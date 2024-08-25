Best Han Se-Mi Solo Leveling Arise build: Stats, skills, weapons, Artifacts

Here are all the best Han Se-Mi skills, stats, weapons, and Artifacts to create the ultimate build for the hunter character in Solo Leveling: Arise.

As part of the August 22 patch, Han Se-Mi was added to Solo Leveling: Arise. The SSR hunter has been released by Netmarble as a brand-new Winder healer to get and use within your hunting team.

The character is extremely strong as a support unit because of her uniquely powerful Healing abilities that benefit both her and the hunter’s allies. However, to ensure you can get the most out of one of the best support characters in Arise, you will still need to build her correctly by following the guide below.

Best Han Se-Mi build in Solo Leveling: Arise

The table below lists all of the top stats, abilities, weapons, and artifacts for Han Se-Mi; the build guide goes on to discuss further why these options have been chosen.

Stats Skills Weapon Artifacts Health

Healing Given Increase

Critical Hit Rate Sharp Sprouts

Divine Field

Vines of Vitality Coming of Age Burning Blessing

If you are yet to acquire Se-Mi’s hunter-exclusive weapon Coming of Age or any other of the best picks for the character, we have also provided alternatives to still create a strong build.

Best Han Se-Mi stats

Health, Healing Given Increase, and Critical Hit Rate are the three stats you will need to prioritize and upgrade throughout your build.

Netmarble / Dexerto It is no surprise that this Healer unit scales her buffs and Attacks of her Health stats.

Han Se-Mi is a healer-type unit, that shares the same best stats as Meilin Fisher and will therefore need to be built similarly. Her main role in your team will be granting Health buffs to the rest of the hunters in your team in Solo Leveling: Arise and not so much attacking which she also scales off of her Health.

Since everything hinges on her Health stats, upgrading both her Health and her Healing Given Increase will be crucial when selecting which Artifacts and weapons to equip. In addition, to make sure she can continue to deliver reasonably powerful blows, Critical Hit Rate is also key.

Best Han Se-Mi skills

Sharp Sprouts, Divine Field, and Vines of Vitality are Han Se-Mi’s best skills that you need to level up as a priority in Solo Leveling: Arise. Her Passive Skills are the reason why all three of these skills are vital.

Netmarble / Dexerto The three skills that focus on granting significant Health buffs to teammates are key.

Whenever Se-Mi performs any of these two skills, her Passive Skills grant major buffs to all team members with the Breath effect. In particular, any hunter character you control on the battlefield gets a 10% Basic Skill damage increase, which is an insane support ability.

The Vines of Vitality Ultimate Skill also grants this Breath effect, but obviously, you won’t be able to use this anywhere near as much as her Basic Skills. However, Vines of Vitality also deals a decent amount of damage and grants further Health buffs to teammates.

Here is a complete breakdown of all three best skills and their benefits:

Skill Skill type Benefits Sharp Sprouts Basic Skill Deals 500% of the user’s Max Health as Wind Damage. It can also inflict the Airborne effect that then grants the Health Recovery effect.



Health Recovery continuously restores 1.5% of Han Se-Mi’s Max Health to the entire team every second and lasts for 3 seconds. Divine Field Basic Skill Inflicts 930% of the user’s Max Health as Wind Damage and creates the Protection Zone around her.



When the skill is performed, it restores 250 to other Wind Element hunters in your team. Anyone within the Protection Zone also recovers 15 points of their Mana every 3 seconds for a total of 15 seconds. Vines of Vitality Ultimate Skill

Deals 1091% of your Max Health as Wind Damage. When the Airborne effect is activated it recovers 20% of her Max Health to teammates and applies the Lifeline effect.



When Lifeline is applied, it decreases Damage Taken by 20% and continuously restores Health equal to 1% of her Max Health to the entire team every second, with a 15-second duration.

Best Han Se-Mi Weapons

Coming of Age is by far the best weapon Han Se-Mi can use in Solo Leveling Arise.

Netmarble / Dexerto Coming of Age is Han Se-Mi’s best weapon in Arise.

The hunter-exclusive weapon is always the top option for any Arise character. But if you haven’t yet acquired Coming of Age, the Ancient Grimoire or the Durable Shark Water Gun are reliable, non-exclusive substitutes.

Weapon Skills & Abilities Coming of Age Increases the hunter’s Health by 4% and rises the damage taken by 5% for 4 seconds to any targets hit by one of Han Se-Mi’s skills. Ancient Grimoire Increases Power Gauge Acquisition Rate by 12%. At the minimum level, it boosts Power by 212 and Health by 300. Durable Shark Water Gun Increases the user’s QTE and Basic Skill damage by 2.5%. The weapon stats include a Total Power of 601 and Health of 850.

Best Han Se-Mi Artifacts

Burning Blessing has proved to be the ultimate Artifact set for Han Se-Mi. The eight-piece benefits you get from having the complete Armor and Jewelry set together make it by far the most superior.

Netmarble / Yuyya The complete eight-piece Armor and Jewelry set is the top Artifact choice for Han Se-Mi.

Angel in White still makes an incredibly strong alternative option as an Armor set due to its Health, Healing Given Increase, and Damage buffs. Meanwhile, the Outstanding Connection set is a strong Jewelry alternative due to its Attack buffs given to team members.

Here are all the best Armor Artifact set choices for Han Se-Mi and all their benefits depending on how many you have from each set:

Armor Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Eight-piece benefits Burning Blessing When switching hunters, damage dealt is increased by 8% for the user and all teammates for 10 seconds. When switching hunters or using a Support Skill, damage dealt is increased by 10% for the user and all teammates for 10 seconds.

Health is also recovered by 0.2% every 1 second for 25 seconds. When switching hunters or using a Support Skill, damage dealt is increased by 20% for the user and all teammates for 20 seconds.

Health is also recovered by 0.2% every 1 second for 25 seconds. Cleric (Angel in White) The user’s Health increases by 8%. Increases user’s healing given by 8%. Increases damage of the team member with the highest Total Power by 8%. N/A

Here are all the best Jewelry Artifact sets for Han Se-Mi and all their benefits depending on how many you have from each set:

Jewelry Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Eight-piece benefits Burning Blessing When switching hunters, damage dealt is increased by 8% for the user and all teammates for 10 seconds. When switching hunters or using a Support Skill, damage dealt is increased by 10% for the user and all teammates for 10 seconds.

Health is also recovered by 0.2% every 1 second for 25 seconds. When switching hunters or using a Support Skill, damage dealt is increased by 20% for the user and all teammates for 20 seconds.

Health is also recovered by 0.2% every 1 second for 25 seconds. Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine) Attack of the hunter and team increases to 12% for 10 seconds while switching characters. Attack of hunter and team increases to 28% for 15 seconds while switching characters. N/A

How to get Han Se-Mi in Solo Leveling: Arise

To get Han Se-Mi in Solo Leveling: Arise, you must draw the SSR hunter from her Kind-Hearted Rate Up banner.

Netmarble / Dexerto You can get Han Se-Mi by pulling the hunter from her Kind-Hearted banner.

You will be able to draw the character from the banner using Draw Tickets from August 22, 2024, until the banner ends on August 20, 2024. If you need free Arise codes to help you get more Essence Stones to draw from the banner, then we have you covered.

For Solo Leveling: Arise, we also have comprehensive guides on the best build for Sung Jinwoo, the best Artifact sets, and the best weapons for every hunter character.