 Best free three-star weapons in Genshin Impact - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Best free three-star weapons in Genshin Impact

Published: 19/Oct/2020 16:48

by James Busby
Genshin Impact weapon weapon feature image
miHoYo

Share

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s world is filled with all kinds of deadly weaponry, but getting your hands on the game’s five-star items can prove incredibly difficult. In order to save you time and money, we’ve put together the best free-to-play three-star weapons you should be using in Genshin Impact.

From monolithic greatswords that tear through waves of monsters to lightning-fast polearms that overwhelm enemies with deadly combos, there is plenty of choice when it comes to choosing your weapon in Genshin Impact. Of course, knowing which weapons to upgrade can be a little tricky, especially if you don’t wish to waste your precious materials on low tier loot. 

Advertisement

However, not everyone is blessed with great luck when it comes to securing the game’s best characters and weapons. As you may know, the pull rates needed to grab a five-star weapon are incredibly low and things can get incredibly expensive if you’re looking to grab the game’s best weapons. Fortunately, our three-star weapon guide will allow you to still deal incredible amounts of damage, while also keeping you from breaking the bank. 

Debate Club

Debate Club weapon description
miHoYo
This monstrous club can put an end to even the mightiest of foes.

Despite its name, there’s hardly any room for debate when you’re busy bludgeoning your enemies with this mighty club. What separates this two-handed weapon from the rest of Genshin Impact’s other heavy hitters is its fantastic passive – Blunt Conclusion.

Advertisement

After your character uses an Elemental Skill, your normal or charged attacks will deal an additional 60% damage to your target. This passive lasts for 15 seconds and the bonus damage will trigger every three seconds, meaning you can apply huge amounts of lethal hits in a very short amount of time. 

Fillet Blade

Fillet Blade weapon description
miHoYo
Slicing through waves of Hilichurls has never been so easy.

The Fillet Blade is arguably the most well-rounded three-star sword option in Genshin Impact as it doesn’t require any elemental conditions to be met. This means you can use this weapon in any team comp without compromising your DPS. What makes this weapon so potent is its on-hit passive.

Gash has a 50% chance of dealing an additional 240% damage to a single enemy, essentially giving you the chance to grievously wound an enemy or outright kill them. While this added kill potential can only occur once every 15 seconds, it’s still incredibly useful when you’re fighting a particularly tough foe. 

Advertisement

Sharpshooter’s Oath

Sharpshooter's Oath weapon description
miHoYo
Hitting enemy weak points is even more potent whenever this bow is equipped.

While you’ll often only switch to your archer when you need to apply an elemental reaction or solve a puzzle, you’ll be able to dish out plenty of weak point damage with this particular bow. As the name suggests, the Sharpshooter’s Oath is all about delivering highly precise shots.

In fact, this bow increases damage against weak spots by 24%. This percentage may seem rather small at first, but when you fully upgrade it, you’ll be able to hit weak spots for a massive 48% extra damage. This makes it a great choice for when you need to hit the weak spots of the game’s Ruin Guards and bloodthirsty bosses. 

Halberd

Halberd weapon description
miHoYo
The Halberd is one of the best three-star polearms in the entire game.

While Xiangling is currently the only polearm user in Genshin Impact, you’ll want to be on the lookout for this particular weapon if you plan on adding Zhongli and Xiao to your roster. The Halberd’s Heavy passive gives your normal attacks an additional 160% damage for a total of 10 seconds.

Advertisement

This damage buff is absolutely huge when you consider just how fast the polearm class is. In fact, you’ll be able to chain together multiple jabs and lunges in the time it takes for this buff to wear off.

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

Genshin Impact Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers weapon desscription
miHoYo
This Catalyst may be incredibly common, but it is a fantastic addition to any team.

Catalyst users are mages who bombard enemies with AoE elemental effects and support their allies with life-saving heals. These mages are the bread and butter of most teams and invariably set up the big elemental combos you need to sweep your enemies off their feet. As a result, you’ll often want to quickly switch between them before unleashing your main damage dealer. This is where the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers catalyst comes in to play. 

Advertisement

When a Catalyst user has this particular weapon equipped, they will boost the next character’s damage by 24% for 20 seconds. This skill is incredibly useful when you switch into your main DPS as they’ll be able to dish out even more lethal hits. Not bad for a three-star tome. 

If you want to level up the rest of your Genshin Impact gameplay, then be sure to check out out our other tips guides.

Minecraft

How to watch Mizkif’s Minecraft Twitch Rivals event: Stream & format

Published: 19/Oct/2020 16:22

by Georgina Smith
Mizkif next to the Twitch rivals logo and Minecraft's Steve
Twitch: Mizkif / Mojang

Share

Minecraft Mizkif

Streamer and owner of the OTK network Mizkif has announced a Minecraft tournament partnered with Twitch Rivals, with teams fronted by fellow creators. Here are all the details on how to watch it.

Twitch Rivals is an online esports tournament created by streaming platform Twitch that features popular streamers from the site along with pro-players.

Advertisement

600,000 follower creator Mizkif is running the tournament in collaboration with the platform, and the event will see several teams compete in a “Capture and Hold tournament that resembles WoW’s Arathi Basin, but in Minecraft.”

Mizkif Streams
Twitch: Mizkif
Mizkif is already a popular streamer, but he gains more popularity by the day with his entertaining content.

How to watch Mizkif’s Minecraft Tournament:

The event will take place on October 21 at 1:00 PM PT. You’ll be able to watch by tuning into either a participant’s stream directly through their Twitch channel, or through the Twitch Rivals channel itself.

Advertisement

As far as participants are concerned, no official lineup has been revealed, but in a Twitter exchange with Twitch Rivals via Twitter, Mizkif threw out names like Karl Jacobs, ConnorEatsPants, and Punz.

What is the format?

The double elimination Capture and Hold event will be played by eight creator-led teams of five people. Each round will be a 30 minute point race and will only be best of one. Every player will be equipped with an equipment kit to aid them, which they are able to select prior to the start of the match.

Advertisement

The kit loadouts, as detailed by the official event page, are as follows:

  • Tank
    Full Diamond Armor
    Iron Sword with Knockback 1
    Permanent Slowness 1 Debuff
  • Warrior
    Full Iron Armor with Protection 1
    Diamond Sword with Sharpness 1 + 15% Increased Damage
  • Hunter
    Full Leather Armor with Protection 1
    Power 2 Bow
    Slowness 2 Potion that regenerates every 10 seconds
    Permanent Speed 2 Buff
  • Priest
    Full Gold Armor with Protection 1
    Gold Sword with Sharpness 1
    Permanent Speed 1, Regen 2 Buffs
    Right Click with the gold sword to throw a snowball at a teammate that heals 5 hearts

Each match will see two teams compete head-to-head in a game of domination, with the first team to reach 1600 points winning that game.

The Twitch Rivals logo on a purple background
Twitch
Twitch Rivals are tournaments designed specifically for streamers.

While the individual games will be best of one, the grand final will be best of three with the Winner’s bracket team receiving a one-win advantage. The winners of the tourney will receive $6000 in prize money.

Advertisement

The event promises to be hugely entertaining, and with the high stakes prize, competition is likely to get pretty fierce.