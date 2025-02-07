Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 mods: Unlimited saves, extra carry weight, more

The best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 mods can save you a bunch of hassle on so many things. Here’s a list of all of them so far.

Returning players may already be familiar with all kinds of things in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, but those who just started jumping in and figuring out the ropes may initially struggle to learn the gameplay and mechanics.

After all, playing the game isn’t exactly a walk in the park – one wrong move and things can quickly take a turn if you’re not careful enough.

Fortunately, while the game has just been released, there are already plenty of mods players can use to make the experience easier and more convenient based on their preferences.

The best mods for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The game does have console commands and cheats, but mods generally give you a lot more freedom in terms of how you want to play.

From more carry weight and unlimited saving to increased stamina, we’ve compiled some of the most useful mods in the game to help you progress your playthrough. Check out the list below.

Unlimited Saving II

Warhorse Studios Don’t forget to save the game before committing a crime, just in case you get caught.

As the name suggests, the Unlimited Saving II mod allows you to save your game simply by pressing F5. Normally, you’d have to sleep in a bed or brew and consume the Saviour Schnapps potion to save, which can be quite time-consuming if you suddenly need to close the game.

This mod removes all that hassle, and it’s essentially a must-have if you’re not a fan of being too immersive or if you simply want to savescum.

Instant Herb Picking II

warhorse studios / HerrTiSo Give Henry’s legs a break.

While herbs can be used to brew all sorts of helpful potions, watching poor Henry picking them over and over again can get tiring really fast. That’s where this Instant Herb Picking II mod comes in handy, as it allows you to skip the third-person cutscene altogether.

There’s also an alternative version of this mod for those who want to keep the kneeling animation but stay in the first-person view made by the same author.

More Carry Weight

Warhorse Studios / Dexerto Now Henry can become the ultimate pack mule thanks to this mod.

Do you love hoarding items simply because you’re convinced they might be useful ‘later’? If so, the More Carry Weight mod is for you.

No more having to worry about getting encumbered – this mod makes it possible to adjust the carry weight, whether that’s twice from normal to infinite, whichever works best for you.

More Stamina

Warhorse Studios Stamina is an important aspect in combat.

Stamina is one important stat that you’ll need to keep an eye on at times in the game, as this is used during combat as well as to run around the open world or flee a group of angry NPCs.

But if you’d prefer just to enjoy the game or experiment with different things without worrying about this, then the More Stamina mod is perfect to keep you from getting tired.

Faster Bow Charge Duration

warhorse studios / zsadik52 Using a bow is now a lot more convenient.

The Faster Bow Charge Duration mod does exactly what it says, allowing you to fire your arrows quicker – which, in turn, makes aiming with it generally easier.

This is ideal if you want an easier time hunting down animals or shooting off enemies in the distance.

No Helmet Vision

warhorse studios / JustAnOrdinaryGuy Enjoy a clear vision even with a visor on.

One of the aspects that make Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 feel so realistic is how equipping a visor actually obstructs your view. Thanks to the No Helmet Vision mod, however, you no longer have to choose between having clear vision and protection.

This mod lets you retain your full vision even when wearing a headgear. It also has an option to make the original view a bit more translucent if you’d still like a somewhat realistic feeling.

Convenient Food and Herbs

Warhorse Studios / Dexerto Say goodbye to spoiled food and herbs.

The thought of eating meat that has gone bad is, no doubt, absolutely terrifying and gross, even in a game. Luckily, the Convenient Food and Herbs mod lets you get rid of the decaying mechanic for food and herbs.

You can choose from four options here: infinite decay time, the only food that doesn’t spoil, and an x10 bigger than vanilla spoil time. An additional option for the latter is also available, which makes all supplies weightless.

Durable Equipment and Weapons

Warhorse Studios / Dexerto A closer look at the silver-adorned axe in the game.

As you fight against many foes, your equipment and weapons will start to wear down. Now, if you’re not a fan of having to go all the way to repair them, the Durable Equipment and Weapons mod does its job in keeping them in shape.

You have multiple options for reducing damage to your gear, such as 85%, 75%, 50%, and so on.

Toggle HUD

warhorse studios Turn off the HUD and enjoy the stunning visuals of the game.

The Toggle HUG mod doesn’t exactly impact your game like the others on this list, but it’s a nice addition that can make the experience more immersive.

As the name says, it basically lets you toggle the HUD on and off, which is perfect if you want to walk around the map to admire the visuals or take screenshots without all the text and other things appearing on your screen.

Angriness Begone

Deep Silver This mod is the perfect solution for those who don’t want to deal with angry NPCs.

Maybe you accidentally killed someone or got caught doing a crime red-handed – either way, now the townsfolk aren’t too happy. Well, the Angriness Begone mod prevents the latter from happening, as it turns off the angriness system on NPCs and animals in the game.

It’s great if you want to practice lockpicking or do whatever you want without worrying about consequences.

How to install mods

Generally, mods are installed the same way, but you’ll want to make sure to read each description thoroughly on their page. It’s possible that some Mods may cause bugs or issues with certain actions, but usually, the author will give more details in the description.

To install mods, follow the steps below:

Download the mod. Right-click the zip file and extract it. Move the extracted file to the KingdomComeDeliverance2\Mods folder.

Assuming you’ve installed them successfully, the mods should not work in your game.

So, that sums up all the best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 mods so far and how you can install them. While you’re here, check out the best settings for high FPS, how to get money fast, and how to get Mutt early to help you in your playthrough.