Top 20 best Marvel Rivals skins so far

Choosing the best Marvel Rivals skins to purchase with your hard-earned Units can be tricky. Currently home to 33 playable characters, each one in the game has its own unique cosmetics — and like most live service games, the free-to-play hero shooter has some incredibly cool designs.

From legendary outfits lifted from Marvel’s comic book universe to original pieces, there’s a lot of choice in kitting out your mains with the best drip. So before you get Spidey’s Bag-Man or unlock Psylocke Vengeance, we’ve broken down our top 20 picks of the skins that should be in every Marvel Rivals player’s wardrobe.

Cloak & Dagger – Death & Decay

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: 1,400 Units

Cloak & Dagger’s Death & Decay skin instantly makes us think of Lord of the Rings, with Dagger ditching her usual attire and donning a regal Elven look. Her white outfit is accentuated with light green boots, pink spikes, and a golden crown that just screams style.

Cloak on the other hand has been made to look even more deadly, with his spiked black cape and pair of giant horns. Death and Decay is a great skin and one that arguably should be the go-to choice for Cloak & Dagger mains.

Hela – Empress of the Cosmos

Netease

Last seen: Season 0 Battle Pass

Season 0 Battle Pass Cost: N/A, Battle Pass Reward

Not only does Empress of the Cosmos reflect Hela’s ambition to expand her reach beyond the nether realms, but it also reflects her power as a sorceress. Her dreams of ruling the galaxy can be seen within her very body, with a planet and shining stars glowing within her jade-colored skin and flowing cape.

This colorful cosmetic is rounded off with a simple white dress, golden gauntlets, boots, and a crown befitting an Empress of the Cosmos.

Jeff – Incognito Dolphin

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: 1,400 Units

If you want to strike fear into your enemies’ eyes while also looking adorable, then Jeff’s Incognito skin is a must-purchase. The pint-sized land shark was already the cutest character, but this outfit cranks the cuteness dial up to 1000, making it one of the best skins in Marvel Rivals right now.

Jeff has grown tired of being a baby shark (doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo) and has instead opted to become a fluffy pink dolphin. While it won’t stop the enemy team from cursing you out as you throw them off the map, they may be more willing to forgive you on the account of being cute.

Psylocke – Vengeance

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: 1,400 Units

Psylocke’s default skin is one of the best cosmetics in Marvel Rivals, but Vengeance has quickly become synonymous with the game’s “thirsty” cosmetics. If you’ve been perusing Marvel Rivals’ social posts, then chances are you’ve come across this fanservice skin.

The stealthy shinobi is known to slink behind enemy lines, wreaking havoc on any unsuspecting foes. Be warned, though, as Pyslocke’s Vengeance skin may draw a bit more attention to your sneaky backline plays.

Spider-Man – Bag-Man Beyond

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: 1,400 Units

Bag-Man-beyond is a throwback to Peter Parker from the 2022 Beyond storyline, where our hero uses a paper bag to conceal his identity. This ridiculous skin is one of the most comical in the game and never fails to crack a smile.

It’s definitely not as cool (or as stylish) as the other Spider-Man skins on our list, but we’d be lying if we said we didn’t enjoy swinging around the map, taking down enemies with a paper bag atop our head.

The Punisher – 2049

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: 1,400 Units

Punisher 2049 looks like he’s been ripped straight from the neon-soaked streets of Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City, particularly the game’s titular boss, Adam Smasher. If this formidable one-man army wasn’t scary enough, then his 2049 skin is sure to strike fear into your foes.

With his menacing red eyes, metallic faceplate, and cybernetic body, Punisher 2049 is one character that you don’t want to see down a dark ally.

Wolverine – Deadpool & Wolverine

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: 1,600 Units

Nothing screams Saturday morning cartoon vibes more than Wolverine’s yellow superhero suit. While it doesn’t beat his original look, the Deadpool & Wolverine skin is as close as we can get (for now).

There’s just something so satisfying about running around the map eliminating foes while dressed in the iconic yellow and blue look. The sheer vibrancy of this thing is off the charts, and while everyone on the map will see you coming, it won’t stop Wolverine’s claws from hurting any less.

Black Panther – Bast’s Chosen

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: 1,400 Units

To say Bast’s Chosen is cool would be an understatement. This Black Panther skin gives off major Diablo 4 Barbarian vibes, kitting out T’Challa with his very own panther headdress. The apex predator’s pelt has been draped over his body, forming a mini cloak and waistpiece that further exudes the deadly nature of this Duelist.

If you happen to come across this great skin in Marvel Rivals, be sure not to stand on its tail — as you may be in for an unwanted surprise.

Peni Parker – Ven#m

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: 1,400 Units

Peni Parker’s Ven#m skin is as close as we’ll get to having Evangelion cosmetics in Marvel Rivals. The purple and green design of her mech has a strikingly similar paint job to Shinji’s iconic Evangelion Unit-01, which will be instantly familiar to any mecha fans.

Stomping around the battlefield blasting opponents while listening to Cruel Angel’s Thesis ties perfectly ties everything together.

Captain America – Captain Gladiator

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: 1,400 Units

Captain Gladiator predates even Cap’s iconic WW2 suit and ditches his iconic shield, opting for an ancient gladiatorial look in its stead. His hairstyle even makes him look a lot like the iconic 80s superhero He-Man, which in our books is no bad thing!

The blue-scaled breastplate and spiked shoulder pads give this cosmetic a rather rustic look, while his battle-worn shield and gauntlets give off a fearsome warrior vibe.

Doctor Strange – God of Magic

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: Season 0 Battle Pass

There can be no better skin for the teleporting trickster than the God of Magic. This skin even manages to make Doctor Stange’s third eye look cool – something we thought was impossible following the meme-worthy showing from Multiverse of Madness!

Doc’s piercing yellow eyes, golden streak of hair, and white cloak make him truly look like a god-like entity who can control both time and space.

Hawkeye – Galactic Fangs

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: 1,400 Units

Not to be outdone by Punisher and Mantis for having the coolest futuristic skins, Netease has given Hawkeye a scintillating sci-fi makeover. This purple power armor has been forged from pure Vibranium (it’s very strong), and gives the masterful markesman a super cool look.

You’ll certainly stand out on the battlefield, but who cares when you can school your enemies while decked out in this much deadly drip?

Magik – Eldritch Armor

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: 1,400 Units

Magik is another example of how decking characters out in suits of armor instantly raises their cool factor, which is rather befitting given this skin’s chilly theme. Magik’s mighty Soulsword has an icy blue hue, while her crown also adds to Eldritch Armor’s ice queen aesthetic.

If that wasn’t enough, Darkchylde has also been kitted out in Illyana’s silver armor (albeit a little bigger), and her horns and tail burn with a fiery blue energy.

Mantis – Galactic Wings

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: N/A, Battle Pass Reward

Mantis is channeling the Japanese superhero Kamen Rider in her Galatci Wings skin. Hell, she even does the signature Rider Kick during her skin’s animation, leaping into the air before delivering a flying sidekick. If this cosmetic isn’t worthy of joining the best Marvel Rivals, then nothing is!

Once you have unlocked Galactic Wings in the Season 0 Battle Pass, you won’t want to even look at other Mantis outfits, as this is one of the best skins you can get in Marvel Rivals.

Storm – Mohawk Rock

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: 1,400 Units

Storm’s always been one of the coolest members of the X-Men, so it makes sense she’d also have a sick punk rock-themed skin. Mohawk Rock does exactly what it says on the tin – you get a badass mohawk, dark leather supersuit, studded boots, and metal cuffs. You’ll certainly be rocking your way to victory with this skin.

Moonknight – Mister Knight

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: 1,400 Units

Mister Knight. A refined Moon Knight skin for only the most refined of tastes. Mister Knight is for those who enjoy gentlemanly duels with their enemy, well, until Jeff comes along and rips any shred of sanity you have left.

Either way, grab that dinner jacket put on your Phantom of the Opera cape, and get ready to wow your enemies with some polite, yet firm punches.

Hulk – Green Scar

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: 2,000 Units

Green Scar is arguably one of the most terrifying iterations of Hulk we’ve seen, and his appearance is more monstrous than his usual transformation. While Banner himself has a warm-looking Steampunk style going for him, the giant guy in green is all about the fear factor.

Don’t be surprised if your enemies slink off and cower in fear when you transform into Green Scar.

Iron Fist – Sword Master

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: 1,400 Units

Iron Fist’s Sword Master skin proves that sometimes simplicity is all that’s needed to create awesome skins. That, and the long red bandana makes us feel like Ryu from Street Fighter.

If sneaking behind enemy lines and delivering a flurry of punches that makes squishy Duelists cry wasn’t satisfying enough, then Iron Fists mains should consider adding Swords Master to their collection.

Luna Snow – Shining Star

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: 1,400 Units

Luna Snow has truly embraced her inner idol with the elegant Shining Star skin. We’d even go as far as saying she’d be a great fit within League of Legends K/DA pop group.

Instead of wearing her usual sporty getup, Luna has slipped into an ice-cool dress and paired it with dazzling diamonds and icicle earrings. After all, who says you can’t save the world while looking your very best?

Venom – Anti-Venom

Netease

Last seen: Season 0

Season 0 Cost: 600 Units

It’s hard to top Venom’s default skin – after, all the perfect weapon, is, well, perfect. However, Anti-Venom manages to stand on equal footing with the original. While this simple color swap doesn’t add any drastic changes, the alternate white and orange look really works for Venom. Sometimes the simple approach to cosmetics is all you need, and Anti-Venom proves just that.

Now you know what the best — and most stylish — skins in Marvel Rivals are, be sure to check out which heroes are currently at the top of the meta in our character tier list. After all, there’s no point looking fashionable if you can’t claim a few wins along the way.