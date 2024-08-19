These are the 100 best games of all time

From exciting RPGs to action-packed first-person shooters, Dexerto’s list includes the 100 best video games of all time.

Gaming has come a long way since the days of Computer Space and Pong. In fact, it’s gone from a niche hobby to a multi-billion dollar industry, and each year, developers across the world release exciting and new games that players can’t wait to get their hands on.

This, of course, raises one big and important question. With so many games coming out each year, which are the best? Well, to answer such a question, you’d need to have an encyclopedic knowledge of games… luckily our talented team has exactly that. Yes, that’s right, as it’s Gamescom week (and we’re very excited), the Dexerto gaming team has come together, like a less rubbish version of the Justice League, to bring you a definitive list of the best video games of all time.

We’ve got everything from thrilling superhero games and MMOs to shooters and RPGs. Basically, we left no stone unturned while writing this list, and… yes, there may have been a few arguments (I’m sorry, Pokemon Crystal fans), but we got there in the end. So enjoy Dexerto’s list of the 100 best games of all time.

100. WWE Smackdown! Here Comes the Pain (2003)

THQ / WWE

What it’s about: WWE Smackdown! Here Comes the Pain was the fifth title in the WWE SmackDown! series and featured some amazing additions, such as an improved grappling system, an immersive Season Mode with a revamped rivalry system, the Elimination Chamber match type, and much more.

Why we like it: Here Comes the Pain was the last title from the WWE Smackdown! franchise – before it was rebranded to WWE Smackdown! Vs. Raw. A quietly revolutionary game, Here Comes the Pain offered incredible replay value owing to the variety of player choices, branching storylines, and a much more engaging rivalry system. Best of all, it featured the biggest roster of characters at that time, including several WWE legends.

Words by Titas Khan

99. Doom (2016)

Bethesda Softworks

What it’s about: Demonic forces in the far-flung future have overwhelmed a Union Aerospace Corporation research facility on Mars. Should the demons triumph, Earth will soon be overrun, too, so to prevent the apocalypse, scientists awaken a lone Marine to wipe out the legions of Hell.

Why we like it: A love letter to the Doom game of old, Doom 2016 embraces and elevates what came before in what was easily the fastest and most chaotic game in the series (pre-Doom Eternal, at least). Boasting propulsive gameplay, over-the-top finishers, and a genre-defining heavy metal OST, there’s a Hell of a lot to love in Doom 2016. Ok, we’ll admit the reboot doesn’t have a compelling story, but that won’t matter to those who believe gameplay is king.

Words by Brianna Reeves

98. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (2018)

UBISOFT

What it’s about: Set in Ancient Greece, the game focuses on the elder of two siblings (Alexios or Kassandra), a legendary mercenary known as the Eagle Bearer who got exiled from Sparta after trying to save the younger sibling from being killed. While you work to reunite your family, you’ll uncover the secrets behind an obscure cult and the war between Athens and Sparta.

Why we like it: Odyssey is, without a doubt, one of the best Assassin’s Creed games. Set during one of the most interesting periods in history, the game offers a huge open world full of missions to complete, iconic historical figures to meet, countless secrets to uncover, and plenty of unforgettable battles across land and sea. Unlike its predecessors, Oddysey puts more emphasis on combat, with an impressive skill tree that unlocks fun and distinctive mechanics that will aid you through your journey.

Words by Raissa Jerez

97. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003)

BioWare

What it’s about: When the evil Darth Malak threatens to unleash a Sith armada on the Galactic Republic, you must take control of a Jedi Kight and save the day. How you do so is entirely up to you, though, so will you walk in the light or fall to the Dark Side?

Why we like it: The years might not have been kind to KOTOR in terms of graphics and gameplay, but when it comes to a story, few RPGs can compete. Honestly, KOTOR remains one of the best-written games of all time, and people still talk about its shocking twist. Arguably, though, the game’s legacy is the introduction of Darth Revan, a Sith Lord so cool he’s still spoken about with Revan-ence (sorry, not sorry) 20 years later. Why do you think Disney kept him canon?

Words by Tom Percival

96. EarthBound (1995)

HAL Labratory

What it’s about: Technically, a sequel to the first Mother game, Earthbound lets you take control of Ness as he explores the country of Eagleland and battles Giygas – an alien force that has consumed Earth and turned animals, humans, and bugs into malicious creatures.

Why we like it: The daddy of JRPGs, Earthbound proved that all you needed to make an RPG great was charm, wit, and childlike playfulness. Arguably, though, what makes Earthbound so memorable is its brilliant writing, which puts us in the shoes of kids playing make-believe.

Words by Jeremy Gan

95. Need For Speed: Underground 2 (2004)

EA

What’s it about: Need For Speed: Underground 2 picks up right after the first game, and would you believe it? It’s all about street racing!

Why we like it: Need for Speed: Underground 2 changed things quite a bit for the Need for Speed series. While NFS already had several well-received titles under its belt – such as Hot Pursuit and Porsche Unleashed – Underground 2 brought a necessary sense of style to the series.

Underground 2 was the first NFS game to feature an open world, new race modes, and a soundtrack so iconic that you could race to the beats without caring about the story. While NFS: Most Wanted might be the best-reviewed Need For Speed game, Underground 2 set the standard for all future games in the franchise.

Words by Melvin Mathew

94. Firewatch (2016)

Campo Santo Explore the beautiful wilderness with Firewatch.

What’s it about: Firewatch is an adventure game that puts you in control of Harry, a fire lookout at Shoshone National Forest who uncovers the National Park’s dark secret.

Why we like it: Firewatch is one of those stories that can only be told through the medium of gaming. With an emphasis on exploration and dialogue, the game relies on visuals and dialogue over outright action. On paper, that sounds a bit dull, but, in fact, it all contributes to the game’s mysterious and uneasy atmosphere. Indeed, it’s that sense of unease that drives the player to explore and figure out what’s really happening. Firewatch might not be for everyone, but if you give it the time it deserves, it will stay with you forever.

Words by Melvin Mathew

93. Mortal Kombat 11 (2019)

Netherrealm Studios

What it’s about: Following the events of the last Mortal Kombat, a corrupted Raiden decides to take a more proactive approach to the villains threatening Earthrealm, upsetting a god of time in the process.

Why we like it: Mortal Kombat 11 is a divisive entry in the franchise, thanks to a terrible combination of microtransactions and the daft amount of grind. Still, MK 11 remains an incredibly fun game thanks to stellar gameplay and a deep fighting system. Even better, we get some cool guest fighters (who thought Rambo would ever take part in an Earth Realm tournament), and it’s as gory as a school trip to the slaughterhouse! What’s not to love?

Words by Tom Percival

92. Sonic 2 (1992)

Sega

What it’s about: The second major outing for Sega’s blue mascot improved upon the original lightning-fast platformer in every way, cementing Sonic’s status as a gaming icon.

Why we like it: Sonic reached its apex on the Sega Genesis with Sonic 2. From a mechanical standpoint, the sequel improved on its predecessor in every perceivable way. It was better looking, the levels better designed, and the gameplay was dramatically improved. Even two decades later, Sonic 2 stands out as one of the best games in the franchise. Of course, we’d be remiss, not to mention the game’s impeccable music, most notably Chemical Plant and Casino Night, both of which have been remixed countless times.

Article continues after ad

Words by Joe Pring

91. Dead Space (2008)

Electronic Arts

What it’s about: Something has gone wrong with the USG Ishimura. Sent to investigate, Isaac Clarke couldn’t possibly imagine what he’d find in the deeply troubled spacecraft. With Necromorphs lurking around every corner, just waiting to pounce, this brutal horror game has you uncovering the fate of the ship’s inhabitants while trying to eradicate the nightmarish infection.

Why we like it: Show don’t tell: Three words Dead Space lives by. With minimal UI elements and an overall lack of exposition, you’re largely left to fend for yourself as you uncover the terror onboard the Ishimura. A chilling experience take on the survival horror formula, this spacefaring shooter is a bloody good time that’s sure to send shivers down your spine even on your tenth replay. With a slew of weapons to find and upgrades to equip, it’s one you’ll continuously want to improve at, though the Necromorphs never become less unsettling.

Words by Brad Norton

90. Phantasy Star Online (2000)

Sega

What it’s about: Sega’s groundbreaking MMO placed players in the role of a HUNTER tasked with investigating the strange behavior of Ragol’s wildlife and the whereabouts of their boss’ daughter, Red Ring Rico.

Why we like it: A pioneer of the genre and the first-ever MMO to be released on a console, Phantasy Star Online served as a gateway to massively multiplayer experiences for mainstream audiences.

Maintaining the trappings of a traditional RPG – no open world; instanced environments — but with an eye for arcade-like ease of access, Sega’s streamlined approach to character progression and emphasis on hunting for cool loot made it unique among its contemporaries.

A testament to its longevity and forward-thinking design, the Dreamcast title lives on today through numerous fan-run private servers, some of which continue to add new content and enjoy sizable, dedicated communities.

Words by Joe Pring

89. Animal Crossing: Wild World (2005)

What it’s about: In this social simulation game, players move into a village of (mostly) friendly anthropomorphic animals. From there, they can pretty much play however they want, whether that involves catching bugs, decorating their house, befriending the other villagers, or connecting with real-world friends over Wi-Fi.

Why we like it: New Horizons’ (coincidentally) perfectly timed release may have made the game a juggernaut, but Wild World arguably made Animal Crossing what it is today.

In addition to fine-tuning the original title’s gameplay, the Nintendo DS really allowed the series to grow thanks to both its handheld nature and Wi-Fi capabilities. Wild World was the first Animal Crossing game to allow players to connect online, visiting each other’s villages.

Animal Crossing: Wild World may have only made incremental changes to the gameplay loop rather, but its successors’ leaps wouldn’t have been possible if Wild World hadn’t perfected that core formula first.

Words by Noelle Corbett

88. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (2004)

Nintendo

What it’s about: A paper-ized Mario sets off to save the kingdom and uncover the secrets of the Thousand-Year Door. Along the way, he’ll explore Rogueport and recruit fun teammates.

Why we like it: Paper Mario TTYD isn’t just the best Mario RPG; it is likely one of the best Mario games of all. Look I love an RPG, but the genre is tied to fantasy, pathos, and some serious themes across those hours of gameplay.

What TTYD offers is a shorter version of these epics, but with just as much discovery, and then a sprinkle of Mario magic with some fantastic platforming and addictive battles. Seriously, the real-time and reaction-based battles here are borderline perfect and make even the smallest match a blast.

The story and characters add even more, and the colorful cast of characters is still fondly remembered by fans decades later. Rawk Hawk for Smash, let’s do it, folks.

Words by Nathan Ellingsworth

87. The Sims 3 (2009)

EA

What it’s about: The Sims 3 is a lifestyle sandbox simulation game with the option to either explore pre-made characters or tell your own story through custom characters.

Why we like it: The Sims is the most iconic franchise in the sandbox subgenre and The Sims 3 is treasured by many fans as the best in the series. It’s deeply immersive and engaging, with a surprising amount of lore, but it still manages to give players utter freedom.

It’s possible to play the game with intriguing pre-made characters or to handcraft your own to explore the fully customizable worlds. Combining that with a fiercely dedicated modding community makes it a joy to play through as a fan of simulation games.

Words by Em Stonham

86. Diablo 4 (2023)

Blizzard

What it’s about: The fourth mainline Diablo outing sees the world of Sanctuary recovering from the last Prime Evil assault. Meanwhile, Lilith, the demonic mother of humanity, returns to claim her children.

Why we like it: Diablo 4 borrows from the most celebrated parts of Diablo 2 and 3 to create a new experience that unites the fanbase. For the most part, it succeeds and also leans fully into the live service elements that previous games dabbled with. In doing so, Diablo offers a modern version of the classic hack-and-slash formula that’s captivated players for over twenty years. The best part is that the game will add an expansion pack every year going forward rather than simply adding one. Its seasonal content is also going from strength to strength.

Words by Sam Smith

85. Soulcalibur 2 (2002)

Namco

What it’s about: A tale of souls and swords, this sequel sees several heroes battling to get their hands on the holy blade, Soul Calibur before the tyrannical Nightmare can restore the evil Soul Edge.



Why we like it: Tekken with swords is a reductive way to talk about the Soulcalibur franchise… but that’s basically what it is. Still, it’s a hell of a lot of fun, and Soulcalibur 2 remains the high watermark by which all these games should judge themselves. The combat was smooth and fluid, the character roster was full of interesting and unique fighters, and best of all, the GameCube version let you play as Link. A classic fighting game!

Words by Tom Percival

84. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (2019)

Vanillaware

What it’s about: A Sci-Fi title from Vanillaware that splits its gameplay between real-time strategy combat and side-scrolling adventuring.

Why we like it: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is an incredibly unique game that splits its gameplay between intense strategy combat and a compelling narrative. To say much about the story would ruin the experience for anyone yet to play it, but basically, you play as 13 high-schoolers who are all connected to one another.

The non-linear narrative is experienced during side-scrolling segments that highlight the game’s gorgeous watercolor-like art style. Between story beats, the students have to jump into powerful mechs to defend humanity against hostile Kaiju threats. 13 Sentinels is unlike any other game. It’s a masterwork of character writing and storytelling that everyone should try at least once.

Words by Tyler Constable

83. PUBG (2017)

Krafton

What it’s about: PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) is a multiplayer battle royale game in which players parachute into shrinking territory, scavenge for guns and gear, and battle to be the last person or team remaining.

Why we like it: Forget Fortnigte, it was PUBG that set the bar for Battle Royale gameplay. PUBG’s distinctive twist comes from mimicking guns from the Call of Duty franchise and providing in-game attachments, transforming each weapon into a lethal masterpiece.

Although the current frenzy over PUBG has subsided, it will always be remembered as the first Battle Royale experience for many players. It paved the way for a slew of comparable games, including Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Call of Duty Warzone, which helped shape the genre’s future

Words by Rishabh Sabarwal

82. Tomb Raider (1996)

What it’s about: A third-person platformer about a British archaeologist-adventurer named Lara Croft, who explores a series of ancient ruins across the world in search of an ancient artifact.

Why we like it: With her signature plaited hair, dual pistols, and turquoise leotard, Lara Croft’s iconic design is a tale as old as time and owes greatly to the Tomb Raider franchise’s popularity over the decades.

An early example of 3D platforming, Tomb Raider’s grid-based movement and weighty controls gave the game a structured sense of traversal. Lara’s climbing, running, and jumping are all measured in squares, which brings a great manner of challenges to the game. But it really meant you’d have to calculate the exact combination of button presses needed to get across a room successfully. It’s one of the best examples of adventure games that really require you to use your brain.



Words by Olly Smith

81. DOOM Eternal (2020)

iD Software

What it’s about: Doom Eternal follows the Doom Slayer as he fights throughout hellish worlds to preserve Earth from a demonic invasion.

Why we like it: Doom Eternal recreates the same atmosphere of classic Doom with updated visuals and some of the finest monster-mashing maneuvers. The game rewards an aggressive playstyle and is the ultimate gore-fest, where every kill and dismemberment you engage in is a visual feast.

Words by Rishabh Sabarwal

80. Metroid Prime (2002)

Nintendo Samus Aran is the main character in all three Metroid Prime games.

What it’s about: Despite being the first game to bring everyone’s favorite spacefaring bounty hunter into the 3D realm, Metroid Prime was a resounding success. It takes players on an adventure across Tallon IV

Why we like it: It’s one of the first games to take the Metroidvania format outside of being a 2D sidescroller, giving players a rich and varied world to explore. You’re constantly getting new upgrades and figuring out how to best use them for both exploration and combat.

The experience of the world around you being an ever-unfolding puzzle sprinkled with engaging combat encounters makes Metroid Prime an unforgettable experience, even for those who didn’t play the original games.

It may not be Nintendo’s most popular series, but Metroid consistently delivers some of the best gaming experiences. The sense of awe and wonder that comes from exploring Tallon 4 is near-unmatched.

Words by Carver Fisher

79. Age of Empires 2 (1999)

Xbox

What it’s about: Age of Empires 2 is a real-time strategy game set in the Middle Ages, and you must manage resources, build a town and battle your rivals.

Why we like it: The late ’90s were a glorious era for PC strategies, and where Civilization was dominating the turn-based scene, Age of Empires was making similar moves in a real-time setting. Ensemble Studios’ third game was an unbelievable improvement, offering a raft of changes and new features that the community scarcely thought possible at the time.

The real strength of AoE II was its ability to excel in both single-player and multiplayer formats. It featured five separate campaigns (all of which offered something unique), and multiplayer support was consistent and impressive for the time, even if everyone just resorted to turtling. The subsequent remaster built on that success, and the game has continued to thrive almost 25 years after its initial release.

Words by James Lynch

78. Fortnite (2017)

Epic Games

What’s it about: Fortnite has cemented itself as a flagship title in the gaming ecosystem by introducing building mechanics to the Battle Royale genre.

Why we like it: Fortnite was released at a point of time when Battle Royale titles were on the rise, and while the initial hype over the genre has died down, Fortnite continues to be one of the most-played and even most-watched games.

The game has stayed relevant with countless collaborations and in-game events with gaming as well as real-world brands. All of these have allowed Fortnite to maintain its ties with contemporary pop culture. Additionally, the game offers cross-platform play along with a highly immersive Creative mode where you can team up with your friends and build your custom games.

Words by Titas Khan

77. Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (2010)

Ubisoft

What it’s about: Set in Rome during the 1500s, Ezio, now a master Assassin, takes the fight to the Templars, attempting to rebuild the Assassin Brotherhood in Italy, liberating the city from their tyrannical reign.

Why we like it: Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood is unlike any other AC game. Sure, it has hidden blades, massively oversized hoods, and extensive parkour, but Brotherhood also has recruitable allies, which completely changed how many experienced the classic franchise.

After all, who wouldn’t want to rescue tons of innocent civilians and turn them into deadly Assassins to help destroy the faction that rules over Italy? The feature was so pivotal back when it was released that even 14 years later, I can still see the team of recently initiated Assassins riding across Italy on their hordes. We even see the same style being implemented throughout Black Flag, Odyssey, and many more, proving just how well-received it was.

Words by Jess Filby

76. Spec Ops: The Line (2012)

2K Games

What it’s about: A tactical, third-person shooter, Spec Ops: The Line, follows Captain Martin Walker, who leads his Delta Force squad through a war-torn and sandstorm-ravaged Dubai on a rescue mission. However, the reality surrounding the ongoing conflict turns on its head the deeper Walker and Company get into the capital city.

Why we like it: The most provocative entry in the Spec Ops series, this installment bears the same thematic framing as Heart of Darkness and Apocalypse Now, yet explores it in a way unique to video games. Spec Ops presents its commentary on violence and war through a lens that depicts Walker as the hero but bends the player’s perception in a manner that forces them to question his morality and sanity. Unfortunately, Spec Ops is let down by its gameplay, and its combat and movement mechanics feel dated and stale even by 2012 standards. Still, what Spec Ops lacks in gameplay is offset by its ambitious story, characters, and final player-centric choice.

Words by Brianna Reeves

75. Return of the Obra Dinn (2018)

Lucas Pope

What it’s about: Return of the Obra Dinn sees us as the Chief Inspector for the East India Company, sent to investigate what happened to the Obra Dinn after it had mysteriously disappeared and then reappeared. With our stopwatch, the Momento Mortem, to go back to a singular point in time, we look back to the years of the Obra Dinn to piece together what happened on the vessel.

Why we like it: In what world is document filling an interesting gameplay mechanic? Well, in the hands of Lucas Pope, he turns it into the most riveting storytelling tool known to man. Everything about this game shouldn’t work, from its garish 1-bit graphics to a convoluted maritime mystery story and its gameplay loop of going back in a singular moment in time and noting down details on your document. However, it all works wonderfully. With a fascinating plot, addictive mechanics, and absolutely charming visuals, it’s a unique game and is Pope’s magnum opus.

Words by Jeremy Gan

74. Street Fighter 4 (2008)

Capcom

What it’s about: Following M. Bison’s battle with Akuma in Street Fighter 2, the mysterious Seth organizes a new World Fighting Tournament in the hopes of luring out the world’s strongest fighters so he can complete his terrifying bioweapon.

Why we like it: It’s potentially contentious to put Street Fighter 4 on this list over 2, but I’m sorry the future is now, and this is the game that dragged the series into the 21st century. Street Fighter 4 brought back fan-favorite characters (after their inexplicable absence from Street Fighter 3), introduced 3D models (while keeping 2d gameplay), and ultimately saved the entire franchise from obscurity. I’m sorry, there might be technically better games in the franchise, but the only reason the series still exists is because of Street Fighter.

Words by Tom Percival

73. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997)

Konami

What it’s about: Several years after Richter Belmont defeated Dracula, trouble starts to brew again when Dracula’s castle returns and Alucard encounters a Richter that seems very different.

Why we like it: It’s beautiful when you can pinpoint the start of a genre, and while a few games that fit into ‘Metroidvania’ predate this game, the RPG mechanics and sprawling gothic castle here feel like the nexus point of this type of game for so many.

There’s a good reason for the success as well, as Symphony of the Night is a dream to control, as Alucard (fittingly) glides around Dracula’s castle while using a huge library of satisfying weapons to destroy the minions of Hell.

It’s made all the better by a soundtrack full of stone-cold classics, that satisfying crawl of XP as you climb up the levels, and an expansive late-game shift to the world that still makes my jaw drop. Many have tried to emulate in the decades since, and very few have even come close.



Words by Nathan Ellingsworth

72. Fire Emblem Three Houses (2019)

Intelligent Systems

What it’s about: Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a tactical RPG set on the continent of Fódlan with three nations connected by the Garreg Mach Monastery. You control a former mercenary named Byleth, a teacher at this monastery, and lead your students in combat.

Why we like it: Fire Emblem: Three Houses took the series to a whole new level. The game offers endless replayability, and despite its gigantic cast of characters, each of them has a developed personality. Honestly, Three Houses is arguably one of the best turn-based strategy games because of its engaging gameplay both on and off the several available battle maps. It’s also a great starter choice for people wanting to get into the Fire Emblem series, leaving players eager to dive into the franchise’s many entries.

Article continues after ad

Words by Cassidy Stephenson

71. Counter-Strike: Source (2004)

Valve

What’s it about: Counter-Strike: Source was an FPS title developed and released by Valve as a remake of the original Counter-Strike using the Source game engine.

Why we like it: Building on the stage already set by Counter-Strike and 1.6, Source aimed at having a strong balance between tactical gameplay and intense action with optimized maps and well-designed gun mechanics.

The initial release of the game had the CS community split between 1.6 and its successor. However, Source brought forward a lot of changes and new additions that would then go on to become an integral part of the game franchise. From an improved net code allowing smoother gameplay to an overall update to the game engine along with a revamped user interface and customizations, Counter-Strike: Source is one of the best video games ever created.

Words by Titas Khan

70. Sea of Thieves (2018)

Xbox Game Studios

What it’s about: Sea of Thieves lets you live out your dream of sailing the Seven Seas, fighting skeletons, mythical sea creatures, and other pirates as you hunt down treasure, solve riddles, and get as rich as possible.

Why we like it: Pirate games have come and gone since the moment video games were invented. Skull and Bones tried it and failed; Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag mastered the single-player design, but Sea of Thieves perfected the multiplayer.

Sea of Thieves is a masterclass on how to perfect a multiplayer PvP pirate adventure, all while catering to every type of player. Its PvP is epic, its quests are exciting, and its adventures are unforgettable. In Sea of Thieves, you make the story great, and whether you’re alone or with friends, it’s guaranteed to be fun.

Words by Jess Filby

69. Kingdom Hearts 2 (2005)

Square Enix

What it’s about: Kingdom Hearts 2 reunites players with Sora, Goofy, and Donald as they try to put a stop to the sinister machinations of Organization XIII.

What we like about it: Kingdom Hearts 2 holds an important place in JRPG history. Originally launched on the PlayStation 2, Square Enix pushed the boundaries of what people thought the console was capable of visually while also telling a rich and emotionally driven story.

What makes Kingdom Hearts 2 particularly special is the main character’s moral compass. Players were able to connect to Sora and his drive to save and protect his friends as he battled against forces he couldn’t understand. Kingdom Hearts 2’s influence can be seen in almost every JRPG of today, and it remains the best title in the series without question.

Words by Laura Gray

68. Yakuza 0 (2015)

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

What’s it about: Set amid Japan’s economic bubble era, Yakuza 0 takes place in the seedy underbelly of Kamurocho and Sotenbori. It’s here where players are introduced to our two Tojo clan protagonists, the fiercely loyal Kazuma Kiryu and the disgraced but comically unhinged Goro Majima.

It’s in the neon-soaked city streets where payers will need to unveil the mysteries surrounding the empty lot, an area of land that local Yakuza organizations wish to acquire no matter the cost.

Why we like it: Yakuza 0 is everything I love about Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s beloved action series. Not only does it serve as an origin story for lead protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, but it provides an incredibly heartfelt look back at Goro Majima’s past – an area that perfectly reflects why he became known as the “The Mad Dog of Shimano”.

The story of the empty lot may seem like a simple who-done-it-style mystery. However, some excellent twists keep you on your toes. Combine this with the series’ brutal brawl-style combat, a slew of silly mini-games, and a stellar cast of iconic characters, and you have a recipe for a truly unforgettable adventure.

Yakuza 0 is also responsible for increasing the series’ popularity in the West, and without it, we may have never received subsequent title releases – like the brilliant Isshin spinoff and subsequent mainline titles following the new boy on the block, Ichiban Kasuga.

Words by James Busby

67. Dota 2 (2013)

Valve

What’s it about: One of the most popular titles from the MOBA genre, Dota 2 features a steep learning curve with a very high skill ceiling. The game features a free-to-play model while also boasting some of the highest prize pools at The International.

Why we like it: Dota 2 features a unique blend of strategic depth with various micro and macro actions that play a massive role in the outcome of every match. Additionally, with more than 120 heroes with multiple facets and countless items on offer to choose from, the possible combinations that you can create in every match are virtually endless.

Dota 2 also features a thriving esports ecosystem with several Majors being held across the year. However, the crowning jewel of the Dota 2 professional scene has to be The International, an annual championship featuring the top teams from across the globe, making it one of the most viewed esports tournaments in the world.

Words by Titas Khan

66. Nier: Automata (2017)

PlatinumGames

What it’s about: Nier: Automata is a grand, 40+ hour epic that follows a group of androids through a refreshingly unique take on what the post-apocalypse might look like. Saying anything specific beyond that would ruin the plot. If you haven’t played this game yet, you should.

Why we like it: Visionary director Yoko Taro’s eye for storytelling has always been a keen one, though the gameplay side of his prior projects always served as a barrier of entry that most weren’t willing to climb.

However, thanks to working with veteran developer Platinum Games, Taro was finally given a backbone that could support his storytelling ambitions to deliver one of the best narrative experiences ever made, along with an ever-changing gameplay experience that throws surprises at the player for dozens of hours.

Nier: Automata is one of the only games that’d comfortably hide 80% of its story behind starting a “New Game”, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Words by Carver Fisher

65. Ico (2001)

Japan Studio

What’s it about: An adventure game where a horned boy seeks to rescue a princess from the secured fortress where they are both imprisoned.

Why we like it: Part of what made Ico so special was its insistence on being different from other games of its genre. Game director Fumito Ueda deployed a “subtracting design” philosophy to the game – this meant stripping out any features that interfered with the intended experience.

This meant no HUD, very limited combat, and features that emphasized the connection between the player character and Yorda, the princess. The game ensures you’re always focused on getting her to safety by escaping from the fortress. What results is a concentrated adventure game without any of the unnecessary bloat, and an experience you’ll never forget after rolling credits.

Words by Olly Smith

64. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)

Rockstar Games The Epsilon Program was first introduced in GTA San Andreas

What’s it about: GTA: San Andreas is the third game in the GTA 3D universe set in Los Santos. The story follows Carl Johnson (CJ), who comes back home after his mother’s passing, only to realize that corruption and gang war are tearing the city apart and he needs to take back control of the streets.

Why we like it: Whether you’re a gamer or not, GTA: San Andreas is a game that everyone has played at some point in their lives. It tells a compelling story with a plot twist that hits you like a gut punch. However, the main draw of San Andreas, as is the case with any GTA game, is its open world.

The graphics may look dated, but the attention to detail is impeccable. San Andreas features a dynamic body mechanic that allows CJ to gain or lose weight in real-time. This is a mechanic that hasn’t been seen in any Rockstar title since. Features like this are one of the reasons why San Andreas still holds a special place in many players’ hearts.



Words by Melvin Mathew

63. Persona 4 Golden (2008)

Atlus

What’s it about: Turn-based JRPG full of dungeons to explore and compelling life-sim gameplay.

Why we like it: Persona 4 Golden is a fan-favourite entry in the Persona franchise, and it’s easy to see why. Whether it’s the small town setting of Inaba, the loveable main cast, or the excellent turn-based combat, there’s so much to love in this JRPG gem.

What begins as a quint countryside adventure for the protagonist quickly unravels into a compelling murder mystery that will keep you hooked for hundreds of hours. The core cast is some of the most well-drawn characters in any JRPG, and the town of Inaba is sure to capture your heart by the time the credits roll. It’s a masterpiece of the genre that cemented Person as one of the all-time greats.

Words by Tyler Constable

62. Borderlands 2 (2012)

Gearbox Software

What’s it about: A sequel to Gearbox’s Borderlands, this game is an action-packed looter shooter that takes place 5 years after the original game and tasks players with adventuring across the planet of Pandora to stop the tyrannical Handsome Jack.

Why we like it: Borderlands 2 takes everything great about the original Borderlands and amps it up to 11. There’s even more loot to find, new Vault Hunters to play as, and the vibrant world of Pandora to explore.

Handsome Jack is not only the best antagonist in the franchise but one of the very best video game characters of all time. His narcissistic but charming personality makes every interaction memorable and ultimately results in the story being one of the best in the looter shooter genre.

Ultimately, this is even more Borderlands on a huge scale, with a standout villain and countless content to enjoy.

Words by Tyler Constable

61. Civilization 4 (2005)

2K

What it’s about: The fourth installment in the incredibly popular turn-based strategy game series, Civilization 4, allows you to build your own mighty nation. Will you pursue peace, head to the stars, or conquer the world? The choice is yours.

Why we like it: Civ 4 is the game that modernized the Civilization series and arguably cemented its position in the pantheon of RTS games. The game offers beautiful 3D graphics, an elegant UI, and improved AI (although Gandhi was still a bit nuke-happy). The introduction of religion also added a fun new mechanic to the game. Still, while gameplay is brilliant, it’s not what we remember most about the game. No, it’s Leonard Nimoy’s iconic tech quotes, my personal favorite, “beep…beep…beep-Sputnik”!”

Words by Tom Percival

60. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (2004)

Konami

What it’s about: Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is a stealth-action game set during the Cold War in which players take control of Naked Snake on a mission to rescue a scientist and avoid a nuclear danger.

Why we like it: The iconic Metal Gear Solid series didn’t just invent stealth gaming; it perfected it. While the first two games are beloved classics, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is arguably the best in the series.

This prequel introduced a groundbreaking survival system where managing food and medicine added unprecedented realism. The camouflage feature was particularly noteworthy, allowing players to blend in with their surroundings. Plus, who can forget Cynthia Hall’s Snake Eater in the endless ladder climb scene?

Also, the boss battle with The End, which may last hours and is a cat-and-mouse race in a vast forest area, exemplifies Kojima’s ingenuity since only he can make a game appear like a movie.

Words by Rishabh Sabarwal

59. Resident Evil (2002 Remake)

Capcom

What it’s about: A crack squad of special forces operatives infiltrate a remote mansion to find its inhabitants turned into the walking dead.

Why we like it: Rarely do remakes succeed in bettering their original counterparts, but Capcom pulled off exactly that feat with 2002’s Resident Evil. Boasting a ground-up recreation of Spencer Mansion and its surrounding outbuildings, the S.T.A.R.S. team’s first encounter with Umbrella’s heinous machinations is as enjoyable in 2024 as it was 22 years ago.

But then, that’s hardly surprising, is it? This is, after all, an ambitious remake of the survival horror title that helped to popularize the genre. Capcom came close to one-upping itself with its stellar remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 4 but still hasn’t quite managed to capture the magic that lives inside Spencer’s zombie-infested home.

Words by Joe Pring

58. Gears of War 2 (2008)

Epic Games

What it’s about: Acting as a sequel to Epic Games’ breakout Xbox 360 hit, Gears of War 2 sends Marcus and his crew back into the depths of the earth to combat the Locust threat. From big setpieces like getting eaten like a giant worm to the rare quiet character moment, it’s a roller coaster that keeps you glued.

Why we like it: Gears 2 is often seen as the pariah of the series, with its cliffhanger ending leaving some players reeling. However, this game has aged like wine over the years.

Its massive setpieces are arguably the best in the series, making the hellish struggle Marcus is forced through a sight to behold. The way these experiences bind you to GoW’s characters makes the third entry hit that much harder.

That, combined with this game making significant strides in both competitive multiplayer and co-op with horde mode, make it an essential milestone for the series.

Though Gears of War 2 is kind of a pain to get your hands on in the modern day, it’s worth it, especially if you can grab some friends and hit horde mode.

Words by Carver Fisher

57. Celeste (2018)

Maddy Makes Games

What’s it about: This brutal platformer has heavy themes of self-acceptance and perseverance. It follows Madeline as she attempts to conquer both a literal mountain and the symbolic mountain of anxiety in her mind.

Why we like it: With a cult following in the precision platformer community – yes, it’s a real thing – Celeste is known for being both beautiful and immensely challenging.

The story is emotional yet inspirational, which contrasts heavily with the tricky gameplay style. Celeste punishes the player for failure, but not to the extent where the game becomes miserable – which is unique for the subgenre.

Every chapter feels rewarding to work through, both for the player and Madeline herself. It’s a gaming experience that’ll test even the most seasoned of players, yet it’s undoubtedly worth the time and tears.

Words by Em Stonham

56. Apex Legends (2019)

Respawn Entertainment

What it’s about: By taking the best elements of Titanfall and turning them into a Battle Royale, Respawn managed to make Apex Legends one of the most popular games in the world. The BR formula is a hard one to perfect, but Apex Legends comes pretty damn close.

Why we like it: In a genre partially defined by the graveyard of live service games it left behind, Apex Legends managed to claw its way past the ill fate most late 2010/early 2020 BR games faced.

Buttery smooth gunplay, a diverse roster of characters, consistent content updates, an inconceivably high skill ceiling, and a bustling esports scene all make Apex worth putting on this list. Many multiplayer games have come and gone since Apex originally came out; few capture the speed, stakes, and satisfaction that come from running through an entire lobby of players and racking up badges.

Though this game has had its fair share of issues, it’s an absolute masterclass within its genre, and it’s here for a reason.

Words by Carver Fisher

55. Hitman: World of Assassination (2021)

Square Enix

What’s it about: An action stealth game about Agent 47, the world’s greatest assassin, as he takes down a mysterious organization controlling global affairs.

Why we like it: The Hitman franchise has always shined as an action puzzle experience with many fun, creative ways to tackle each stage. And World of Assassination is the best the series has ever been.

What exactly makes Hitman so fun is down to personal taste. Here’s your target, here’s a bunch of methods to eliminate them, and here are the reins. The amount of freedom you’re given is unparalleled with any other video game, as it’s completely possible to repeat the same stage a thousand times without ever having the same experience.

Words by Olly Smith

54. Batman Arkham Asylum (2009)

Rocksteady, DC Comics

What’s it about: Batman: Arkham Asylum is the first game in the Arkham trilogy and made Rocksteady Studios a household name by kicking off what is considered to be one of the greatest video game stories of all time.

Why we like it: It’s rare to witness a studio that comes out of nowhere and changes the gaming landscape forever. Such is the case with Batman: Arkham Asylum, as Rocksteady took one of the most iconic comic book characters of all time and cemented its legacy as a pop culture milestone.

Equipped with a slew of gadgets, you could stealthily take down enemies while watching them tremble in fear as you attack from the shadows, or you could take on the enemies head-on to make for the most satisfying combat. Be it the Detective Mode that every game seems to be using these days or the game-changing (pun intended) rhythm-based combat, Rocksteady made you feel like you were the Dark Knight.

Words by Melvin Mathew

53. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020)

NINTENDO

What it’s about: A non-linear life simulator game where the player moves to a deserted island after buying a gateway package from a travel agent called Tom Nook. There, the player must complete tasks, gather money, and craft items to develop the island and customize it for the community that resides there.

Why we like it: Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a huge improvement on its predecessor, offering players a lot of freedom and new cool features like terraforming, outdoor decorations, and a fully stuffed DLC.

Plus, it came out during the COVID-19 lockdown, and people really delved into it, having business meetings inside the game, virtually visiting family and friends, and most importantly, staying connected through a game that gave pure joy. In a very dark time, people found an escape with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, using it to go fishing or bug hunting, as well as a way to develop their collector or artistic side, all at their own pace.

Words by Raissa Jerez

52. Outer Wilds (2019)

Annapurna Interactive

What it’s about: A first-time alien astronaut must navigate a lethal time loop, uncover the words of an ancient, vanished species, and endure more than a few ignoble physics-based deaths as they unravel the mysteries of their solar system.

Why we like it: Outer Wilds is gaming’s greatest double-edged sword. It sticks with you for years, but its very nature resists replaying. Outer Wilds has no power-ups, no skill trees, no stats to buff. Information is your reward and your greatest weapon. You fling yourself into the abyss again and again, scraping off a few more shards of the game’s great mysteries each time.

This is a game for players who love discovery, great writing and characters, worlds in miniature, and ideas so massive they can barely be contained. For anyone who’s felt a connection with others across great distances, who ever looked up at the stars and felt scared or safe or both.

Words by Jack Bye

51. Gran Turismo 4 (2004)

Sony Computer Entertainment

What it’s about: Want to race some of the fastest (and most expensive) cars in the world around some of the trickiest tracks in the world from the comfort of your couch? Then Gran Turismo 4 is the game for you.

Why we like it: The definitive Gran Turismo, this game offers quarreled realism and an expansive roster of cars. This sequel took everything that made its predecessors good and fine-tuned them until they were perfect.

Words by Tom Percival

50. Chrono Trigger (1995)

Kotaku

What it’s about: Chrono Trigger is a classic RPG that transports players through different periods, such as the Middle Ages, Prehistoric times, and a post-apocalyptic future, to prevent a gigantic global disaster.

The game’s events begin to unfold after Crono, Marie, and Lucca accidentally travel to the year 600 AD. Throughout their journey to save the world from an evil sorcerer named Magus, the group of adventurers recruits more party members from various periods to prevent the summoning of Lavos.

Why we like it: Unlike many JRPGs, Chrono Trigger deviates from featuring random encounters, and instead, enemies appear on the map while exploring. It is truly ahead of its time, considering its release in 1995 before popular JRPGs like Final Fantasy VII came out.

Chrono Trigger was a masterpiece in the audio and visual departments, thanks to a soundtrack composed by Square legends Yasunori Mitsuda and Nobuo Uematsu.

The game’s exciting battle mechanic combined with a rich story that features multiple endings makes Chrono Trigger not only a top-notch RPG but also one of the best video games ever made.

Words by Cassidy Stephenson

49. Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening (2005)

Capcom

What it’s about: An undeniable PS2 classic, Devil May Cry 3 features demon hunter Dante taking down the forces of evil and looking damn good while doing it. From getting haunted by a strange demon clown to fighting a giant, heavy metal ghost chariot, it’s hard to know what this game’s going to throw at you next.

Why we like it: DMC 3 revived the series after DMC 2 nearly buried it. Acting as a much-needed soft reboot, it gave Dante the over-the-top, devil-may-care attitude he’s known for today.

Fast-paced and frenetic combat, fantastic boss fights, inventive level design, and a bangin’ soundtrack make this game a must-play even today.

If the original Devil May Cry created the blueprint for character action games, DMC 3 refined and perfected it. It’s a relentlessly charming romp that’s hard to put down. Screw style over substance, Devil May Cry 3 has both in spades.

Words by Carver Fisher

48. Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

What it’s about: As America’s war against the Russian Ultranationalist heats up, culminating in an invasion of Washington DC, it’s up to you and your squadmate on Task Force 141 to put a stop to Vladimir Makarov and bring peace back to the world.

Why we like it: As exciting as it was controversial (we still remember the horror of the airport massacre), Modern Warfare 2 balanced a thrilling campaign mode with what is, in my mind, the quintessential multiplayer experience. Yes, I know the game didn’t exactly reinvent the wheel, but it arguably refined it, and when I think of Modern Warfare, this is the title I think of.

Words by Tom Percival

47. League of Legends (2009)

Riot Games

What it’s about: Though it’s come to be known for having one of the most toxic player bases in gaming, League of Legends’ mix of strategy, mechanics, and coordinated teamplay make it one of the best multiplayer experiences out there. It didn’t invent the MOBA formula, but it’s certainly the best version of it.

Why we like it: From its free-to-play model revolutionizing multiplayer games to building esports into the giant industry it is today, League of Legends pioneered many of the trends that define the modern video game landscape.

Additionally, the continuous flow of updates and patches keeps LoL fresh and engaging despite it being over a decade old.

Its variety of playable characters, seemingly endless depth, and inconceivably high skill ceiling make League of Legends the sort of game you could never get tired of.

And, though toxic interactions can sour the experience, the highs that come from hard-carrying a game are genuinely unmatched and make all the time spent learning this game worth it.



Words by Carver Fisher

46. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (2018)

Nintendo

What it’s about: Nintendo’s flagship platform fighter returned in 2018 with its most jam-packed version yet, bringing back every character from past games and more with the ultimate celebration of gaming as a whole.

Why we like it: When it comes to crossover fighters, there is no game crazier than Smash Ultimate. With a roster of over 80 characters, including Mario, Cloud, Solid Snake, Pikachu, Sora, Kazuya, and even Steve from Minecraft, Ultimate’s tagline was spot on: everyone is here.

Ultimate’s smooth gameplay, collection of modes, stages, and match options make it a near-perfect party game. It’s pick-up-and-play, for sure, but it has the depth to make for a truly competitive experience if that’s what you fancy.

Securing the rights to all these characters and implementing them so naturally is a special feat and something that may never happen again, which puts Ultimate in a league of its own.

Words by Michael Gwilliam

45. Uncharted 4 (2016)

Naughty Dog

What it’s about: Nathan Drake gets pulled into one last job by his estranged brother, but it ends up putting his relationship and life at risk.

What it’s about: Naughty Dog took the end of Nathan Drake’s story seriously and used a generational leap to provide a gorgeous globe-trotting adventure that spends as much time exploring its characters as they do exploring the globe.

Drake himself feels vulnerable, his brother is a great new addition, and Elena’s turn as the loving wife who just wants Nate to do better is justified and immensely satisfying.

But it’s not just the story, as Uncharted 4 feels like a cheery on top for a franchise that is full of show-stopping action sequences. Using every scrap of PS4 processing power to deliver iconic, gorgeous levels filled with that classic Uncharted gameplay that feels like Indiana Jones on steroids. A fitting end that still makes me cry to this day.

Words by Nathan Ellingsworth

44. Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018)

Insomniac

What’s it about: After Spider-Man finally takes down the Kingpin, a new deadly villain known as Mister Negative tries to take over New York City’s criminal underworld. As Spider-Man battles to keep the Big Apple safe, however, he uncovers a far deeper, more sinister conspiracy.

Why we like it: Deftly balancing one of the most amazing Spider-Man stories of all time with some truly spectacular gameplay, Marvel’s Spider-Man isn’t just a great Spider-Man game it’s the ultimate Spider-Man game. Perhaps what’s most impressive about Marvel’s Spider-Man, though, is the web-swinging. It’s fundamental to any game featuring the Wallcrawler, but few other titles have captured the speed, grace, and fluidity of Spidey’’s signature move quite like this.

Words by Tom Percival

43. BioShock (2007)

2K

What it’s about: Initially considered a freak accident, Jack’s flight crashes into the ocean. Thought safe after swimming to a nearby lighthouse, he quickly discovers a dark secret beneath its innocent facade.

Why we like it: Besides earning huge props for its incredible Art Deco aesthetics, Ken Levine and 2K’s spiritual successor to System Shock (from a gameplay perspective, at least) did the unthinkable in the mid-noughties.

Making the player reflect on their unquestioning nature and eagerness to follow the rules laid out by a game remains one of the most memorable narrative subversions in the medium.

Outside of its iconic plot twist, BioShock was always asking questions. Were you a monster for killing Little Sisters? Was Andrew Ryan really the bad guy? Was it your place to decide Rapture’s fate? BioShock is the thinking person’s FPS, a rare breed indeed.

Words by Joe Pring

42. Left 4 Dead (2008)

Valve

What it’s about: An all-time classic multiplayer title, Left 4 Dead, has become synonymous with the zombie genre as this iconic FPS pits teams of four against waves of the undead. With little story to worry about, this one is all about chaotic fun with friends.

Why we like it: Left 4 Dead is still played by thousands every day. That should tell you everything, as fans have been pumping hundreds if not thousands of hours into this endlessly enjoyable bloodbath for more than a decade. Simplicity is key here, with just a few mechanics and features that keep an even playing field as you fend off hordes of mindless Zombies. Special Infected makes this one all the more enjoyable, though, with Smokers, Hunters, Witches, Tanks, and everything in between never failing to provide a fright or challenge.

Words by Brad Norton

41. Fallout: New Vegas (2010)

Bethesda Softworks

What it’s about: New Vegas sees us take on the role of The Courier after he’s ambushed by the villainous Benny. But, Benny is a small part of the story as you become embroiled in a political conflict involving the NCR, Caeser’s Legion, and Mr House, all vying for control over the Mojave Desert, and whoever you choose to side with will determine the future of the wasteland.

Why we like it: To be only given 18 months to design, write, and code a Triple-A game and to be heralded as the best entry for its franchise is a miracle, which is what makes Fallout: New Vegas so unique. It refused to approach the wasteland the way its predecessors (and eventual follow-ups) did, offering some of the most morally complex writing that challenged personal beliefs, gameplay that never held babied you, and showed the harsh realities of the apocalypse, with a map packed with so much charm in its design.

Words by Jeremy Gan

40. Journey (2012)

thatgamecompany

What it’s about: Journey is a wondrous indie game combining breathtaking visuals with a Grammy-nominated soundtrack as players navigate through a desert, all in hopes of reaching a mysterious light atop a mountain in the distance.

Why we like it: As one of the most breathtaking indie games still to this day, with its elegant design and enchanting score, Thatgamecompany’s 2012 release is in a class of its own with regard to environmental storytelling. Without a single spoken word, this game conveys its narrative in inventive ways, tugging at the heartstrings from start to finish, especially with its online surprise. While not a game you’ll go back to often; your first experience is bound to be one of your most cherished gaming memories.

Words by Brad Norton

39. Overwatch (2016)

Blizzard

What it’s about: Overwatch was a 6v6 (now a 5v5) hero-based arena shooter that has the players take control of super-powered heroes, facing off against teams in objective-based matches in highly competitive multiplayer matches.

Why we like it: Overwatch as a franchise gets a bad rep. That’s understandable. While the game is as supported as ever now, its sequel never realized its goals, and it stopped being supported for two years with little to show for it. That made it easy to be the butt of jokes to the wider gaming audience.

That said, Overwatch is still popular despite all that, with its sequel now on a more stable course. However, even outside of that, the game, when it launched in 2016, was unlike anything that came before. No game, despite some challenging the throne, even came close to matching the feel, fluidity, and competitive side in the hero shooter genre. No matter if you still play religiously or you’ve fallen all the way off, almost everyone had an Overwatch phase where they had an excellent time with the game that Blizzard still endures with.

Words by Patrick Dane

38. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (2012)

Valve

What’s it about: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) was the crown jewel of the CS franchise and also the first title to feature the in-game economy system. It is also remembered as the title that unified the CS 1.6 and the CS Source communities.

Why we like it: CS:GO was released at a time when the entire CS community was split into two factions. One faction supported CS 1.6, while the other half supported CS Source. However, the release of CS:GO, a title that tried to retain the best parts of both 1.6 and Source, slowly but surely unified the community.

Although the game had a rocky start with initial bugs and glitches, Valve’s updates ensured balanced gameplay, revamped versions of familiar maps, and a thriving competitive scene, which gave us some of the most iconic storylines across all of esports. Although the game has now been replaced by Counter-Strike 2, CS:GO will always be remembered as the game that set the stage for CS to become a truly international esports title, attracting competitors from every continent on the planet.

Words by Titas Khan

37. Mario 64 (1996)

Nintendo

What’s it about: The first 3D Mario game, released for the almost mythical N64 as one of its flagship launch titles.

Why we like it: Mario’s first foray into three dimensions was remarkable. Coming at a time when it was difficult to see why Nintendo would break from the formula that had proved so successful, Mario 64 was as spectacular as it was innovative.

Mario 64 has everything fans would expect from a game in the series and more, with pitch-perfect gameplay and a soundtrack that immediately transports a generation of players back to their living rooms in the mid to late 90s. It holds up remarkably well, with a thriving speedrun community and genuine warmth from fans, many of whom see this as the pinnacle of Mario’s adventures.

Words by James Lynch

36. Shadow of the Colossus (2005)

Team ICO Considered to be one of the PS2’s masterpieces, Shadow of the Colossus is a journey like no other.

What’s it about: Shadow of the Colossus follows the story of Wander, who wishes to resurrect his dead lover by traveling to the Forbidden Land and destroying sixteen massive beings referred to as colossi.

Why we like it: Shadow of the Colossus is one of those games only some know or talk about owing to its minimalistic setting and simple story. It is a slow burner and might even get annoying at times owing to its janky controls, which adds to the game’s difficulty. However, once you finish the game, you unravel a heartfelt story with one of the saddest endings that catches you off guard.

While most games put you in the shoes of a character to make you experience the story from their perspective, Shadow of the Colossus makes you feel the consequences of your actions, making you the villain of the story.

Words by Melvin Mathew

35. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2017)

Nintendo

What it’s about: Nintendo’s flagship racing series has its biggest entry yet on the Nintendo Switch, with more tracks, racers, karts, and the new ability to hold multiple items at once.



Why we like it: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the biggest entry in its franchise in every sense of the word. Not only does it have the same tight gameplay and all of the content of its predecessor (including the devilishly hard 200cc mode), but it improved the battle mode and threw in a ton of tracks & racers, especially if you factor in the DLC.



You don’t need us to tell you how amazing Mario Kart is, so we can break it down with figures. According to Nintendo’s own financial statements, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has a near 44% attach rate with the Nintendo Switch, which itself is one of the best-selling consoles of all time. That’s a crazy level of popularity for a full price game. One thing is for sure: Mario Kart is the real MVP at Nintendo. Zelda, Smash Bros., Animal Crossing, and even the mighty Pokemon all kneel before the Blue Shell’s throne.



Words by Scott Baird

34. Silent Hill 2 (2001)

What’s it about: A survival horror game about a man who explores the ghost town of Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his dead wife.

Why we like it: Often considered to be one of the greatest horror games of all time, Silent Hill 2 focused much of its gameplay and atmosphere around the themes of guilt, trauma, and punishment. From the twisted enemy design to the warped presentation of the town itself, the game remains a prestigious example of interlinking themes with the mechanics in pursuit of its subtext.

The emphasis on exploring psychological themes within a video game was still a relatively new concept in 2001. Horror games were still focused on gore and cheap scares at the time, and this helped Silent Hill 2 to stand out from the crowd.

Words by Olly Smith

33. Cyberpunk 2077 (2020)

CD Projekt RED

What it’s about: A mercenary named V finds themselves in a situation way over their head when a job goes badly wrong, beginning a race against time involving corporate agents, immortality, and the cyber-ghost of a washed-up rock revolutionary.

Why we like it: The fall and rise of Cyberpunk 2077 has been nothing short of miraculous. Few expected the game to be released in such an unpolished state, and even fewer expected just how much would be improved by the time the Phantom Liberty expansion rolled around.

CD Projekt RED’s RPG mastery returns in full force here, with an endless array of bleak and beautiful stories to uncover, weapons to wield, and chrome to customize your V with. Night City may be utterly hostile, sucking the eddies, blood, and eventually soul out of anyone who stumbles into its jaws, but this world shines so bright as to be irresistible all the same.

Words by Jack Bye

32. Undertale (2015)

Toby Fox

What it’s about: A young child has fallen into an underground kingdom full of monsters. You can choose whether you want to befriend and show mercy to the creatures you meet or decimate them on a bloody path to the surface.

Why we like it: Most RPG players never question the morality of their actions. A Slime draws near? Just murder it for the experience points and keep moving. Who cares about a Slime when you have a world to save?

Undertale is a game that turns the mirror towards the player and gives them consequences for the bad things they do. It treats the casual murder of an RPG video game with surprising seriousness. Undertale remembers everything you do to an almost frightening degree, and it never forgets a murder.

This choice between pacifism and violence leads to drastically different playthroughs, with multiple runs required to explore all of Undertale’s story. Undertale’s true genius isn’t what it has to say about static NPCs in a fictional world but what it reveals about the player. A Final Fantasy might be fine with you massacring goblins, but Undertale gives those creatures lives and personalities, and if you choose to act like a typical RPG protagonist, then it proves that the true monster is you.

Words by Scott Baird

31. Super Mario Galaxy 2 (2010)

Nintendo

What it’s about: Somehow, Mario returned… to space. In his second galactic escapade, Mario must once again explore the cosmos to defeat Bowser, but this time with the help of his trusty steed, Yoshi.

Why we like it: Do you ever play a game so good it makes you reevaluate the games that came before? Super Mario Galaxy did that for me. An astonishing achievement that raised the bar for platformers forever. Then, a couple of years later, Nintendo somehow made an even better game.

Sanding off a couple of the rough edges, Galaxy 2 is a “kitchen sink” game with a bewildering amount of mechanics thrown at the player, and each dangled at you just long enough to remain an absolute joy.

Yoshi adds some new moves that feel amazing to control; there are even some great new suits like the Cloud and Rock powers. Then, the hub world and level selection just feel like the perfect additions to this sort of game. Play both of them, but definitely play this one.

Words by Nathan Ellingsworth

30. Inside (2016)

Playdead

What is it?: Inside is a moody puzzle platformer that follows a nameless and faceless boy as he explores an authoritarian landscape and factory where he ventures in to find its unsettling secrets.

Why we like it: There is no perfect game. No game that is flawless or nails absolutely all of its aspects. However, if ever there was a contender, Inside might be one of the closest. This all comes down to its expert execution. This isn’t the most expansive or ambitious game ever made. However, this puzzle platformer feels like one of the tightest experiences in all of the games. Tasking you with bringing a boy through a factory full of nasties paired with an oppressive authoritarian vibe, this feels like one of the best executions of the feeling the best SCP entries give you. If Limbo was the proof of concept, Inside was Playdead’s masterpiece.

Words by Patrick Dane

29. Hades (2018)

Supergiant Games

What’s it about: You play as Zagrius, the son of Hades, the god of the underworld, who wants to escape the underworld and make it to Olympus. However, Hades won’t let you without a fight, so you’ll need to defeat various enemies, bosses, and unexpected foes in order to make it.

Why we like it: If there are two things Supergiant Games get right it’s combat and art style. From the moment you set off into the Underworld, you’re met with mesmerizing character design, all with some stellar voice acting to boot. Their cartoonish yet powerful looks bring the Greek heroes to a brand new light and make them somewhat human despite their unfortunate positions.

Then, when you get into the battles, you face a viscous yet satisfying hack-n-slash through the smaller monsters and a tricky tactical battle with the bosses. Naturally, being a roguelike, you do get stronger as you go, making it both extremely satisfying and empowering on every single run. While it’s not the first roguelike, Hades is by far one of the best.

Words by Jess Filby

28. Stardew Valley (2016)

What it’s about: Stardew Valley is a cozy farming simulation with a hidden agenda. Players grow their farms, raise animals, and fall in love – all while deciding the fate of the town as the evil Joja corporation attempts to suck the community dry of resources.

What we like about it: Stardew Valley is a farming game that lures you in with adorable chickens and then leaves you fighting for the sake of the community against a mega-corporation.

The complex elements of the plot are enhanced by a cast of relatable, realistic characters – that struggle with mental illness, poverty, homelessness, and complex relationship hurdles – and it servers too ground the game in realism instead of an idealized fantasy. This makes Stardew Valley incredibly relatable and enhances the player’s connection to their little farming town.

Words by Laura Gray

27. Destiny 2 (2017)

Bungie

What it’s about: Destiny 2 is a first-person shooter game that has players taking on the role of Guardians, who fight for humanity’s survival through unique PvE activities such as Raids and dungeons, while offering PvP between players too.



Why we like it: While the game has certainly seen better days, taken as a whole, Destiny 2 is a one-of-a-kind shooter. While, like the first game, the sequel stumbled out of the blocks, it finally reached greatness with Forsaken.

There have been ups and downs since, but that all culminated with an exceptional The Final Shape, which capped off an emotional 10-year journey with triumph – something that very, very few live service games get to do. Bungie brought its players on an unforgettable journey even during low points, and just about any live service game would want to be Destiny 2 in its prime. It set the bar for shooter feel, the construction of modern live service games, and best-in-class social systems. When Destiny 2 has been at its best, there is so little that’s ever been like it.

Words by Patrick Dane

26. Minecraft (2011)

What it’s about: Minecraft is an open-world sandbox game that allows players to shape their world via crafting and exploration.

Why we like it: Minecraft is the definition of creative freedom. Whether you are playing alone or in a group, the vast, moldable world can become anything. Players can choose to build epic communities with friends or work to defeat every in-game battle and puzzle, but at the end of the day, Minecraft is particularly special because it can be anything.

Words by Laura Gray

25. God of War (2018)

Santa Monica Studio

What’s it about: God of War follows Kratos and his son Atreus on a journey across Midgard as they attempt to spread his wife’s ashes. Along the way, he’ll fight Norse gods and monsters while navigating the obstacles of parenting.

Why we like it: Santa Monica Studio’s God of War is nothing short of spectacular, and it offers a perfect single-player experience. The emotional depth, masterful storytelling, superb voice acting, and engaging gameplay set a new standard in the industry and resonated deeply with millions of players worldwide.

One of the standout features of this game is its single-shot cinematography, which maintains a continuous camera shot throughout the entire game without any cutscenes. This innovative approach provided an immersive experience that many players describe as one of the best they’ve ever encountered. Honestly, the 2018 God of War set an unprecedented benchmark for video game franchise revivals that few games are likely to surpass.

Words by Rishabh Sabarwal

24. Half-Life 2 (2004)

Valve

What it’s about: An FPS about a scientist who is thrust into a dystopian, futuristic Earth, and joins a resistance force to liberate the planet from its alien conquerors.

Why we like it: Half-Life 2 was groundbreaking at the time of release, and even playing it in 2024, it’s still a marvel of game design. Valve opted to tell an entirely new story, with only little bits of hangovers from the original Half-Life, rather than creating something that was just retreading old ground.

The upgrade to the Source Engine also ended up being great for the game. Not only did Half-Life 2 have some of the best graphics of its time, it also meant physics puzzles, big levels, and buttery smooth movement became some of the most memorable elements of the game. And with the engine being used in countless games ever since, it’s proved to be one of the best decisions Valve has ever made.

Words by Olly Smith

23. Halo 3 (2007)

Bungie

What it’s about: Halo 3 continues humanity’s ongoing war against the Covenant, the alien race that seeks to rule the galaxy. However, this time Master Chief also must contend with a new threat – The Flood.

Why we like it: Not only does Halo 3 have some of the most iconic campaign missions from the series (we’re looking at you, Halo), but its fantastic multiplayer still remains one of the finest examples of FPS fun. Whether it’s queueing up for intense survival rounds of Infection, narrowly winning a close Capture the Flag match, or just taking part in regular TDM battles of Slayer, there’s a lot to love.

Halo 3 was also the first game to include Forge, the beloved multiplayer map editor that enabled players to create their own custom game modes. It essentially transformed Halo 3 into one big party game, spawning popular minigame modes like Jenga, Cops & Robbers, and Hit-and-Run. Forge alone brought near-infinite amounts of fun, and it’s this magic formula that has yet to be recreated from the series since. It’s not hard to see why so many Halo fans hold the third installation as not only the greatest Halo game of all time but also one of the best FPS games to ever grace our screens.

Words by James Busby

22. Ocarina of Time (1998)

Nintendo

What it’s about: Link sets forth on another quest under Princess Zelda’s orders as he once again attempts to prevent a great calamity in Hyrule.

Why we like it: Arguably the most iconic game of the N64 generation, Ocarina of Time was as close as we got to a perfect game during that era. The Zelda series was already a big player in the space, but this release changed everything.

Link’s adventure across Hyrule sees him attempt to claim the titular Ocarina before evil series antagonist Ganondorf. From the gameplay to the narrative to the all-time great soundtrack, there’s a reason that Ocarina of Time is the most critically acclaimed game ever.

Words by James Lynch

21. Tetris (1984)

Tetris Company

What it’s about: A puzzle game all about lining up falling blocks with perfect precision and clearing as many of the blocks as you can to maintain a high score.

Why we like it: Tetris could be the perfect video game. A distillation of the marriage between user entry and virtual feedback, play Tetris for just a few minutes, and you’ll understand why it is so satisfying to say sayonara to those pesky blocks.

It’s not just moving things in a nice way, though, as the increasing feeling of pressure is also crucial, as just as soon as you start to feel like a master of the titular Tetrominos, the speed kicks in and tests your thumb twiddling.

Recent titles like Tetris Effect, Puyo Puyo vs Tetris, and even more prove that the core formula is timeless and could be released as a classic today. Plus, the original theme still slaps.

Words by Nathan Ellingsworth

20. Dark Souls (2011)

Fromsoft

What it’s about: The spiritual successor to 2009’s Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls involves an undead soldier’s desperate quest to rid themselves of their curse before it consumes them.

Why we like it: Dark Souls is a grim but enthralling adventure through a rotten, depressing world where nearly everything wants to kill you. It became notorious for its punishing difficulty and epic boss fights, later becoming a cult classic.

The game’s trial-and-error gameplay has a compulsive element, making players want to overcome every obstacle for the sense of triumph it brings. Dark Souls also reminded many players why they enjoyed gaming to begin with, bringing a distinct retro feel to its world and style.

Words by Sam Smith

19. Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

Rockstar

What it’s about: Three criminals from wildly different walks of life come together to pull off some of the biggest heists in the history of San Andreas.

Why we like it: There’s a reason why Rockstar’s riff on American culture is the second best-selling game of all time. It’s a sandbox where every city block, inch of countryside, and off-road strip mall is given extra care and attention.

So too, are its characters. Franklin, Michael, and Trevor’s intertwining story – coupled with the incredible ability to swap between all three in real-time – represents the most complete and immersive narrative a mainline GTA has ever offered.

The trio represents a first for GTA. You care about these people, despite their detestable actions and blatant lack of morality. A technical marvel even now, it’s tough to see how GTA 6 will improve upon the formula besides boasting a prettier coat of paint over its predecessor.

Words by Joe Pring

18. World of Warcraft (2004)

Blizzard Entertainment

What it’s about: An epic MMORPG adventure with a twenty-year history under its belt, set in the mystical lands of Azeroth (and beyond).

Why we like it: Of all the MMORPGs to have come and gone over the last 30 years, none have made the same impact as World of Warcraft. From the setting to the memorable cast of characters and impressive class system, it’s a complete offering that continues to draw millions of players.

The resurrection of the older eras of WoW was a masterstroke, and the Classic version of the game holds up just as well as it did in 2004. Blizzard captured lightning in a bottle with World of Warcraft, and though many have tried to replicate it since then, none have managed to strike that magic balance that sets WoW apart from its immediate peers.

Words by James Lynch

17. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

CD Projekt RED

What it’s about: Infamous monster hunter Geralt of Rivia slays his way across the Continent as he tracks down Ciri, a world-hopping prophecy child, staying one step ahead of her other terrifying pursuers.

Why we like it: While each chapter of CD Projekt RED’s Witcher series has legions of dedicated fans, it was this third game that fully transformed the franchise into a pop-culture juggernaut. Previous entries in the series took on pitch-dark European fantasy with a sardonic wit, but Wild Hunt allowed a little more heart to shine through The Witcher’s rugged exterior and was all the better for it.

Geralt and Ciri’s complicated father-daughter relationship is the heart of Wild Hunt, but the genre-best supporting cast, fully developed world, endlessly engaging quests, and finely-honed, steel-and-silver combat make the game sing. And while much has been made of Henry Cavill’s commitment to the live-action role, VA Doug Cockle’s Geralt is one of gaming’s greatest creations.

Words by Jack Byez

16. Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver

Nintendo

What it’s about: HeartGold and SoulSilver put you in control of a new trainer as they set off on a grand adventure across Johto. Of course, while the game may have new mechanics and Pokemon, the mission’s the same: you’ve still got to catch them all and be the best that you can be.

Why we like it: For a certain generation of Pokemon players (myself included), Silver and Gold were the definitive Pokemon games. It’s unsurprising, then, that the remakes that fuse improved gameplay with the power of nostalgia remain a fan favorite. It’s true, that they didn’t exactly reinvent the wheel, but these impressive remakes captured (not in a Pokeball) everything we loved about the originals and added a fresh coat of paint that made the experience feel new again.

The enhanced graphics, updated mechanics, and additional features like the Pokéwalker accessory, which let you take your Pokémon on the go, all contributed to the sense of adventure. And let’s not forget the thrill of seeing your Pokémon follow you around, a feature that made the world feel more alive and your bond with your Pokémon even stronger.

Words by Tom Percival

15. Halo: Combat Evolved (2001)

What’s it about: An FPS set in the far future, where you play as Master Chief, a genetically-enhanced super soldier as he battles a genocidal alien species on the mysterious ring-world known as Halo.

Why we like it: As a new console, Xbox needed its “killer app,” and Halo: Combat Evolved proved to be one of the most crucial launch titles ever. With solid shooting mechanics, a memorable story, and advanced artificial intelligence for the time, Bungie was able to make a game that innovated the FPS genre and modernized it for the 21st century.

Beyond its campaign, Halo really thrived on the multiplayer scene. The perfect balancing between each of its weapons and the variety in maps meant people were sticking with the game’s versus modes well after they’d rolled credits. LAN Parties were common thanks to Xbox’s “System Link” capabilities, and the game is still remembered today as one of the best multiplayer experiences of all time.

Words by Olly Smith

14. Skyrim (2011)

Bethesda

What it’s about: The fifth and biggest game in the Elder Scrolls series, Skyrim takes you to a mythical world infested with Dragons. As the Dragonborn, it’s your duty to explore the land, uncover its secrets, solve political problems, and, above all, use your great power to solve the Dragon crisis.

Why we like it: An intergenerational classic, Skyrim is a widely beloved game that revolutionized the RPG genre when it was released back in 2011. Boasting an intriguing storyline, riveting side quests, and a seemingly endless list of things to do and ways to play, is it any wonder people are still playing this game now? All the features above were further enhanced by Skyrim’s modding community, which is vibrant even in 2024.

Words by Rishov Mukherjee

13. Final Fantasy 7 (1997)

Square

What it’s about: The planet is dying, thanks to the Shinra Electric Power Company draining its life force to turn into cheap energy. A terrorist group named Avalanche tries to overthrow Shinra, but an even greater threat from the past has emerged, one that wants to destroy all life.

Why we like it: Final Fantasy 7 is one of the most important video games of all time. It helped the PlayStation gain a foothold in the industry, brought JRPGs to a massive audience, and helped establish Square Enix (then called Squaresoft) as a global entity.

The achievements aren’t what fans remember, though. This is a game that feels special off the bat, dragging you into its world and the struggles of its characters with a single incredible opening cutscene. Beyond that Final Fantasy 7 is loved for its characters, epic scope, customizable battle system, and powerful story with themes that still resonate to this day.

Words by Scott Baird

12. Super Mario World (1990)

NINTENDO

What it’s about: While vacationing on Dinosaur Land, Princess Peach is kidnapped by Bowser, and Mario and Luigi must save her. During their quest, they come across a green dinosaur called Yoshi, who’s also in need of help, as his friends have been captured by Bowser’s Koopalings.

Why we like it: Super Mario World not only introduced Yoshi as a ridable enemy-eater dinosaur, but it also happens to be one of the most iconic and well-remembered Mario games of all time, having been ported to almost every Nintendo platform since the SNES. Filled with colorful levels, a lot of action, new items, an incredible soundtrack, and plenty of secrets to unveil on its huge map, Super Mario World is a very well-designed platformer that’s a ton of fun, proving that you can be simple as well as challenging.

Words by Raissa Jerez

11. Resident Evil 4 (2005)

Capcom

What’s it about: The fourth entry in the Resident Evil series focuses on Leon S. Kennedy as he is tasked with rescuing Ashley Graham, the US President’s daughter kidnapped by a mysterious cult and held captive in Spain.

Why we like it: Resident Evil 4 redefined the Resident Evil series when it came out in 2005. The earlier Resident Evil games employed a janky movement system and fixed camera angles to take control away from the player. RE4 switched things up by using a fixed over-the-shoulder camera perspective revolutionising the mechanic as we know it today.

While the game is not that scary (Editor’s note: Speak for yourself), it does get really tense. Ammo is scarce, and most of the enemies are bullet sponges, making it a nightmare-fueled experience. While you would expect a horror game to have dark, gloomy characters, RE4 is chock-full of fun and eccentric characters, providing comic relief from time to time. Once you hear the iconic weapon merchant scream, “Ah! I’ll buy it at a high price!” you’ll never forget him.

Words by Melvin Mathews

10. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

Activision

What’s it about: The first CoD to depict modern warfare, it sees players take control of British SAS officers and US Army soldiers fighting against Russian Ultranationalists and a separatist group led by Khaled Al-Asad.

Why we like it: The roots of the modern era of CoD can be traced to the OG Modern Warfare, in its good and bad. MW set the standard of confrontational campaigns with its anti-war message (and still stands as the franchise’s best), and its multiplayer mode would also pioneer the live service model with its DLCs. It went on to herald a string of Activision’s finest CoD entries, marking it as the start of CoD’s era of cultural dominance.

Words by Jeremy Gan

9. Bloodborne (2015)

FromSoftware

What it’s about: Trapped in a city full of plague and savage beasts, a lone hunter sets out to combat both threats and end the cycle of death and despair they’re trapped in.

Why we like it: Bloodborne is a spiritual successor to both Demon’s and Dark Souls and keeps the formula that made both so successful. However, this time, the adventure is set in a bleak nightmarish city and abandons the backdrop setting for something more Victorian.

This allows players to use guns, ditch shields, and generally fight more aggressively. Bloodborne also leans into the Lovecraftian and adds a survival horror vibe, further separating it from Souls games that came before. However, Bloodborne is still very much part of the FromSoftware Souls family, and fans continue to cry out for a remaster or a sequel.

Words by Sam Smith

8. Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023)

Larian Studios

What’s it about: After a Mindflayer forces a deadly tadpole into your brain, you must go on a perilous journey to the city Baldur’s Gate. Along the way, you’ll forge alliances, break hearts, and kill enemies as you battle to rid yourself of the curse.

Why we like it: Baldur’s Gate 3 took over the world when it was released. Comparable only to Skyrim, this open-world DnD adventure won the hearts of RPG players around the globe.

There’s a reason it retains a steady playerbase a year later, though. The companions are incredibly well-rounded, the quests are addictive, and there is always something new to find or defeat. Really, though, we have its unbelievable storyline to thank for its success. Ultimately, when considering the best video games of all time, it’s almost impossible not to include one of the most highly awarded and popular adventures of the last decade.

Words by Jess Filby

7. Mass Effect 2 (2010)

What it’s about: Commander Shepard recruits a squad of loyal companions from across the galaxy to help him continue his battle against the Reapers.

Why we like it: Not before or since has another RPG managed to make freedom of choice feel like an integral gameplay feature rather than a gimmick.

As Shepard, how the player interacts with every potential Normandy crew member, from helping them put personal ghosts to rest to solving long-standing racial squabbles, has a meaningful, long-lasting impact.

Choose to ignore a crewmate’s inner conflict and snub their requests for help, and you won’t be able to count on them when it comes time to face the Reapers. Show genuine interest and deepen those interpersonal relationships however; and your colleagues (now family) will show unwavering loyalty to your cause even when faced with extinction.

Words by Joe Pring

6. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

What’s it about: After a century-long slumber, Link awakens with no memories in a devastated Hyrule that’s been thrown into chaos by Ganon. Players must explore a wide-open world to help Link remember his mission and, ultimately, save Zelda and the world from Calamity Ganon’s terror.

Why we like it: What can be said about Breath of the Wild that hasn’t been said before? Arguably one of the best launch titles of all time (and the best Zelda game) Breath of the Wild helped the Nintendo Switch become one of the best-selling consoles of all time. It’s no wonder, too, as the game brilliantly turns Hyrule into the world’s most exciting sandbox.

Breath of the Wild really lives up to the “go anywhere, do anything” promise of the open-world genre. Sure, there are certain goals and plot points you probably should be heading toward, but there’s always something else to check out. BOTW’s Hyrule truly rewards you for exploring rather than spoon-feeding objectives and cluttering the screen with waypoints.

While longtime Zelda fans may begrudge the game for its lack of traditional Zelda dungeons, the impact of Breath of the Wild cannot be overstated – something that’s solidified by its clear influence on games that have come since, like Genshin Impact and Elden Ring

Words by Noelle Corbett

5. Portal 2 (2011)

Valve

What it’s about: Portal 2 puts us back in the Long Fall Boots of silent protagonist Chell for a second time, tasking players with navigating previously unseen areas of Aperture Science Labs.

Why we like it: Through increasingly difficult puzzles, mind-bending storytelling, and smartly written characters like beloved antagonist GLaDOS, this sequel expands upon the foundations laid by its 2007 predecessor in every conceivable way.

Advanced physics systems and the addition of a cooperative mode open the door for more sophisticated test chambers, for example. Meanwhile, new mechanics like Gels further complicate the puzzle challenges as players bounce and slide their way across everything from sterile test environments to industrial-looking spaces with a 1950s aesthetic.

Words by Brianna Reeves

4. The Last of Us (2013)

Sony Interactive Entertainment

What it’s about: 20 years after a civilization-ending outbreak, a smuggler named Joel is tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie, halfway across post-apocalyptic America. Joel’s cynicism and hesitance to make emotional connections puts the two at odds early on. However, navigating terrifying encounters with infected and the worst of humanity unites the pair in more ways than one.

Why we Like it: Following in the footsteps of Resident Evil 4, The Last of Us ups the ante with its survival-action gameplay. Picking off regular infected like Runners mimics standard zombie fare, yet Clickers and their hyper-sensitive hearing subvert the usual undead tropes, such that stealth proves ideal more often than not.

Still, TLoU especially shines in terms of its storytelling. While the premise is far from original, few games had presented complex characters so cinematically, a feat made possible by the performances of Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, along with the development team’s incredible attention to detail.

Words by Brianna Reeves

3. Persona 5 (2016)

Atlus

What it’s about: In a world ruled by the corrupt, a group called the Phantom Thieves seeks to cleanse the hearts of the wicked. Unfortunately, they’re also teenagers, so you have to balance your reality-bending superhero antics with the most difficult task of all: high school.

Why we like it: It’s weird to associate an RPG with style, but few games have as much flair as Persona 5. It revels in its anti-authority aesthetic, with graffiti and hot jazz being the order of the day. This seemingly innocuous element of the game filters into everything, with a combat system that’s fast and exciting despite being a turn-based RPG.

The aesthetic is important, as Persona 5 is a long game, and you’re going to be seeing a lot of it. Luckily, the banging soundtrack and flashy combat never get old, but those aren’t the real reasons to keep playing, as the game refined the formula established in its predecessors to an incredible degree.

Not only is the story of the Phantom Thieves engaging, but the drip-feed of content via Social Links and the dungeons is what makes Persona 5 so fun. Managing your time in the pursuit of power and waifus has never been more fun, and it’s why so many people were sad to see the credits roll, even after 100 hours of play.

Words by Scott Baird

2. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

Rockstar Games

What’s it about: Red Dead Redemption 2 is the third entry in Rocksar’s Red Dead series and acts as a prequel to Red Dead Redemption. Set against the backdrop of the Wild West era nearing its end, the game follows the exploits of the Van der Linde gang, a group of criminals opposing the corrupt system of powers and living by their own morals.

Why we like it: Red Dead Redemption 2 is arguably one of the most realistic games ever made. You can spend hours doing various activities and interacting with different NPCs without touching the main story.

Each area of the map is crafted with meticulous attention to detail. While the main missions of the game are mostly linear with little room for experimentation, the open world rewards you for exploring every nook and cranny of the map.

From uncovering wild serial killer murder mysteries to spotting literal ghost trains, RDR2 is brimming with obscure details. That said, the game tops this off with an amazing story with a heart-wrenching ending that ought to leave you in tears.

Words by Melvin Mathew

1. Elden Ring (2022)

FromSoftware

What it’s about: Elden Ring is a soulslike game where you play as a Tarnished adventurer, exploring the Lands Between while taking on some of From Software’s most formidable bosses ever made.

Why we like it: Many have strong opinions about what the best FromSoftware game is. Purists may say the original Dark Souls or Demon Souls. Aggressive and horror-inclined players may gravitate to Bloodborne. And total masochists swear by Sekiro. However, you’d be hard-pressed to find many to argue against how excellent Elden Ring is.

Elden Ring feels like a culmination of all of FromSoftware’s previous work rolled into one. It’s the most open game they’ve ever made, with a huge world to explore and near-endless build customization. It’s also easily FromSoftware’s most approachable game and empowers you to find what works for you.

Whereas a game like Sekiro wants you to master its demands with belligerent rigidity, Elden Ring is a game all about expression. You can be a big tough warrior with a shield, sport a grim-reaper-esque bleed build with a scythe, someone who likes to spread Scarlet Rot, or a sorcerer who deals in death magic. The Lands Beyond is a broad canvas, inviting you to find yourself amongst its many dangers.

Adding to all that, the game is just one of the most beautiful worlds ever conceived, with a haunting but compelling tone that permeates every pore. It’s a master class in space and feel, making it one of the most cohesive, beautiful expressions ever given to the medium. Even if you struggle with Souls games, Elden Ring’s on-ramping is generous, and you owe it to yourself to experience this world at least once. It’s a fantastic, complex, and deeply compelling world. Simply put, it’s one of, or going by our voting, the best games ever made.

Words by Patrick Dane

And that's it for our list of the best games ever made.

