Best Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC settings for high FPS & graphics

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Warhorse Studios’ hardcore medieval RPG, has arrived on PC. With a huge open world to explore and tough combat, you’ll want the game to run the best it can.

The PC system requirements had players worried but after spending dozens of hours in medieval Bohemia, there’s not much to worry about as the game is very well optimized.

Still, you can optimize the graphics settings further to strike the best balance between visuals and FPS.

Article continues after ad

Best PC settings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Graphics Settings

Resolution: Your monitor’s resolution (e.g 2560×1440)

Your monitor’s resolution (e.g 2560×1440) Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall image quality: Custom

Custom Show FPS: Personal preference

Personal preference VSync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Your monitor’s max refresh rate (e.g 165hz)

Your monitor’s max refresh rate (e.g 165hz) Gamma correction: Personal preference

Personal preference Horizontal FOV: 100

100 Technology: DLSS

DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality Sharpness: Personal preference

Personal preference Motion Blur: Off

Off Near DOF: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

Object quality: High

High Particles: Medium

Medium Lighting: Medium

Medium Global Illumination: Medium

Medium Postprocessing quality: Low

Low Shader quality: Medium

Medium Shadows: Medium

Medium Textures: High

High Volumetric effects detail: Medium

Medium Vegetation detail: Medium

Medium Character detail: High





Playing at 1440p with a 3070ti, Ryzen 5600x, and 16GB of RAM I was getting a very stable 110-120 FPS in the countryside and 100 in towns, and any drops were so negligible they were unnoticeable. It would even hit 160 in some indoor areas.

With the graphics settings above, all of the things you want to be high-quality, are: characters, your clothes, weapons, and nearby objects. But things that blend into the background as you move throughout the world like vegetation, shadows, and lighting are set to medium. They’re not the sharpest they can be, but they’re completely serviceable for maintaining a consistent FPS.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Setting everything to High (with DLSS set to Quality) gave me around 85-90 FPS in the countryside, which is more than enough if you care about graphics first and foremost. Setting everything to Ultra moved it to around 50-60 FPS with the occasional drop during combat. However, the difference in image quality wasn’t enough to justify halving my FPS, so 110 with a mix of medium and high felt like the perfect balance.





Of course, it all depends on your hardware and whether you want to prioritize visuals or performance, so feel free to tweak these settings to find the best for you.

Article continues after ad

Best Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Steam Deck settings

Graphics Settings

Resolution: 1280×800

1280×800 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall image quality: Custom

Custom Show FPS: Personal preference

Personal preference VSync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: 90 Hz

90 Hz Gamma correction: Personal preference

Personal preference Horizontal FOV: 95

95 Technology: FSR

FSR Mode: Balanced

Balanced Sharpness: Personal preference

Personal preference Motion Blur: Off

Off Near DOF: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

Object quality: Medium

Medium Particles: Low

Low Lighting: Low

Low Global Illumination: Low

Low Postprocessing quality: Low

Low Shader quality: Low

Low Shadows: Low

Low Textures: Medium

Medium Volumetric effects detail: Low

Low Vegetation detail: Low

Low Character detail: Medium

We’ve used a similar setup for the best Steam Deck settings, prioritizing object quality, textures, and characters, but having the majority of settings on Low.

With these settings, you’ll sit at around 60 FPS when exploring the countryside with it dropping to around 50 in towns. Of course, you’ll need to compromise on visual quality to get this FPS.

Article continues after ad





While I prefer to play on PC, the Steam Deck has been perfectly serviceable when away from my desk, and once immersed, it was easy to forget about the lower graphics. The menus are the only issue, the text is a little bit blurry due to the upscaling, but feel free to turn it off.

Article continues after ad

It’s important to make sure your graphics drivers are up to date, as using outdated drivers can cause low frames, stuttering, and other issues, so here’s how:

NVIDIA

Install the NVIDIA App through NVIDIA.com and then launch it. Go to the ‘Drivers’ tab. Click the ‘Download‘ button in the top right corner. Wait for the download to finish, and then install the drivers. It’s a good idea to restart your PC afterward.

AMD

Right-click on your desktop. Select AMD Radeon Settings. Click the Home icon. Go to ‘New Updates’ on the bottom left. Hit ‘check for update.’ If an update is available, follow the steps.

For more help with Kingdom Come: Deliverance, you can also check out the first things you should do, and how to get the powerful Adorned Axe. You can also check out the DLC roadmap for 2025.