Best Luke Shaw replacements in Fantasy Premier League

Luke Shaw has sustained a muscle injury just days prior to Manchester United’s Gameweek 3 matchup against Nottingham Forest, and is set to be out for weeks. So who are the best players to replace him with in your FPL team? Here are our suggestions.

Luke Shaw has been instrumental to the Red Devils’ game in recent seasons. His overlapping runs down the left wing have provided many goalscoring opportunities to the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, while still managing to fulfil his defensive duties admirably.

With the full back out, Manchester United look severely weaker at the back and will be desperately trying to find a way to fill the gap as the team is plagued with injuries.

The situation is no different for FPL managers, either, as he is in a whopping 22.3% of teams just hours prior to the Gameweek 3 deadline. So now, it’s time to replace the England man, one of the best defenders in FPL.

Best Luke Shaw FPL replacements

Fantasy Premier League Luke Shaw does not currently have a determined return date.

While you may have some of these players in your Fantasy Premier League teams already these are the top players you should be targeting to replace Luke Shaw over the coming weeks:

Ben Chilwell (5.7m) Form: 4.0 Fixtures: LUT (H), NFO (H), BOU (A), AVL (H), FUL (A)

William Saliba (5.2m) Form: 6.5 Fixtures: FUL (H), MUN (H), EVE (A), TOT (H), BOU (A)

Rico Henry (4.6m) Form: 4.5 Fixtures: CRY (H), BOU (H), NEW (A), EVE (H), NFO (A)

Pervis Estupiñan (5.2m) Form: 9.0 Fixtures: WHU (H), NEW (H), MUN (A), BOU (H), AVL (A)

Joško Gvardiol (5.0m) Form: 3.5 Fixtures: SHU (A), FUL (H), WHU (A), NFO (H), WOL (A)

Kieran Trippier (6.5m) Form: 2.0 Fixtures: LIV (H), BHA (A), BRE (H), SHU (A), BUR (H)



These players are selected largely based on their upcoming fixtures, especially with the likes of Saliba’s Arsenal and Gvardiol’s Manchester City having a great run in which clean sheet points seem inevitable.

Options like Rico Henry are great too because they can leave a little more money in the bank while also being in decent form, meaning you can reinvest elsewhere with upgrades in midfield or up front.

Obviously there are question marks over Gvardiol’s playing time given the famed Pep Roulette, and Trippier is somewhat of a financial burden at 6.5m, but his fixtures really turn around from Gameweek 5 onwards, so it might be worth some forward planning to get him in if you don’t mind weathering the storm of his fixtures against Liverpool and Brighton.

Luke Shaw’s return date is currently unknown but reports have suggested that they’re targeting weeks and not months out. With that in mind, it’s probably worth moving on from him for the time being until he’s back to full health.

