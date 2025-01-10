Best Klukai build in Girls’ Frontline 2: Abilities, team comp & weapons

Klukai is an upcoming Elite Doll in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium, bringing new abilities and an amazing meta team comp.

If you’ve been playing Girls Frontline 2, then chances are you’ve heard how strong Klukai is. While this s-tier Sentinel class unit has yet to be released globally, her AoE damage has been making waves on the China server.

She’s proven so lethal that we recommend every GFL2 player save their Collapse Pieces and Targeted Access Permissions for her banner. So, if you want to know exactly why Klukai is one of the best characters in the game, or just want to get an early look at her best build, then our in-depth guide has you covered.

No, the developers have yet to reveal any details about Klukai’s global banner release date. She was originally released on August 27th, 2024 in China, so we’ll update this section as soon as she has an international release.

Sunborn

Who is Klukai?

Klukai is an SSR unit who is a member of the Sentinel class. She wields an Assault Rifle and is known for her incredible AoE damage and mobility on the battlefield. This is largely down to her motorbike, which she uses to close the gap between her enemies.

Her abilities deal AoE Corrosion damage, which lowers enemy defense, making it incredibly easy for her allies to clean up any stragglers that happen to withstand her high-damage hits.

Klukai abilities

Despite not being released on the global server, Prydwen has translated Klukay’s abilities. You can see the full breakdown of Klukai’s kit below:

Basic Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Swift Strike

(Targeted, Medium Ammo) Select 1 enemy target within 8 tiles and deal Physical damage equal to 80% of your attack power.

Active Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Precision Shockwave

(AoE, Debuff, Medium Ammo, Corrosion) Select 1 enemy target within 8 tiles and deal AoE Corrosion damage equal to 80% of your attack power. Additionally, perform an extra attack that deals AoE Corrosion damage equal to 60% of your attack power to the target and all enemy targets within 3 tiles, pulling all targets 1 tile toward the center.



If any kill is made, the cooldown of your Ultimate “Crushing Drift” is reduced by 1 turn, and you gain 2 points of Confectance Index. If no kill is made, apply 1 stack of Compressive Corrosion to the target, lasting 2 turns

Active Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Strong Reversal

(AoE, Debuff, Corrosion) Select 1 tile within 8 tiles and deal AoE Corrosion damage equal to 90% of your attack power to all enemy targets within 3 tiles, applying Toxic Invasion, lasting 2 turns. For targets already affected by Toxic Invasion, damage is increased by 15%.

Sunborn

Ultimate

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Crushing Drift

(Targeted, Buff, Medium Ammo) Select 1 tile within a cross-shaped area from 4 to 8 tiles, drop to that tile, and deal AoE Corrosion damage equal to 100% of your attack power to all enemy targets within a 5-tile wide path, gaining 6 tiles of Additional Movement. If 2 or more targets are killed, you can use this skill again, up to 1 time.

Passive Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Swift Harmony

(Interception) At the start of the action, gain one point of Confectance Index and one stack of Tuning. When performing an active attack against a target not protected by Cover, gains one point of Confectance Index.



Before taking targeted damage, if the number of Tuning stacks is greater than two, launches Interception, dealing light ammo Physical damage equal to 150% of attack and four points of Stability damage, and permanently gains one stack of Tuning.



This can be triggered once per turn.

If the number of Tuning stacks is greater than three, increases damage dealt by 20%.

Best Klukai weapon

Sunborn

The best Klukai weapon is the Planeta rifle. Despite being made for Tololo, this weapon is also the perfect fit for Klukai. Whenever Klukai has full health, she’ll get a random buff at the start of each action. Additionally, if Klukai gets a kill, the damage dealt by active skills is increased.

This synergizes incredibly well with Klukai’s AoE abilities as you’ll often be able to eliminate squishy and low-health units. If you haven’t unlocked the Planeta rifle, you can always use the Golden Melody or get the Scylla when it’s released on the global server.

The best free-to-play option is the Heckler & Koch HK416 (unreleased), which ignores 20% of target defense if the weakness exploited is Corrosion. As you can imagine, this works incredibly well with Klukai’s AoE Corrosion hits.

You can read all the traits and effects for each weapon in the table below:

Weapon Trait Effect Planeta (SSR) If the unit has full HP at the start of the action, they gain 1 random attack buff for 1 turn. When a kill is made or after this unit’s Extra Action ends, damage dealt by active skills is increased by 4/5/5/5/5/5%, stacking up to 5/5/6/7/8/8 times by 1/1/2/2/2/3 times. After reaching 5/5/6/7/8/8 stacks, gain 2/3/3/3/3/4 tiles of Additional Movement after active attack. Scylla (SSR) When exploiting weakness, ignore 10% of targets defense, if the weakness exploited is Corrosion weakness, ignore and additional 10% of defense Increases AoE corrosion damage dealt by 15/17/19/21/23/25%. For every instance of corrosion damage dealt, damage dealt increases by 2/2.4/2.8/3.2/3.6/4%, up to a maximum of 10/12/14/16/18/20%. Golden Melody (SSR) If the unit has full HP at the end of the action, they gain a random buff, lasting for 1 turn. Increase damage dealt by 10/10/15/20/20/20%. When gaining buffs, increase damage dealt by the next support attack by 10/15/15/15/20/20%, and grants 1/1/1/1/1/2 stacks stacking up to 2/2/3/3/4/4 times. Heckler & Koch HK416 (SR) When exploiting weakness, ignore 10% of targets defense, if the weakness exploited is Corrosion weakness, ignore and additional 10% of defense. When attacking 2 or more targets, increase damage dealt by 10/12/14/16/18/20%.

Best Klukai team comp

Sunborn

While the devs have yet to reveal when Klukai will be released globally, we have formulated a team comp based on the current synergies available on the China server. While this list may change upon her global release, we currently recommend using the following team comp to get the best results:

Klukai (AoE DPS

(AoE DPS Peritya (DPS)

(DPS) Mechty (Support)

(Support) Suomi / Ksenia (Support)

This team is all about triggering Peritya‘s passive skill (Chain Reaction), which allows the deadly LMG user to perform one Action Support whenever an enemy unit takes damage from an allied unit’s AoE attack. As Klukai’s kit is focused on delivering AoE Corrosion damage, you’ll be constantly triggering Peritya’s support attacks.

To make things even better, Mechty adds Corrosion damage to Peritya’s support attacks, which makes them even more deadly. Essentially, you’ll be constantly lowering enemy defense and barraging them with bullets.

Ksenia is also a great pick for both her healing and AoE capabilities, which ensures Peritya is constantly hosing down enemies even when Klukai’s abilities are in cooldown. If you want more survivability, especially in boss fights, then we recommend switching out Ksenia for Suomi.

As we mentioned in our best Suomi build guide, she’s the single best support in the game thanks to her tanky shields and life-saving shields.

Now that you know what the best Klukai build weapons and team comp are, be sure to check out our codes page to get some free items you can use on the game’s current banner.