Best Harper Solo Leveling Arise build: Stats, skills, weapons, Artifacts

Harper has emerged as Solo Leveling: Arise’s greatest Break unit since the character’s September 12 release, but you will still need to build the hunter correctly.

All of Harper’s abilities are capable of inflicting enormous amounts of Break Damage on her opponents in Arise. Every attack scales off her Health as a tough Tank unit and she can inflict high amounts of Critical Hit Damage, making her a potent DPS unit that ranks highly in our hunter tier list.

Here’s how to create the ultimate Harper build in Arise, including her best stats, skills, weapons, and Artifacts.

Best Harper build in Solo Leveling: Arise

The best stats, skills, weapons, and artifacts for Harper in Arise are all listed in the table below. The reasoning for these choices is explained in more depth in the build guide.

Stats Skills Weapon Artifacts Health

Critical Hit Rate

Critical Hit Damage Hammer Dash

The Tenderizer

Harper’s Thunder

Hammer Rush

Harper’s Mjolnir Mischievous Burning Greed

We’ve also provided alternatives, so you can still make a good build even if you haven’t yet acquired items such as her hunter-exclusive Mischievous weapon, or any other of the best options available for the character.

Best Harper stats

Health, Critical Hit Rate, and Critical Hit Damage are the stats you must prioritize when creating the ultimate build for Harper in Arise.

Netmarble / Dexerto Harper needs high amounts of Health to make the most of her.

Similar to Han Se-Mi and Meilin Fisher, the character scales their attacks based on her Health, which makes it the most important stat. The higher you can make her Max Health, and maintain high Health levels during fights, the better.

Overall, the build is very similar to Go Gunhee, who is also a DPS breaker in Arise. However, Gunhee instead scales off of his Defense, and his Break capabilities are much worse in comparison. Aside from their main scaling stat, they both greatly benefit from focusing also on Critical Hit Rate and Critical Hit Damage.

You must, therefore, equip and constantly level up all items that not only buff Health, but grant Critical Hit benefits where you can.

Best Harper skills

The Tenderizer is the best skill Harper can use due to its ability to inflict Almighty Break Damage when it hits targets. What makes it extremely effective however is that it is just a Basic Skill.

This means you can use much less mana, with a shorter cooldown time, to repeatedly strike your enemies with insane amounts of Break Damage. No other character in Arise is capable of dealing Almighty Break Damage with such a low-level skill, making it one of the best skills in the whole game.

Netmarble / Dexerto All of Harper’s skills center around using her massive Hammer.

Despite having a wealth of powerful skills to ensure high DPS and Break Damage at all times, they do come with some weaknesses. Her Hammer Rush skill has a slow animation, meaning that you will need to use Basic and Core Attacks first before powering up the attack to avoid being caught off guard.

Similarly, all of Harper’s skills do not receive Super Armor effects when performed, so you can easily get interrupted while casting each skill if you’re not careful.

Here is a complete breakdown of all of Harper’s best skills and their benefits:

Skill Skill type Benefits Hammer Dash Basic Attack Deals 522% of the user’s Max Health as Dark Elemental Damage.



Deals Medium Break Damage.



When this skill hits it inflicts the Paralyze effect to temporarily immobilize the opponent and the Airborne effect. The Tenderizer Basic Skill Inflicts 1249% of Harper’s Max Health as Dark Element Damage.



Deals Almighty Break Damage.



Each hit inflicts the Porkchopped effect on the target.



The Porkchopped effect increases Ultimate Skill damage taken from Dark hunters by 1%, can be stacked 12 times, and has a duration of 20 seconds. Harper’s Thunder Support Skill Deals 300% of Harper’s Max Health as Dark Element Damage.



Deals Medium Break Damage.



When this skill hits it inflicts the Paralyze and Airborne effect on the target. Hammer Rush QTE Skill Inflicts 405% of Harper’s Max Health as Dark Element Damage.



Deals Medium Break Damage.



Deals Medium Break Damage.



When this skill hits it inflicts the Paralyze and Airborne effect on the target. Harper’s Mjolnir Ultimate Skill Deals 1603% of Harper’s Max Health as Dark Element Damage.



It Inflicts the Airborne effect when an enemy is hit and the final hit applies the Knock Down effect.

Best Harper weapons

Mischievous is by far Harper’s best weapon to use in Solo Leveling: Arise as it is her hunter-exclusive weapon. When the character has it equipped, it grants unique benefits that provide superior buffs to not only Harper but the rest of her hunting team.

Netmarble / Dexerto Harper’s Mischievous backpack is the character’s best weapon in Arise.

You can still employ the Sturdy Shark Water Gun to boost your Defense and QTE skills, or the Steel Bow, which has strong Critical Hit advantages, as a non-exclusive alternative weapon option.

Weapon Skills & Abilities Mischievous Harper exclusive weapon: The character’s Health increases by 4%. When she uses her Ultimate Skill, it increases Dark Damage by 4% for your entire team for 30 seconds. Steel Bow Deals high damage and Critical Hit Damage with ranged attacks and is by far the best SR hunter weapon you can get.Increases Critical Hit Damage by 9% and can be leveled up to max it out at 24%. Sturdy Shark Water Gun Increases the user’s QTE and Basic Skill damage by 2.5%. The weapon stats include a Total Power of 566 and Defense of 400.

Best Harper Artifacts

Burning Greed is the best Artifact set you can use and to harness its full potential, you will want to equip the complete eight-piece set. This includes both four pieces of Armor and Jewelry.

Netmarble / MaTelRiA The full eight-piece Burning Greed set equipped by Harper.

Strong substitutes include the Hot Summer and Toughness Armor sets, which have significant advantages in terms of Critical Hit Rate and Critical Hit Damage. If you don’t have all the Burning Greed pieces to benefit from the eight-piece set, the Expert Jewelry set also provides substantial Critical Hit boosts.

If you are battling a Gate boss or troublesome enemies and want to buff your Break and Damage stats more, you can also opt to use a four-piece Burning Curse set and combine this with a four-piece Burning Greed set.

Here are all the best Armor Artifact set choices for Harper and their benefits depending on how many you have equipped from each set:

Armor Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Eight-piece benefits Burning Greed When the user hits a target with Break damage it increases Critical Hit Rate by 1%. When the user hits a target with Break damage it increases Crtitical Hit Rate by 10% and Critical Hit Damage by 15% for the user and team. When attacking enemies that have an elemental weakness, the Break effect increases by 30%.

Increases user and team members’ Critical Hit Rate by 15% and Critical Hit Damage by 30%. Burning Curse Increases damage taken by 20%, damage dealt by 10% and increases damage dealt by 0.1% every second. If the user has 25% Health or less, they recover 25% of their Health. Activates once per dungeon. Buffs two-piece effect. Increases damage taken by 20%, damage dealt by 30% and increases damage dealt by 0.2% every second. Hot Summer The user’s Critical Hit Rate increases by 8%. The user’s Critical Hit Damage increases by 32%. N/A Toughness (Hard Leather) Critical Hit rate increases by 8% Critical Hit Damage increases by 32% N/A

Here are all the best Jewelry Artifact set choices for Harper and their benefits depending on how many you have equipped from each set:

Armor Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Eight-piece benefits Burning Greed When the user hits a target with Break damage it increases Critical Hit Rate by 1%. When the user hits a target with Break damage it increases Crtitical Hit Rate by 10% and Critical Hit Damage by 15% for the user and team. When attacking enemies that have an elemental weakness, the Break effect increases by 30%.

Increases user and team members’ Critical Hit Rate by 15% and Critical Hit Damage by 30%. Burning Curse Increases damage taken by 20%, damage dealt by 10% and increases damage dealt by 0.1% every second. If the user has 25% Health or less, they recover 25% of their Health. Activates once per dungeon. Buffs two-piece effect. Increases damage taken by 20%, damage dealt by 30% and increases damage dealt by 0.2% every second. Expert (Beast) Critical Hit has a 25% chance to increase attack by 0.8%. Critical Hit has a 50% chance to increase attack by 1.6%. N/A

How to get Harper in Solo Leveling: Arise

To get Harper in Solo Leveling: Arise, you must draw the SSR hunter from her Precious Prankster Rate Up banner.

Netmarble / Dexerto The only way to obtain Harper in Arise is to draw her from her Precious Prankster banner.

You will be able to draw the character from the banner using Draw Tickets from August 28, 2024, until the banner ends on September 12, 2024. If you need free Arise codes to help you get more Essence Stones to draw from the banner, then we have you covered.

We also have complete Solo Leveling: Arise guides for the best build for Sung Jinwoo, the best Artifact sets, and the best weapons for every hunter character.