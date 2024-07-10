Best Lucy Zenless Zone Zero build: W-Engine, Drive Disc, team comp & more

Lucy is a great A-rank Support unit for both Fire and Physical teams in Zenless Zone Zero, but you’ll need to farm the best W-Engines and Drive Discs for her kit to work effectively.

From July 4 to July 23, 2024, Ellen will be featured as the S-rank for the game’s first limited banner alongside Anton and Soukaku. However, there are plenty of other characters to collect in Zenless Zone Zero.

Lucy is a versatile agent who can deal off-field damage by summoning her Guard Boars in battle. Additionally, her Guard Boars can provide ATK buffs to the entire party.

If you want to add Lucy to your party, you’ll need to learn what W-Engines and Drive Discs best suit her. Keep reading for more information regarding her kit.

Article continues after ad

Best Lucy build in Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse

W-Engine Drive Disc Stat Preference Team Comp Kaboom the Cannon Swing Jazz (4-piece)

Hormone Punk (2-piece) Slot 4: CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK

Slot 5: ATK

Slot 6: ATK or Energy Regen

Sub-stats: CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK, Impact Lucy, Nekomata, Piper

Best W-Engines for Lucy

Kaboom the Cannon

The best W-Engine for Lucy in Zenless Zone Zero is the A-rank Kaboom the Cannon. After any friendly unit in the squad attacks and hits an enemy, all friendly units’ ATK increases by 2.5% for eight seconds, stacking up to four times.

Article continues after ad

Reverb – Mark III

An excellent alternative W-Engine for Lucy is the B-rank Reverb – Mark III. After launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate, this W-Engine increases all squad members’ ATK by 8% for 10s. This effect can trigger once every 20 seconds.

Best Drive Disc for Lucy

The best Drive Disc for Lucy is the four-piece Swing Jazz set. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Article continues after ad

Set Piece Set Bonus 2-piece bonus Energy Regen increases by 20%. 4-piece bonus Launching a Chain Attack or Ultimate increases all squad members’ DMG by 15% for 12s. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

For the final two spots, we recommend using the Hormone Punk Drive Disc set. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set Piece Set Bonus 2-piece bonus Increases ATK by 10%.

Lucy Promotion & Skill Enhancement Materials

Promotion

You must gather Basic Support Certification Seal, Advanced Support Certification Seal, and Ruler Certification Seal for Lucy. The exact number of required materials are below:

Basic Support Certification Seal x4

Advanced Support Certification Seal x32

Ruler Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Skill Enhancement Materials

Lucy in Zenless Zone Zero needs Basic Burn Chip, Advanced Burn Chip, Specialized Burn Chip, Hamster Cage Pass, Ferocious Grip, and Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance. The exact number of materials you need are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Basic Burn Chip x25

Advanced Burn Chip x75

Specialized Burn Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Dennies x2.5 million

Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance x60

Ferocious Grip x9

Best Lucy team comp

HoYoverse Nekomata is known as a trickster.

Lucy is a great Support option for a team composed of Nekomata and Piper. In this setup, Nekomata acts as the Main DPS, with Piper improving the party’s overall DMG. Lucy’s role is to provide off-field DMG by summoning her Guard Boars.

Article continues after ad

As for your Bangboo, we suggest running Starterboo for the Active Skill to inflict 80% more Anomaly Buildup based on the number of Physical characters in your party. Additionally, every third activation of the Active Skill summons an extra race car.

You can also place Lucy on a mono-Fire team with Soldier 11 and Ben as teammates. Soldier 11 assumes the role of Main DPS, with Ben being able to both stun opponents and provide helpful shields.

Lucy’s abilities

Basic Attack

Ability Name Description Basic Attack: Lady’s Bat Press Basic Attack to activate: Strike forward up to 4 times, dealing Physical DMG and Fire DMG. When Lucy uses her fourth Basic Attack, the currently on-field guard boars will launch Guard Boars: Spinning Swing! together. Guard Boars: To Arms! In combat, the guard boars will randomly use a baseball bat, boxing gloves, or a slingshot to automatically attack enemies, dealing Physical DMG. Guard Boars: Spinning Swing! When Lucy uses the fourth Basic Attack, or when she gains the Cheer On! status, the guard boars will whirl their baseball bats in a continuous motion, dealing Physical DMG to nearby enemies. If the attack cannot be executed immediately, the guard boars will remember the required number of times to execute it.

Dodge

Ability Name Description Dodge: Foul Ball! Press Dodge to activate: A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Dash Attack: Fearless Boar! Press Basic Attack during dodge to activate: Rapidly strikes enemies in front, dealing Physical DMG. Dodge Counter: Returning Tusk! Press Basic Attack during a perfect dodge to activate: Strike enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist

Ability Name Description Quick Assist: Hit by Pitch! When the on-field character is launched, press Perfect Assist to activate: Strikes enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable during the attack. Defensive Assist: Safe on Base! When the character on field is about to be attacked, press Perfect Assist to activate: Parries the enemy’s attack, dealing massive Daze. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Assist Follow-Up: Scored a Run! Press Basic Attack after a Defensive Assist to activate: Strikes enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack

Ability Name Description Special Attack: Solid Hit! Press Special Attack to activate: Recall a guard boar and launch it as a Line Drive. The guard boar will cause an explosion upon hitting enemies or walls, dealing Fire DMG. Hold Special Attack to activate: Recall a guard boar and launch it as a Fly Ball. The guard boar will cause an explosion upon landing, dealing Fire DMG. EX Special Attack: Home Run! With enough Energy, press EX Special Attack to activate: Recall a guard boar and launch it as a Line Drive. The guard boar will cause an explosion upon hitting enemies or walls, dealing massive Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. With enough Energy, hold EX Special Attack to activate:



Recall a guard boar and launch it as a Fly Ball. The guard boar will cause an explosion upon landing, dealing massive Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Cheer On! After using EX Special Attack, when a guard boar triggers an explosion, it will apply the Cheer On! status to all allies, Bangboo, and the guard boars themselves. While under the Cheer On! status, allies’ ATK increases by 13.8% of Lucy’s ATK +44, up to a maximum of 600.



The Cheer On! status lasts for 10s when a Line Drive is hit, and 15s when a Fly Ball is hit. Repeated triggers reset the duration.

Chain Attack

Ability Name Description Chain Attack: Grand Slam! When a Chain Attack is triggered, select the character to activate: Lucy jumps up and sends a guard boar at enemies in front in a large area, dealing massive Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Ultimate: Walk-Off Home Run! When Decibel Rating is at Maximum, press Chain Attack to activate: Launch all guard boars sequentially, dealing massive Fire DMG in a large area to enemies ahead. While using this skill, other squad members recover 10 energy, and the next character to switch in gains an additional 20 energy. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Skill

Ability Name Description Core Passive: Crimson Mane Guard When Lucy uses her Special Attack or EX Special Attack, a guard boar will join the battle and call in two other guard boars. The guard boars inherit Lucy’s ATK and Impact. The Cheer On! buff for the guard boars is increased to 140% of the original effect, and their attack frequency is increased. Additional Ability: Batter Up! When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: The guard boars inherit Lucy’s CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG.

Core Skill Enhancements

Ability Name Description A • Base Energy Regen increases by 0.12/s

• Core Passive: Crimson Mane Guard Skill Lv. +1 B • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Crimson Mane Guard Skill Lv. +1 C • Base Energy Regen increases by 0.12/s

• Core Passive: Crimson Mane Guard Skill Lv. +1 D • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Crimson Mane Guard Skill Lv. +1 E • Base Energy Regen increases by 0.12/s

• Core Passive: Crimson Mane Guard Skill Lv. +1 F • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Crimson Mane Guard Skill Lv. +1

Mindscape Cinema for Lucy

HoYoverse

Mindscape Cinema is similar to the constellation system from Genshin Impact in how obtaining multiple copies of one character increases the number of buffs.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here are the effects of all the Mindscape Cinema levels for Lucy:

Drill Formations (MC1) : When the guard boars launch Guard Boars: Spinning Swing!, Lucy recovers 2 Energy. This effect can trigger once every 15s, with each guard boar having its own separate cooldown.

: When the guard boars launch Guard Boars: Spinning Swing!, Lucy recovers 2 Energy. This effect can trigger once every 15s, with each guard boar having its own separate cooldown. Little Boar Captain (MC2) : When Lucy uses a Chain Attack or Ultimate, it grants all squad members, Bangboo, and the guard boars the Cheer On! status for 10s.

: When Lucy uses a Chain Attack or Ultimate, it grants all squad members, Bangboo, and the guard boars the Cheer On! status for 10s. Ironfist Overseer (MC3) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Chaos Ball Game (MC4) : While in the Cheer On! state, allies’ CRIT DMG is increased by an additional 10%.

: While in the Cheer On! state, allies’ CRIT DMG is increased by an additional 10%. Wildland Princess (MC5) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Fierce Fangs of Fire (MC6) : When an ally in the Cheer On! state hits an enemy with an EX Special Attack, a guard boar will drop from the sky and cause an explosion, dealing Fire DMG equal to 300% of the guard boar’s ATK. This will extend the duration of the Cheer On! buff for all squad members by 5s. The duration can increase up to 3 times, with a maximum duration of 30s. Refreshing the Cheer On! state resets the stack count. After the guard boar’s explosion, it will launch Guard Boars: Spinning Swing!.

: When an ally in the Cheer On! state hits an enemy with an EX Special Attack, a guard boar will drop from the sky and cause an explosion, dealing Fire DMG equal to 300% of the guard boar’s ATK.

Lucy pros & cons

Pros Cons Off-field damage is dealt by her Guard Boars Guard Boars are slow and unable to match the speed of faster enemies EX Special Attacks increases the entire team’s ATK

Now that you know the best Lucy build, for more on the game, check our guides for Zenless Zero codes, controller support, and pre-registration rewards. You can also read our tier list for the best ZZZ characters.