Best KV Broadside Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks

The KV Broadside is a lethal shotgun in Warzone 2, equipped with devastating firepower. To bring out the best, you’ll need a meta WZ2 loadout. Here’s exactly that.

In Warzone 2, LMGs, ARs, and SMGs dominate the meta thanks to their reliable damage output from multiple ranges.

Unfortunately, shotguns rarely make a break into the top spots unless they’re unbelievably overpowered, as the category is quite one-dimensional.

Despite this, shotguns still have their place on Al Mazrah as the weapons are unmatched at close quarters, making short work of any foes in their path.

One shotgun that’s already making a name for itself is the new KV Broadside which boasts one of the fastest TTKs in the arsenal. Of course, to push this weapon to the limits, you’ll need a meta loadout, and luckily we’ve got you covered.

Best KV Broadside Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: Range Twelve

Range Twelve Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Laser: 7MW Canted Laser

7MW Canted Laser Stock: VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

For starters, make sure to equip the Range Twelve barrel and the Bryson Improved Choke. These significantly improve the gun’s bullet velocity, hip-fire accuracy, tighter pellet spread, and damage range.

Following this, use the True-Tac Grip for enhanced sprint-to-fire speed and the 7MW Canted Laser for better ADS times. This combination of attachments makes the shotgun more snappy and guarantees you can get the first shot off on a foe.

Finally, round off the loadout with the VLK Stockless for a huge boost in mobility, which ensures you can aggressively push foes and force close-quarter gunfights.

Activison The KV Broadside is absolutely lethal at close range.

Best KV Broadside Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

In terms of perks, we suggest running Overkill in the first slot as having access to an AR or LMG is vital. This makes your loadout significantly more versatile and ensures you can take out opponents at any range.

Strong Arm is another top-tier perk that enhances the accuracy of throwables, giving you the ability to weaken foes before pushing with the KV Broadside.

Spotter makes it easy to deal with campers and deals with their equipment, and Survivor gives your teammates a better chance at reviving you if you make a mistake.

Finally, round off the setup with a Semtex for flushing enemies out of cover and a Stun Grenade to surprise opponents before a push.

How to unlock the KV Broadside in Warzone 2

If you’re looking to unlock the KV Broadside in Warzone 2, there are no challenges to complete. Instead, you just have to progress the Season 2 Battle Pass.

The weapon can be found in Sector B4 so just keep playing matches and eventually, you’ll unlock this powerful shotgun.

Best KV Broadside alternatives in Warzone 2

If the KV Broadside doesn’t fit your playstyle, consider checking out the Expedite 12 which is extremely potent up close.

Kitted out with solid damage output and strong mobility, it’s perfect for players who love diving into the action with no second thoughts.

Make sure to check out our meta loadout for the shotgun which pushes the Expedite 12 to its limits.

That’s all for our KV Broadside loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

