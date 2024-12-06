Best Marvel Rivals PC settings for higher FPS

Marvel Rivals looks great on PC, but here’s how to make the most out of it for those with rigs capable of higher FPS fidelity.

Marvel Rivals is a third-person arena shooter set in the Marvel Universe that lets players control over 30 characters from across the Avengers, X-Men, and other Marvel Comics. Fortunately, the game’s interface is user-friendly and simple to understand, so optimizing it for your PC should be a breeze.

Below we’ll go over the best settings on PC to make Marvel Rivals look stunning on high-end PCs.

Article continues after ad

NetEase Games Squirrel Girl is already a fan favourite.

Best settings for high FPS

The good news is that Marvel Rivals isn’t a demanding game, those with a high-end PC who easily meet the recommended requirements will be able to max it out with ease.

Although, you won’t need a top of the range rig or graphics card for the game to run smoothly at 60fps with 1080p/1440p.

Article continues after ad

However, for best results, switch the settings to the following:

Graphics Quality: High / Ultra

Global Illumination: Lumen GI High Quality / SSGI – High Quality

/ Reflection Quality: Screen Space Reflections

Model Detail: High / Ultra

Post-Processing: High / Ultra

Shadow Detail: High / Ultra

Texture Detail: High / Ultra

Effects Detail: High / Ultra

Foliage Quality: High / Ultra

VSync: On

NVIDIA Reflex: On

Super Resolution Mode: Native

Super Resolution Sharpening: 80

If you can select ‘Ultra’ then do, but if this has an impact on frame rate then just switch the above to ‘High’.

Article continues after ad

This will ensure fps is prioritized over graphical fidelity and that the game runs as smoothly as possible. However, those with very high-spec PCs will likely be able to enjoy the best of both worlds.

For more content on Marvel Rivals, check out our Marvel Rivals roster list, controller settings, Battle Pass details, all currencies, how to get Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin.