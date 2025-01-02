Best M4A1 loadout in Delta Force: Meta build and import code

You can never go wrong with a trusty M4A1 in any shooter, and Delta Force is no exception, with this version of the iconic assault rifle being top-tier with the right loadout.

Everybody loves a classic AR with next to no weaknesses, as they can excel on a wide range of maps and modes. There are a few standout options to fill this role, but the M4A1 is the best, with an optimized build placing it at the forefront of the meta.

To help you take advantage of this powerful weapon, here’s the best M4A1 build in Delta Force, including the import code that you can use to add it to your loadout in a matter of seconds.

Best M4A1 Delta Force build

Use code 6ETLDKC00AB0VBU781RJM to import the following M4A1 build that is extremely well-rounded and among the most versatile loadouts possible in Delta Force:

Muzzle: Poseidon Flash Hider

Poseidon Flash Hider Foregrip: K1 Elite Bevel Foregrip

K1 Elite Bevel Foregrip Barrel: AR Trench Standard Barrel Combo

AR Trench Standard Barrel Combo Left and Right Rail: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Left, Right, and Upper Patch: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Optic: OSIGHT Red Dot

OSIGHT Red Dot Stock: 416 Stable Stock

416 Stable Stock Rear Grip: Invasion Rear Grip

Invasion Rear Grip Mag: 5.56×45 30-Round Polymer mag

5.56×45 30-Round Polymer mag Mag Mount: Badger Small Mag Assist (Black)

Since the M4A1’s greatest strength is its versatility, it makes sense to create a build that is controllable but still feels good to use. Starting with control, this can be improved by using attachments like the Poseidon Flash Hider, K1 Elite Bevel Foregrip, and AR Trench Standard Barrel Combo. You’ll also want to use every Rail and Patch slot on the Ranger Handguard to further improve recoil control.

To speed up handling, use the Invasion Rear Grip, 5.56×45 30-Round Polymer Mag, and Badger Small Mag Assist (Black). These make sure the build feels snappy, allowing it to remain competitive at close range. You still won’t be outgunning SMGs anytime soon, but this loadout isn’t so slow that you don’t stand a chance either.

You’ll definitely want the 416 Stable Stock too, as this drastically improves the M4A1’s stability. By default, this gun has fairly low stability, resulting in some nasty visual recoil. This is a pain at long range, but it becomes largely a nonissue if you use this particular attachment.

Round off the build with a meta optic of your choosing. We’ve opted for the OSIGHT Red Dot, but there are several good options, including the Reflex Sight and Panoramic Red Dot Sight. Be sure to try out all of these and see what works best for you, as everyone will have their own preference.

M4A1 pros and cons

PROS CONS Competitive TTK at medium range Often gets outgunned up close Easy to control Doesn’t excel in any particular area Well-rounded stats Aggressive muzzle flash hinders visibility Early unlock so it’s accessible to everyone Requires a lot of leveling before it gets good

Where is the M4A1 in the Delta Force meta?

The M4A1 is one of the best guns in Delta Force, with it being equally as powerful as it is accessible. This versatile assault rifle is easy to use, has great stats across the board, and typically dominates medium-range gunfights. It is a true jack of all trades weapon that will hardly ever let you down.

Unfortunately, while it may perform well in a wide range of areas, it doesn’t really excel in any of them either. Other guns are more accurate, deal more damage, and have better mobility, resulting in the M4A1 getting outgunned more often than you might like. This is especially problematic on smaller maps where it loses badly to SMGs and even some other rifles.

Despite this, there’s no doubt that the M4A1 is a really good gun that will serve most players well. After all, there’s rarely a situation, map, or mode where it isn’t at least viable. For many players, that’s more than enough of a reason to keep using the M4A1, which is exactly why it has become so popular among the community.

How to unlock the M4A1

You can unlock the M4A1 by reaching Operation Level 13. Alternatively, acquiring any M4A1 weapon skin will also immediately unlock the assault rifle, with these being available from the Store, Battle Pass, Market, or as event rewards.

Best M4A1 alternative in Delta Force

The CAR-15 is a direct competitor to the M4A1, with both being rifles that you unlock early on. Overall, the M4A1 is the better weapon but is also exclusive to the Assault Class, making the CAR-15 a good alternative for Engineer, Medic, and Recon mains.