Best FOV settings for Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation, PC & Xbox

With the FOV setting available on all platforms for Modern Warfare 2, having the right Field of View is more important than ever. Here are the best FOV settings you can have in MWII.

Field of View, otherwise known as FOV is a vital setting that many players can’t go without. The setting will define the height and width of your view within the game. It can extend or narrow your overall perspective, allowing you to focus on what’s in front of you or see what’s going on to your sides.

A well-set FOV can allow you to see other players sneaking up on you and give you the time to react. Whereas a bad FOV will make you unaware of an approaching enemy. Here’s the best FOV setting you can have for Modern Warfare 2.

Activision A good FOV in Modern Warfare can greatly impact your game.

What is Field of View?

Field of view is a setting that alters how much of the game you can see on your screen.

A lower Field of View will narrow your overall perspective and let you focus more on what’s in front of you. A wider Field of View will allow you to see more around you, letting you keep an eye on any enemies approaching from the side.

How to change your FOV in Modern Warfare 2

Activision Head into the menu to change your FOV in Modern Warfare 2.

You’ll be able to change your FOV in the menu of Modern Warfare 2. Thankfully, finding the setting can be done in a few easy steps:

Head into the menu.

Navigate to the cog icon.

Go to Graphics.

Scroll down to ‘Field of View’.

Use the slider to get to your chosen setting.

The best FOV settings for Modern Warfare 2

The ideal FOV settings for Modern Warfare 2 are between 100 and 120. This will give you the widest Field of View for the least impact on frame rates since increasing it to the maximum can cause a few stutters on lower-powered platforms.

When you first load up Modern Warfare 2, the FOV will be at its default of 80. While this isn’t a bad setting to play on, it won’t let you get the most out of the screen or the match in general.

If you plan on having your Modern Warfare FOV settings at between 100 and 120, it’s worth remembering that your settings are entirely personal. It’s a good idea to set it at 100 first, then play a few matches with different FOVs until you find the setting that fits best.

How to play Modern Warfare 2 in 3rd person & adjust FOV | Best FSS Hurricane loadout | Every Modern Warfare 2 map & mode | Best M4 loadout | Best Lachmann MP5 Sub loadout