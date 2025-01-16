Best M250 loadout in Delta Force: Meta build and import code

The M250 is a ridiculously powerful weapon in Delta Force that deals a lot of damage, but it can be difficult to keep shots on target if you don’t use the best loadout possible.

There are a lot of factors that make a gun meta, but none are as meaningful as damage. Quite simply, if a gun outdamages every other option in the game, it is going to be good. That’s exactly the case with the M250, which has a freakishly fast time to kill.

However, that power comes with a lot of recoil, and you’ll need a meta loadout to keep it under control. Thankfully, we’ve made just that, and you can import our recommended build using this code.

Best M250 Delta Force build

Use code 6F2987C00AB0VBU781RJM to import the following M250 build that makes the LMG as controllable as possible without completely ruining its handling:

Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Barrel: M250 Sentinel Short Barrel

M250 Sentinel Short Barrel Upper Rail: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Foregrip: X25U Angled Combat Grip

X25U Angled Combat Grip Optic: OSIGHT Red Dot

OSIGHT Red Dot Grip Mount: Stable Grip Base

Stable Grip Base Rear Grip: AR Heavy Tower Grip

AR Heavy Tower Grip Magazine: M250 75-Round Belt

M250 75-Round Belt Stock: Core Rail Stock

The M250 is an incredibly powerful gun, so it has a lot of recoil. To mitigate this, equip the Sandstorm Vertical Compensator and X25U Angled Combat Grip. When combined, these massively reduce recoil, making it much easier to keep shots on target. You can also add the Ranger Handguard for an even bigger improvement with no drawbacks.

Handling is another area where this heavy-duty gun struggles. Thankfully, this can be made much more bearable by using the M250 75-Round Belt, M250 Sentinel Short Barrel, and Core Rail Stock. The barrel is especially impactful, making the LMG feel more responsive while also increasing control. It is a must-have attachment on any M250 build.

The AR Heavy Tower Grip is another great attachment, which boosts every single stat with no drawbacks. It also opens up the grip mount slot, allowing you to use the Stable Grip Base – drastically increasing the M250’s stability.

Last but certainly not least, a meta optic like the OSIGHT Red Dot is a must when using this build. Iron sights simply won’t cut it with a long-range weapon like this, so it’s best to equip a sight. If the OSIGHT Red Dot isn’t to your taste, try using the Panoramic Red Dot Sight or Reflex Sight instead.

M250 pros and cons

PROS CONS High damage results in a fast TTK Can be a handful to control at times Incredible range when mounted up Sluggish handling Huge magazine Open bolt delay takes some getting used to Easily the best LMG in Delta Force Exclusive to the Engineer class

Where is the M250 in the Delta Force meta?

The M250 is easily the best LMG in Delta Force, with its high damage making it a great option on just about any map or mode. Its TTK of 218 ms is quite literally the fastest in the entire game, although it does have a slight open bolt delay, meaning it won’t fire immediately when you pull the trigger.

Even so, that much raw power is hard to pass up, especially if you happen to play Engineer a lot. With the M250 and a launcher in hand, you will be able to shut down everyone and everything, regardless of whether they are infantry or using a heavily armored vehicle.

Of course, the M250 does come with a few drawbacks that are typical of LMGs. Most notably, it has poor handling and a long reload that will leave you vulnerable for several seconds. If these aren’t dealbreakers, you should definitely consider using this incredible weapon. Just be aware that it’s a pain to level up as it relies heavily on attachments, so don’t let those early levels put you off.

How to unlock the M250

You can unlock the M250 by reaching Operation Level 42. Alternatively, acquiring any M250 weapon skin will also immediately unlock the light machine gun, with these being available from the Store, Battle Pass, Market, or as event rewards.

Best M250 alternative in Delta Force

The PKM is another LMG that is also very good, offering more balanced stats but inferior damage when compared to the M250. Alternatively, a meta battle rifle like the SCAR-H can work as a makeshift LMG for players who’d prefer to use a faster handling weapon.

