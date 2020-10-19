Best free three-star weapons in Genshin Impact - Dexerto

Genshin Impact’s world is filled with all kinds of deadly weaponry, but getting your hands on the game’s five-star items can prove incredibly difficult. In order to save you time and money, we’ve put together the best free-to-play three-star weapons you should be using in Genshin Impact.

From monolithic greatswords that tear through waves of monsters to lightning-fast polearms that overwhelm enemies with deadly combos, there is plenty of choice when it comes to choosing your weapon in Genshin Impact. Of course, knowing which weapons to upgrade can be a little tricky, especially if you don’t wish to waste your precious materials on low tier loot.

However, not everyone is blessed with great luck when it comes to securing the game’s best characters and weapons. As you may know, the pull rates needed to grab a five-star weapon are incredibly low and things can get incredibly expensive if you’re looking to grab the game’s best weapons. Fortunately, our three-star weapon guide will allow you to still deal incredible amounts of damage, while also keeping you from breaking the bank.

Debate Club

Despite its name, there’s hardly any room for debate when you’re busy bludgeoning your enemies with this mighty club. What separates this two-handed weapon from the rest of Genshin Impact’s other heavy hitters is its fantastic passive – Blunt Conclusion.

After your character uses an Elemental Skill, your normal or charged attacks will deal an additional 60% damage to your target. This passive lasts for 15 seconds and the bonus damage will trigger every three seconds, meaning you can apply huge amounts of lethal hits in a very short amount of time.

Fillet Blade

The Fillet Blade is arguably the most well-rounded three-star sword option in Genshin Impact as it doesn’t require any elemental conditions to be met. This means you can use this weapon in any team comp without compromising your DPS. What makes this weapon so potent is its on-hit passive.

Gash has a 50% chance of dealing an additional 240% damage to a single enemy, essentially giving you the chance to grievously wound an enemy or outright kill them. While this added kill potential can only occur once every 15 seconds, it’s still incredibly useful when you’re fighting a particularly tough foe.

Sharpshooter’s Oath

While you’ll often only switch to your archer when you need to apply an elemental reaction or solve a puzzle, you’ll be able to dish out plenty of weak point damage with this particular bow. As the name suggests, the Sharpshooter’s Oath is all about delivering highly precise shots.

In fact, this bow increases damage against weak spots by 24%. This percentage may seem rather small at first, but when you fully upgrade it, you’ll be able to hit weak spots for a massive 48% extra damage. This makes it a great choice for when you need to hit the weak spots of the game’s Ruin Guards and bloodthirsty bosses.

Halberd

While Xiangling is currently the only polearm user in Genshin Impact, you’ll want to be on the lookout for this particular weapon if you plan on adding Zhongli and Xiao to your roster. The Halberd’s Heavy passive gives your normal attacks an additional 160% damage for a total of 10 seconds.

This damage buff is absolutely huge when you consider just how fast the polearm class is. In fact, you’ll be able to chain together multiple jabs and lunges in the time it takes for this buff to wear off.

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

Catalyst users are mages who bombard enemies with AoE elemental effects and support their allies with life-saving heals. These mages are the bread and butter of most teams and invariably set up the big elemental combos you need to sweep your enemies off their feet. As a result, you’ll often want to quickly switch between them before unleashing your main damage dealer. This is where the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers catalyst comes in to play.

When a Catalyst user has this particular weapon equipped, they will boost the next character’s damage by 24% for 20 seconds. This skill is incredibly useful when you switch into your main DPS as they’ll be able to dish out even more lethal hits. Not bad for a three-star tome.

If you want to level up the rest of your Genshin Impact gameplay, then be sure to check out out our other tips guides.