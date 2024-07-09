Best Koleda Zenless Zone Zero build: W-Engine, Drive Disc, team comp & more

Koleda is a formidable S-Rank Fire Stun agent in Zenless Zone Zero. However, for her kit to work correctly, you will need specific W-Engines, Drive Discs and even teammates.

Zenless Zone Zero’s S-rank and A-rank agents are the same as Genshin Impact‘s 5-star and 4-star characters. Like its sister HoYoverse games, ZZZ has rotating limited banners with featured S-rank and A-rank units.

For the first limited banner, Ellen will be featured alongside Soukaku and Anton until July 23. At that time, Zhu Yuan will be the replacement S-rank headliner.

Apart from Ellen, there are other S-rank agents to consider adding to your team, like Koleda and Nekomata. Here’s everything you need to know about building Koleda.

Article continues after ad

Best Koleda build in Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse

W-Engine Drive Disc Stat Preference Team Comp Hellfire Gears Shockstar Disco (4-piece)

Swing Jazz (2-piece) Slot 4: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Slot 5: Fire DMG

Slot 6: Impact

Sub-stats: Impact, Energy Regen, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG Koleda, Ben, Soldier 11

Best W-Engines for Koleda

Hellfire Gears

The best W-Engine for Koleda in Zenless Zone Zero is the S-rank Hellfire Gears. While off-field, Koleda’s Energy Regen increases by 0.6 per second. After using an EX Special Attack, Koleda’s Impact is increased 10% for 10 seconds, stacking up to 2 times.

Article continues after ad

Precious Fossilized Core

An excellent alternative W-Engine for Koleda is the A-rank Precious Fossilized Core. When the target’s HP is no lower than 50%, Koleda inflicts 10% more Daze to the target. When the target’s HP is no lower than 75%, this bonus is further enhanced by 10%.

Best Drive Disc for Koleda

The best Drive Disc for Koleda is the four-piece Shockstar Disco set. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Article continues after ad

Set Piece Set Bonus 2-piece bonus Increases Impact by 6%. 4-piece bonus Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, and Dodge Counters inflict 20% more Daze to the main target.

For the final two spots, we recommend using the Swing Jazz Drive Disc set. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set Piece Set Bonus 2-piece bonus Energy Regen increases by 20%.

Koleda Promotion & Skill Enhancement Materials

Promotion

You must gather Basic Stun Certification Seal, Advanced Stun Certification Seal, and Buster Certification Seal for Koleda. The exact number of required materials are below:

Basic Stun Certification Seal x4

Advanced Stun Certification Seal x32

Buster Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Skill Enhancement Materials

Koleda in Zenless Zone Zero needs Basic Burn Chip, Advanced Burn Chip, Specialized Burn Chip, Hamster Cage Pass, Living Drive, and Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance. The exact number of materials you need are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Basic Burn Chip x25

Advanced Burn Chip x75

Specialized Burn Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Dennies x2.5 million

Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance x60

Living Drive x9

Best Koleda team comp

HoYoverse

Koleda requires Ben on her team to get an upgraded kit. Together, Koleda and Ben can generate Daze and stun enemies. As for the other slot, we recommend using Soldier 11 to complete the mono-Fire party. This combination activates the Additional Abilities of all three characters’ Core Skills.

Article continues after ad

As for your Bangboo, we suggest running Rocketboo to inflict 100% more Anomaly Buildup based on the number of Fire characters on your team.

Koleda’s abilities

Basic Attack

Ability Name Description Basic Attack: Smash ‘n’ Bash Press Basic Attack to activate. Unleashes up to 4 slashes, dealing Physical DMG. When Koleda has Furnace Fire, she can launch an enhanced Basic Attack after the 2nd hit, consuming the Furnace Fire effect and dealing massive Fire DMG.



Koleda and Ben can team up when fighting together to launch a coordinated attack, further increasing the power of the attack. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Dodge

Ability Name Description Dodge: Wait ‘n’ See Press Dodge to activate. A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Dash Attack: Tremble! Press Basic Attack during a dodge to activate. Strikes enemies in front, dealing Physical DMG. Dodge Counter: Don’t Look Down on Me Press Basic Attack during a Perfect Dodge to activate. Strikes enemies in front and creates an explosion, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist

Ability Name Description Quick Assist: Coming Thru! When the on-field character is launched, press Assist to activate. Strikes enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable during the attack. Defensive Assist: Protective Hammer When the character on the field is about to be attacked, press Assist to activate. Parries the enemy’s attack dealing massive Daze. This skill excels at parrying enemy attacks and reduces the consumption of Assist Points when the character is under intense attacks. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Assist Follow-Up: Hammer Bell Press Special Attack after a Defensive Assist to activate. Koleda charges and strikes enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG and obtaining Furnace Fire effect. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack

Ability Name Description Special Attack: Hammer Time Press Special Attack to activate. Strikes enemies in front and triggers and explosion, dealing Fire DMG. This skill launches faster and triggers an explosion when used after the 2nd or 4th hit of Koleda’s Basic Attack or enhanced Basic Attack.



When Koleda and Ben are both in your squad, and this skill is activated after an enhanced Basic Attack, they team up to launch a coordinated attack, further increasing the power of the skill. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill. EX Special Attack: Boiling Furnace With enough Energy, press Special Attack to activate. Strikes enemies in front and triggers a powerful explosion, dealing massive Fire DMG. Koleda also gainst the Furnace Fire effect. This skill activates faster and triggers an explosion when used after the 2nd or 4th hit of Koleda’s Basic Attack or enhanced Basic Attack.



When Koleda and Ben are both in your squad and this skill is activated after an enchanced Basic Attack, they team up to launch a coordinated attack, further increasing the power of the skill. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Chain Attack

Ability Name Description Chain Attack: Natural Disaster When a Chain Attack is triggered, select the character to activate. Unleashes a powerful explosion on enemies in a large area, dealing massive Fire DMG while also obtaining the Furnace Fire effect. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Ultimate: Hammerquake When Decibel Rating is at Maximum, press Chain Attack to activate. Unleashes a powerful explosion on enemies in a large area in front, dealing massive Fire DMG while also obtaining the Furnace Fire effect.



Koleda and Ben can team up when fighting together to launch a coordinated attack, further increasing the power of the attack. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Skill

Ability Name Description Core Passive: Demolition Hammer When Koleda uses her EX Special Attack or consumes Furnace Fire to use an enhanced Basic Attack, the Daze she deals increases by 30%. Additional Ability: Belobog Management When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: When the explosion from Koleda’s EX Special Attack hits an enemy, it applies a debuff to the target.



While the target is Stunned, all squad members’ Chain Attacks deal 35% more DMG to the target. This effect can stack up to 2 times and resets when the Stunned effect ends.

Core Skill Enhancements

Ability Name Description A • Base Impact increases by 6

• Core Passive: Demolition Hammer Skill Lv. +1 B • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Demolition Hammer Skill Lv. +1 C • Base Impact increases by 6

• Core Passive: Demolition Hammer Skill Lv. +1 D • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Demolition Hammer Skill Lv. +1 E • Base Impact increases by 6

• Core Passive: Demolition Hammer Skill Lv. +1 F • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Demolition Hammer Skill Lv. +1

Mindscape Cinema for Koleda

Mindscape Cinema is similar to the constellation system from Genshin Impact in how obtaining multiple copies of one character increases the number of buffs. Here are the effects of all the Mindscape Cinema levels for Koleda:

Beat of the Hammer (MC1) : After the second or fourth hit of Koleda’s Basic Attack or her enhanced Basic Attack, quickly use a Special Attack or EX Special Attack to increases the Daze dealt by 15%.

: After the second or fourth hit of Koleda’s Basic Attack or her enhanced Basic Attack, quickly use a Special Attack or EX Special Attack to increases the Daze dealt by 15%. Kinetic Recovery (MC2) : When Koleda’s EX Special Attack hits an enemy, she recovers 60 Energy. Can trigger once every 45 seconds.

: When Koleda’s EX Special Attack hits an enemy, she recovers 60 Energy. Can trigger once every 45 seconds. “Mind Your Own!” (MC3) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Furnace’s Glow (MC4) : Koleda gainsone stack of Charge (max two stacks) when consuming Furnace Fire to use her Enhanced Basic Attack. When her Chain Attack or ultimate hits an enemy, she consumes all stacks of Charge to increase the attack’s damage by 18% per stack.

: Koleda gainsone stack of Charge (max two stacks) when consuming Furnace Fire to use her Enhanced Basic Attack. When her Chain Attack or ultimate hits an enemy, she consumes all stacks of Charge to increase the attack’s damage by 18% per stack. “You Dare Underestimate Me!” (MC5) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Saturated Blast (MC6): When EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate triggers an explosion that hits an enemy, it deals additional damage equal to 360% of Koleda’s attack.

Koleda pros & cons

Pros Cons Koleda can deal serious Daze DMG to opponents Limited team comps as Ben is required for Koleda to effectively deal DMG Koleda’s Additional Ability increases the team’s Chain Attack DMG on stunned enemies

Koleda trailer

On April 11, Zenless Zone Zero posted Koleda’s character teaser on its official YouTube channel. You can check out the footage below:

Now that you know the best Koleda build, for more on the game, check our guides for Zenless Zero codes, controller support, and pre-registration rewards. You can also read our tier list for the best ZZZ characters.

Article continues after ad