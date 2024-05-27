Best Handguns in XDefiant

Bringing the best sidearm is going to be the final touch to any loadout in XDefiant. A handgun is the perfect tool to fall back on when your ammo clip runs dry in the middle of a fight, and we’ve got a full rundown on the very best to help you pick the strongest option.

While not bringing the most damage to the game, these guns are perfect for finishing off the enemies you put most of your primary ammo into. Swapping to a handgun at the last second can be the difference between life and death.

So, what are the best Handguns you should be carrying with you in XDefiant? We have compiled this list to help you perfect each and every loadout.

Best XDefiant Handguns

There are a total of three Handguns that have proven to be the best options in XDefiant.

686 Magnum

Starting off this list is the 686 Magnum, a great sidearm option that owes its spot here largely because of its impressive range. While many other Handguns are designed for more close-quarter encounters, this weapon can take aim at enemies from a good distance away.

It hits pretty hard from a distance too, and with a few well-aimed shots, you can down your opponents. The only downside to this gun is that it has a rather low rate of fire, so if you aren’t able to land every shot, you have a higher risk of your target closing the gap before taking them out.

93R

The 93R is the second option on this list because it’s the only sidearm that has a firing mode other than single-shot. In fact, its burstfire capabilities offer little recoil and that can save your life when you have an enemy coming at you.

It has the lowest amount of damage per shot out of every sidearm, but you are most likely going to be using this in close quarters, which makes it more likely to hit more shots. If each shot of the burst hits your target, then you won’t have to worry about the low damage at all.

D50

Rounding out this list is the D50, which boasts the best damage output out of every sidearm, and even comes with a higher rate of fire than the 686 Magnum. Because of this, it is arguably the best Handgun in the game because it has a solid range and can deal with enemies up close.

Of course, it still does have a slower rate of fire than other options, but this isn’t a dealbreaker by any means. It is still more than effective in just about any range and any situation.

