and Damage Taken by 8% for 24 seconds. Help, Berry! Special Skill Only deals 162% of her Health as Water Damage. But, it removes the target’s Shield when hit, as well as instantly restoring Meilin’s Health equal to 8% of her Max Health.



It also applies the Berry, I’m Pumped Up! effect when used, which increases her Attack by 16% and decreases her Damage Taken by 16%, for 16 seconds. Big Meow! Ultimate Skill When Meilin uses Side Whip, Up! or switches to another character during fights, the Bye, Meow! effect is applied to all team members.



Bye, Meow! increases Attack and Defense by 8% for 16 seconds. Bye, Meow! Passive Skills When Meilin uses Side Whip, Up! or switches out to another character during fights, the Bye, Meow! effect is applied to all team members.



Bye, Meow! increases Attack and Defense by 8% for 16 seconds.

Best Meilin Fisher weapons

The ultimate weapon choice for Meilin Fisher to use and equip is her own hunter-exclusive SSR weapon Hook, Line, and Sinker.

Netmarble Hook, Line, and Sinker is the top weapon to use with Meilin Fisher in Arise.

In Arise, the hunter’s weapon that gives them exclusive benefits will always be their best weapon choice. This is due to the OP skills and abilities they provide during your fights.

However, if you are yet to obtain her fishing rod, the best non-exclusive weapon is the Ancient Grimoire. It gives a decent Health stat increase, and it will even raise your Power Gauge Acquisition Rate to allow you to use your Ultimate Skill much faster.

Weapon Skills & Abilities Hook, Line, and Sinker Powerful Water damage-dealing weapon that boosts Meilin’s Health stats and buffs the damage of all her teammates.



Meilin Fisher exclusive effects: When Fisher uses her Side Whip skill, the team member with the highest Attack gains 1% more damage for 12 seconds. This effect occurs every time Fisher’s Health increases by 2000.



Fisher’s Ultimate Skill cooldown is also lowered by 5%, and the weapon has a 6% Maximum Damage Increase Rate. Ancient Grimoire Increases the Power Gauge Acquisition Rate by 12%. At the base level, it also boosts Power by 212 and Health by 300.

Best Meilin Fisher Artifacts

Noble Sacrifice (Holy) is Meilin Fisher’s best Armor Artifact set and Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine) is her best Jewelry Artifact set to use in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Netmarble Meilin Fisher equipped with the four-piece Toughness and four-piece Outstanding Connection Artifacts.

Noble Sacrifice’s Health increase is a no-brainer and makes it the most effective Artifact set to use compared to other Artifacts available in Arise. The four-piece effects also provide a hefty Attack buff to your teammates to build Meilin as a superior support character.

Alternatively, the Toughness Armor set is also viable due to it increasing her Critical Hit Rate and Critical Hit Damage. But, even with the Critical Hit bonuses, she will still not be capable of reaching the heights of other hunters in regards to overall Attack.

Practically all support characters in Arise will be best equipped with the Aquamarine Jewelry set for its team Attack buffs. With Meilin’s Rate Up banner being called Aquamarine Ripples, it has naturally served as the perfect fit.

Armor Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Noble Sacrifice (Holy) Health increases by 8%. Decreases attack by 8%.

Increases hunting team’s attack by 8%. Toughness (Hard Leather) Critical Hit rate increases by 8%. Critical Hit Damage increases by 32%.

Jewelry Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine) Attack of the hunter and team increases to 12% for 10 seconds while switching characters. Attack of hunter and team increases to 28% for 15 seconds while switching characters.

We also have all the free Arise codes and what the current and next banners are.